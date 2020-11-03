USPS ordered to have postal inspectors sweep some facilities by 3 p.m. ET for election mail

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the US District Court of the District of Columbia ordered the United States Postal Service to sweep all processing facilities by 3 p.m. ET in a number of states, including some critical battleground state.

The order mandates that USPS postal inspectors "or their designees" must start sweeping the processing facilities by 3:00 p.m. ET.

According to the order, this is,

"to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

The sweeps must be conducted in the following USPS districts:

Central Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Detroit

Colorado/Wyoming

Atlanta

Houston

Alabama

Northern New England (New Hampshire and Maine)

Greater South Carolina

South Florida

Lakeland (Wisconsin)

Arizona

Seven battleground states are conducting sweeps and do not allow ballots to arrive after Election Day. They include: Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Maine.