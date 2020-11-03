Twitter labels an early Wednesday morning tweet from Trump as "disputed"

Twitter placed a “disputed” label on a tweet sent just minutes ago by President Trump in which he baselessly claimed, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process,” the Twitter label reads.

Twitter has also restricted how the tweet can be shared. The same post was also posted to the President’s Facebook page.

In statement, Twitter said, “We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy.”

CNN has reached out to Facebook for comment.