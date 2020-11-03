Longtime Republican election lawyer calls Trump's claim a "distressing moment"

There are still plenty of uncounted ballots in Wisconsin, and many of the local officials say they’ll wrap up in the next few hours.

Here's what we know:

Milwaukee County, the state's most populous, Democratic stronghold:

All in-person, Election Day ballots have been counted, a spokesperson for the county clerk’s office told CNN. The county is still waiting on 169,341 early and mail ballots from the city of Milwaukee, which are expected to be done around 4 a.m. ET. Also outstanding are a total of about 75,000 ballots from four other suburban municipalities within the county – Oak Creek, Franklin, Wauwatosa and West Allis, which are expected to come in before the city of Milwaukee.

Brown County, includes Green Bay:

All municipalities are fully reporting except for Green Bay. Currently, no results from Green Bay are reporting, Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno told CNN. They are not going to report results from Green Bay until they finish the absentee count, then they will report the absentee and the in-person Election Day results together all at once. That will likely be between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. ET. They don't have a total ballot number for how much is outstanding but it's about 32,000 absentee plus more in-person.

Waukesha County, Milwaukee suburbs and a typical GOP stronghold:

Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman told CNN that all results will likely be reported by 2 a.m. ET, though that time has come and gone already. They are still waiting for about 40,000 absentee votes from Brookfield and New Berlin.

Outagamie County:

Now at 93% of expected vote, despite the problems CNN reported earlier with them having to transfer data from about 13,500 misprinted ballots to new ballots.

Dane County, includes Madison, a Democratic stronghold:

Dane is now completely done counting, according to a tweet from clerk Scott McDonell.

Rock County:

The county is totally done counting, the clerk told CNN.