Georgia could offer a window into how Election Night unfolds

A poll worker waits for voters at the Fox Theater polling location on November 3, in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia is a must-win state for President Donald Trump, and -- with a relatively quick vote count expected there —it could offer an early window into how Election Night will unfold.

Like Florida and North Carolina, it's a state Joe Biden has invested heavily in, and a place where his campaign is bullish. But unlike those states, it has not voted for Democrats in recent presidential elections.

Georgia has long been a Republican stronghold, with the GOP currently controlling every statewide office and the state legislature. Democrats haven't won a major statewide race in the last two decades, but have had a series of close calls —a 2017 special election for a House seat; the 2018 governor's race — in Georgia during Trump's presidency.

This year in Georgia, the stakes are especially high: Two Senate seats are up for grabs in “jungle primaries,” which go to one-on-one runoffs if no candidate finishes above 50% of the vote. Jon Ossoff is challenging Republican Sen. David Perdue, while Rev. Raphael Warnock is the leading Democratic candidate against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, GOP Rep. Doug Collins and other contenders in a special election that’s almost certain to head to a runoff.

Biden chose Georgia to deliver what his campaign billed as its closing argument with a speech last Tuesday. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, campaigned there Sunday. And Biden dispatched former President Barack Obama to Atlanta on Monday. Trump, meanwhile, campaigned in Georgia on Sunday night, underscoring his campaign's recognition of its competitiveness.