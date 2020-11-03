Live TV
1 hr 27 min ago

Nevada's state results delayed by an hour after judge rules to keep some polling locations open later

From CNN's Stephanie Becker and Erica Hill

Nevada state District Court Judge Joe Hardy is extending the hours for about two dozens polling sites in Clark County until 8 p.m. PT.

That will delay the announcement of results in Nevada’s election by an hour. The Trump campaign filed suit in Clark County for the extension. 

Earlier in the day there were reports that many of the 125 polling sites in Clark County had to delay their 7 a.m. opening because of technical problems.

Clark County is the home of 70% of all voters in Nevada. It is a heavily Democratic County. No results in any county can be released until the last poll is closed.

Democrats asked for their own list of polling sites to remain open on top of the Republican list. The judge granted that list.

1 hr 33 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins Kentucky

President Trump will win Kentucky, CNN projects.

There are eight electoral votes at stake in Kentucky. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

1 hr 34 min ago

These are the polls closing at 8 p.m. ET 

Here's where polls are closing at 8 p.m. ET:

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut 
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi 
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee

Follow along here and at CNN's Election Center for full coverage.

1 hr 36 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Massachusetts

Joe Biden will win Massachusetts, CNN projects.

There are 11 electoral votes at stake in Massachusetts. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

1 hr 37 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Delaware

Joe Biden will win Delaware, CNN projects.

There are three electoral votes at stake in Delaware. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

1 hr 37 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins DC

Joe Biden will win the District of Columbia, CNN projects.

There are three electoral votes at stake in DC. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the district, and President Trump won the general election.

1 hr 37 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Maryland

Joe Biden will win Maryland, CNN projects.

There are 10 electoral votes at stake in Maryland. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

1 hr 31 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins Oklahoma

Voters wait in line at sunset to cast their ballots for the 2020 U.S. presidential election at Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Voters wait in line at sunset to cast their ballots for the 2020 U.S. presidential election at Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma on Tuesday. Nick Oxford/Reuters

President Trump will win Oklahoma, CNN projects.

There are seven electoral votes at stake in Oklahoma. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

1 hr 33 min ago

Burst pipe delays absentee ballot processing in Fulton County, Georgia

From CNN’s Nick Valencia and Jason Morris

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, in Atlanta.
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP

Absentee ballot processing in Fulton County, Georgia, has been delayed due to a burst pipe, county spokesperson Regina Waller said.

According to Waller, a pipe burst at State Farm Arena above the processing room for all absentee ballots in Fulton County, but no ballots were damaged.

“The matter caused the start of work today to be delayed by four hours,” Waller said.

“The team is prepared to continue working to complete processing of absentee ballots,” Waller added.