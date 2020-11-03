Pennsylvania secretary of state "pleased" by USPS sweep of all processing facilities

The FBI is aware of robocalls that are being reported on Election Day that urge voters to “stay home and stay safe.”

“We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment. As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials,” the FBI told CNN.

“Robocalls of this nature happen every election and so I think what would be most helpful is repeating that message to the American public that... they happen every election cycle. Be mindful of people that are trying to intimidate you, undermine your confidence, but keep calm, vote on,” according to a senior official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency.

Iowa Secretary of State spokesman Kevin Hall confirmed to CNN that the office has shared information with the FBI regarding a recorded phone call urging Iowans to "stay home and stay safe."

He did not know how many Iowans have received the call.

The Iowa Secretary of State also forwarded the information to the state's Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, which supports law enforcement, according to Hall

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.

“USTelecom’s Industry Traceback Group is actively tracing these calls. You’re right, it has been around for a bit,” Brian Weiss, spokesman for USTelecom tell CNN.

CORRECTION: This post has been updated to correct reporting on FBI action with regard to the robocalls.