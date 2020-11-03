Live TV
2 hr 43 min ago

Pennsylvania secretary of state "pleased" by USPS sweep of all processing facilities

From CNN's Kelly Mena

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that she was pleased with an earlier federal decision mandating the United States Postal Service to sweep certain processing facilities by 3 p.m. ET for election mail. 

 “We’re very pleased that that order was entered and that is what the postal service is doing and happy to report more later when we have that information,” Boockvar said an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

1 hr 36 min ago

FBI aware of robocalls telling voters to "stay home and stay safe"

From CNN's Katie Lobosco, Geneva Sands and Alex Marquardt

The FBI is aware of robocalls that are being reported on Election Day that urge voters to “stay home and stay safe.”

“We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment. As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials,” the FBI told CNN.

“Robocalls of this nature happen every election and so I think what would be most helpful is repeating that message to the American public that... they happen every election cycle. Be mindful of people that are trying to intimidate you, undermine your confidence, but keep calm, vote on,” according to a senior official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency.

Iowa Secretary of State spokesman Kevin Hall confirmed to CNN that the office has shared information with the FBI regarding a recorded phone call urging Iowans to "stay home and stay safe."

He did not know how many Iowans have received the call.

The Iowa Secretary of State also forwarded the information to the state's Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, which supports law enforcement, according to Hall

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment. 

“USTelecom’s Industry Traceback Group is actively tracing these calls. You’re right, it has been around for a bit,” Brian Weiss, spokesman for USTelecom tell CNN.

CORRECTION: This post has been updated to correct reporting on FBI action with regard to the robocalls.

2 hr 50 min ago

Minneapolis elections director says voting is going "very smooth"

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

Voters wait to cast their votes on November 3 at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minnesota.
Voters wait to cast their votes on November 3 at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minnesota. Jim Mone/AP

The city of Minneapolis is having a "very smooth" voting day so far with no incidents of equipment malfunction or voter intimidation, said the city's director of elections. 

Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services director Grace Wachlarowicz said that as of noon, an estimated 206,876 ballots have been cast for this election in Minneapolis, with voter turnout hitting around 76%.

In 2016, the city had about 79% voter turnout but with approximately 26,000 less registered voters than in 2020.

Minneapolis is the largest city in Minnesota with a population of at least 435,885 residents in 2019, according to government data.

The wait times within the city are minimal to none, attributed it to the large early voter turnout this year, Wachlarowicz said.

In a typical voting year, approximately 30% of the vote is absentee, while 65 to 70% is in person on election day. This year the numbers are switched, she said, and approximately 65 to 70% of ballots cast so far was done by absentee voting. 

While there was a slight slowdown with poll pads uploading absentee data this morning, it was solved before polls opened and didn't affect voters, according to Wachlarowicz. 

There have also been no reports so far of issues with voter intimidation or political clothing in polling places, and mask-wearing has been adhered to in most situations, she continued.

While there are some instances of people not wearing masks, the voter was either provided one or complied with the designated area away from most voters. 

 

3 hr 3 min ago

Georgia officials still expect statewide reporting by 7 p.m. ET despite two polling locations extending hours

From CNN’s Jason Morris 

Two polling locations in DeKalb County, Georgia, have extended voting past 7 p.m. local time, since both locations were delayed opening on Election Day. Officials say that this should not delay Georgia’s statewide reporting results at 7 p.m. ET.

According to DeKalb County, the two locations are:

The Valley Brook precinct, located at Valley Brook Baptist Church, 1198 N. Valley Brook Road, Decatur, 30033, will stay open until 7:40 p.m.
The Gresham Road precinct, located at Obama Elementary School, 3132 Clifton Church Road SE, Atlanta, 30316, will remain open until 7:45 p.m.

According to DeKalb County, this extension was requested, in an abundance of caution, to ensure that all electors at the locations have the required full 12 hours of voting.

2 hr 45 min ago

Pennsylvania already received more than 80% of mail-in ballots

By Jason Kurtz

Electoral workers process ballots at Northampton County Courthouse on November 3 in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Electoral workers process ballots at Northampton County Courthouse on November 3 in Easton, Pennsylvania. Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Typically in Pennsylvania, mail-in and absentee ballots are cast at a rate of between 70-80%.

By 3 p.m. ET, the Keystone State was already ahead of pace.

"We already have 81%, and that was with all day today still yet to come," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told CNN's Erin Burnett, adding "not to mention the late arriving ballots."

"We are already above average from normally what we would see from absentee ballots being cast," Boockvar said.

For the 2020 general election, Pennsylvanians requested 3.1 million mail-in ballots.

This means that slightly fewer than 600,000 ballots have yet to be received.

Watch the moment:

3 hr 17 min ago

Election night war room at the White House is being funded by Trump campaign

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

After his foray this morning to his campaign headquarters in Virginia, President Trump is expected to remain at the White House for the rest of the day. But he’ll continue to receive regular updates on the state of his re-election effort by officials, some of whom have established a “war room” on the White House campus. 

The campaign operation will be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the West Wing, an official said. 

The “war room” is being funded entirely by the campaign, a spokesman said. Federal rules bar the use of taxpayer resources for political purposes. The President has previously shown little regard for those rules, including when he hosted the final night of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn.

"The war room needed to be in close proximity to the President and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN. 

"Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved. The arrangement has been approved by White House counsel,” Murtaugh said. 

Some background: The last incumbent to spend Election Night at the White House was George W. Bush. His chief strategist Karl Rove set up a workspace in the old family dining room on the state floor with links to campaign headquarters and RNC to provide him updates on the state of the race.

He called it the "bat cave." During the day and into the evening, Bush popped his head in to receive updates. 

When it came time for Bush to address supporters, he traveled to the nearby Ronald Reagan building in Washington, where his campaign was having its election night party. 

By contrast, Trump is holding the whole event at the White House. Originally planned for 400 people, the event will occur in the elegant parlors and ballrooms on the state floor of the White House, including the East Room and Grand Foyer. 

The actual number of people attending the White House Election Night party could be smaller than 400. One source familiar with the matter said closer to 250 guests were now expected. This source added that all guests will receive a rapid tested for Covid-19 and each guest will receive a testing bracelet. 

Whether and when Trump himself appears isn’t clear. He said earlier Tuesday he wasn’t working on either an acceptance or concession speech. 

3 hr 10 min ago

Arizona secretary of state: race could go either way

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks with CNN on Tuesday, November 3.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks with CNN on Tuesday, November 3. CNN

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said either candidate has the possibility to win in the state, but adds that Joe Biden does have an edge according to polling.

"I try to be non-partisan, but we've seen Biden leading pretty much most of the polls that have been done here for Arizona. The margins vary, but he's been ahead," Hobbs told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Hobbs added that she's seen "so much enthusiasm" this year compared to 2016 and she believes "Arizona could really go either way and I don't think it belongs to one candidate or the other right now."

Hobbs said that results of the race will come in later due to early ballots that were turned in within the past few days.

"We will have a good number of results available tonight after the polls close at 8 p.m. Arizona time. What we won't know until really late tonight, is how many outstanding ballots there are left to count and those are the early ballots that were returned in the last few days... and that is the number that's going to tell us what percentage of the votes have been reported," Hobbs added.

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate won Arizona was in 1996.

Watch the moment:

3 hr 24 min ago

Dueling crowds demonstrate political energy in Houston

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

The state of Texas hasn't gone to a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976, but CNN's Brian Todd spoke to Democratic voters in Houston who are hoping to reverse that trend.

"Enough is enough... I've got grandkids and I'm worried about their future and we can't have no more of that," voter John Smith told CNN outside of a Houston polling place of the prospect of four more years with President Trump in the White House.

Smith said of Trump, "I think he wants to be King. I really do. I think if he get in there and win again, that he might change the amendments and [create] unlimited terms on the President."

Despite partisan positions, Todd reported that the crowds gathering are largely peaceful, though passionate, about their respective candidates.

"This place is pulsating with energy. These people are not content to just come out and vote. They want to really engage in the art of dueling rhetoric, dueling campaign speeches, dueling shouting matches," Todd said, calling the Houston environment "part campaign polling place and part Woodstock."

CNN’s Brian Todd reports:

3 hr 10 min ago

Biden expects more people will vote this year "than any time in American history"

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to supporters on November 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to supporters on November 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden just spoke moments ago in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, addressing a large crowd on a street that cheered and shouted support at him. Cries of "We love you" and "Uncle Joe" were heard, among others.

Biden told the crowd, "We're going to have more people vote this year than any time in American history," saying he's been told to expect over 150 million people to vote.

He said voters between the ages of 18-30 are turning out in big numbers and understands that "54% of the vote so far is women." 

Biden continued to criticize President Trump, telling the crowd: 

"The President's got a lot of things backwards. One of which is, he thinks that he can decide who gets to vote. Well, guess what? The people who are going to decide who gets to be president!"
"Just have to remember who we are, dammit. This is the United States of America!," he added.

He concluded his speech by telling the group that from Philadelphia he'll be traveling back home to Wilmington, Delaware, where he'll be for election night.

Watch the moment: