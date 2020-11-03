Pennsylvania secretary of state "pleased" by USPS sweep of all processing facilities

After his foray this morning to his campaign headquarters in Virginia, President Trump is expected to remain at the White House for the rest of the day. But he’ll continue to receive regular updates on the state of his re-election effort by officials, some of whom have established a “war room” on the White House campus.
The campaign operation will be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the West Wing, an official said.
The “war room” is being funded entirely by the campaign, a spokesman said. Federal rules bar the use of taxpayer resources for political purposes. The President has previously shown little regard for those rules, including when he hosted the final night of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn.
"The war room needed to be in close proximity to the President and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN.
"Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved. The arrangement has been approved by White House counsel,” Murtaugh said.
Some background: The last incumbent to spend Election Night at the White House was George W. Bush. His chief strategist Karl Rove set up a workspace in the old family dining room on the state floor with links to campaign headquarters and RNC to provide him updates on the state of the race.
He called it the "bat cave." During the day and into the evening, Bush popped his head in to receive updates.
When it came time for Bush to address supporters, he traveled to the nearby Ronald Reagan building in Washington, where his campaign was having its election night party.
By contrast, Trump is holding the whole event at the White House. Originally planned for 400 people, the event will occur in the elegant parlors and ballrooms on the state floor of the White House, including the East Room and Grand Foyer.
The actual number of people attending the White House Election Night party could be smaller than 400. One source familiar with the matter said closer to 250 guests were now expected. This source added that all guests will receive a rapid tested for Covid-19 and each guest will receive a testing bracelet.
Whether and when Trump himself appears isn’t clear. He said earlier Tuesday he wasn’t working on either an acceptance or concession speech.