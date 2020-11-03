Live TV
Presidential election results 2020

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 2:10 a.m. ET, November 4, 2020
224 Posts
46 min ago

Twitter labels an early Wednesday morning tweet from Trump as "disputed"

From CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan

Twitter placed a “disputed” label on a tweet sent just minutes ago by President Trump in which he baselessly claimed, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.” 

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process,” the Twitter label reads.  

Twitter has also restricted how the tweet can be shared. The same post was also posted to the President’s Facebook page.

In statement, Twitter said, “We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy.”

The same post was also posted to the President’s Facebook page. CNN has reached out to Facebook for comment.

25 min ago

What we know about the pace of counting in Michigan

From CNN's Miguel Marquez and Annie Grayer

An election worker helps to secure ballots at Ford Field on November 3, in Detroit, Michigan.
An election worker helps to secure ballots at Ford Field on November 3, in Detroit, Michigan. Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

With many votes still outstanding in Michigan, here is what we know about what type of ballots are still outstanding and how long local officials in some of the biggest counties think it will take to get a completed count. 

Michigan is a key state for the presidential candidates and 16 electoral votes are at stake.

Here's a look at where things stand in some key counties:

  • Wayne County: CNN is still waiting for a comprehensive look from the Wayne County Clerk. But Detroit City Deputy Clerk Andre Gilbert told CNN that Detroit, the largest city in Wayne County, will have full unofficial results “probably early morning,” with Election Day votes finishing up soon, and absentee ballots taking longer. Based on the last official report CNN received from Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, there are approximately 92,000 absentee ballots still outstanding in the city of Detroit. 
  • Macomb County: Macomb County Clerk Fred Miller told CNN that almost all Election Day votes have already been counted, amounting to approximately 190,000 votes. Miller said he is waiting on approximately 250,000 absentee ballot results. Previously, Miller had predicted to CNN that it would take until 7 a.m. Wednesday to get the county fully counted. 
  • Kent County: Kent County Clerk Elections Director Gerrid Uzarski said “about half” of the county’s 30 jurisdictions are fully reported. He said the biggest chunk of outstanding ballots are absentee ballots. Uzarski estimated that the county would be able to fully report its unofficial results, including mail ballots, by noon Wednesday.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown told CNN that the county is mostly waiting on absentee ballot results from municipalities that did not participate in the county-wide absentee counting board. Brown reported that 502,000 total ballots have been counted in the county, and 144,000 of those are absentee ballots. Brown told CNN she does not know how many votes are outstanding.
52 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins Texas

President Trump will win Texas, CNN projects.

There are 38 electoral votes at stake in Texas. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the Lone Star State and won the general election.

51 min ago

What we know about mail-in ballots in Philadelphia

From CNN's Sara Murray, Meridith Edwards, Kelly Mena, Scott Glover and Mark Morales

A Philadelphia election worker scans ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
A Philadelphia election worker scans ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, on Tuesday in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Philadelphia was expected to report 30,000 to 40,000 more mail-in ballot numbers between midnight ET and 1 a.m. ET.

CNN's Mark Morales reported that 76,000 ballots have already been reported.

There were 350,000 total mail-in ballots received by Election Day. 

56 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Rhode Island

Joe Biden will win Rhode Island, CNN projects.

There are four electoral votes at stake in Rhode Island. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

34 min ago

Where things stand in the vote counting process in some of Georgia's largest counties

From CNN's Jason Morris and Victor Blackwell

Voters check-in with poll workers to cast their ballots at the Metropolitan Library on November 3, in Atlanta, Georgia. 
Voters check-in with poll workers to cast their ballots at the Metropolitan Library on November 3, in Atlanta, Georgia.  Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

CNN is on the ground in Georgia, where votes are still being counted in parts of the state. Georgia is a key battleground state and 16 electoral votes are at stake.

Here's where things stand in some of the state's largest counties:

Fulton County, state’s largest, home to Atlanta:

  • 58% of vote in as of 12:45 a.m. ET.
  • Officials say all-person votes have been tabulated and they stopped tabulating absentee/mail-in ballots around 10:30 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m.
  • Some of the in-person early and day-of results are still being uploaded into the system, even though CNN was told they have all been “counted.”
  • A county spokesperson told CNN 86,000 absentee ballots have been accounted for.

Dekalb County, large county outside Atlanta:

  • DeKalb County plans to process all early in-person votes overnight, but will not resume counting outstanding absentee/mail-in ballots until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to county spokesperson Erik Burton.
  • As of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the county had counted 79,643 of 168,646 mail-in votes.
  • Six hours after polls closed, the county had reported only 39% of estimated total results.

 Gwinnett County, large suburban Atlanta county:

  • 78% of vote in as of 12:45 a.m. ET.
  • Votes were starting to come in after major delays were blamed on a suspected problem with voting tabulation software that impacted as many as 80,000 ballots.

Cobb County, large suburban Atlanta county

  • 79% of vote in as of 12:45 a.m. ET.

 

 

1 hr 6 min ago

Iowa is a key part of Trump's path to 270

From CNN's Eric Bradner

A voter marks his ballot at a polling place in Dennis Wilkening's shed on November 3, in Richland, Iowa.
A voter marks his ballot at a polling place in Dennis Wilkening's shed on November 3, in Richland, Iowa. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Iowa, with six electoral votes that President Donald Trump carried easily in 2016, is a key part of Trump's path to 270 electoral votes.

The shift of White voters and rural and exurban voters in Republicans' favor allowed Trump to win Iowa in 2016. Polls showed Biden outperforming Hillary Clinton with White voters and older voters helped him close the gap in polls there, with Iowa remaining competitive enough to draw visits from Biden on the final Friday of the race and Trump on Sunday.

In the end, CNN projected a victory for both Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst, who faced a stiff and well-funded challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

The final Des Moines Register poll from Ann Selzer, the gold-standard pollster in Iowa, showed Trump with a 7 percentage point edge, 48% to 41%. That's the sort of margin he needs in Iowa in order to stay close in other key Midwestern states that are more favorable for Democrats.

1 hr 11 min ago

It's 1 a.m. ET. Here's where things stand in the race.

President Trump picked up the battleground state of Florida, and Joe Biden carried Minnesota, CNN projects.

Based on CNN's current projections, Trump now has 171 electoral votes while Biden has 215 electoral votes.

Here's the latest look at where things stand:

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

1 hr 10 min ago

Joe Biden: "We're going to have to be patient"

From CNN'S Josiah Ryan

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters on Wednesday in Wilmington.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters on Wednesday in Wilmington. Andrew Harnik/AP

Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Democratic nominee Joe Biden projected confidence, saying he was "feeling good," but urged patience as the votes continued to be counted in several key states across the country.

“We feel good about where we are, we really do," he said. "I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election."

The former vice president then suggested he had not expected an early result, and asked his supporters to wait patiently as states continue to count and report their votes.

"We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was gonna take a while," Biden continued. "We're going to have to be patient until... the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain't over until every vote is counted, everybody ballot is counted."