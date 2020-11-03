CNN Projection: Biden wins Colorado

Trump campaign officials are concerned about the crucial battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin — but are feeling better about Florida, a senior Trump adviser said.

"Georgia could be an issue," the adviser said, pointing to huge vote totals from urban voters in the state. Michigan may be gone, the adviser said. Wisconsin is "TBD," according to the adviser.

The adviser went on to say North Carolina, so far, looks like a "jump ball." But the adviser said GOP officials in the state believe Trump will win the state.

The adviser summed up the problem for Trump this way: If Trump loses Georgia, he can't lose Wisconsin. If he loses both of those states, the President could be in trouble, the adviser said.