Dana Bash: "There is no landslide" 

CNN's Dana Bash said the close race in Florida was an early harbinger that tonight would likely not be the landslide Democrats had hoped for.

"There is no landslide that we are looking at," she said. "No way given the numbers that we've seen particularly when you start the night in Florida when it's as tight as Florida tends to be."

Bash went on to explain that the Biden campaign appears to have underperformed with Latino voters because of the Trump campaign's work to paint Biden as a socialist had been effective.

"I'll tell you what [the Biden campaign] thinks went wrong is that the Trump attacks have worked," said Bash. "Calling the Democrats socialist worked with people in that area, in particular."

CNN's Abby Phillip concurred, saying turnout among Latino voters will likely be the area of study for Democrats, once the election is settled.

"What is happening in Florida, I can tell you, Democrats are not happy about it," said Phillip. "At the end of the day, the situation in Miami-Dade is something that in the autopsy of this election they will be looking back at and trying to figure out what went wrong."

CNN's Dana Bash, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper explain: