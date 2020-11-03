Nevada's state results delayed by an hour after judge rules to keep some polling locations open later

Nevada state District Court Judge Joe Hardy is extending the hours for about two dozens polling sites in Clark County until 8 p.m. PT.

That will delay the announcement of results in Nevada’s election by an hour. The Trump campaign filed suit in Clark County for the extension.

Earlier in the day there were reports that many of the 125 polling sites in Clark County had to delay their 7 a.m. opening because of technical problems.

Clark County is the home of 70% of all voters in Nevada. It is a heavily Democratic County. No results in any county can be released until the last poll is closed.

Democrats asked for their own list of polling sites to remain open on top of the Republican list. The judge granted that list.