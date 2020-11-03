CNN Projection: Biden wins Colorado

There are nine electoral votes at stake in Colorado. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.
Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.
Trump campaign officials concerned about Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin
From CNN's Jim Acosta
Trump campaign officials are concerned about the crucial battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin — but are feeling better about Florida, a senior Trump adviser said.
"Georgia could be an issue," the adviser said, pointing to huge vote totals from urban voters in the state. Michigan may be gone, the adviser said. Wisconsin is "TBD," according to the adviser.
The adviser went on to say North Carolina, so far, looks like a "jump ball." But the adviser said GOP officials in the state believe Trump will win the state.
The adviser summed up the problem for Trump this way: If Trump loses Georgia, he can't lose Wisconsin. If he loses both of those states, the President could be in trouble, the adviser said.
Young voters in Midwest are swinging toward Biden, early exit polls show
From CNN’s Ryan Struyk and Grace Sparks
Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling.
Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show.
Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that.
White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016.
About this year's exit polls: CNN's exit polls this year incorporate in-person interviews at early voting locations and telephone interviews to target by-mail voters. Those surveys are in addition to the in-person interviews with voters on Tuesday. In every state where exit poll results are available on election night, there will be a combined result to reflect a complete picture of voters across the country.
CNN Projection: Biden wins Connecticut
Joe Biden will win Connecticut, CNN projects.
There are seven electoral votes at stake in Connecticut. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.
CNN Projection: Trump wins South Dakota
President Trump will win South Dakota, CNN projects.
There are three electoral votes at stake in South Dakota. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.
Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.
Here's where the candidates stand in North Carolina
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury/ Analysis from CNN's John King
Joe Biden is currently leading President Trump in North Carolina with 78% of the vote from the state in. CNN's John King says Trump needs to narrow the gap in the following counties:
Wake County: With 82% of the vote in, in Wake County, Biden leads 65% to 33%. "The question is when we get the rest of it, can the President narrow this gap? He's not going to win the county, the point is, is he going to get closer?" King said.
Durham County: "That's 82 to 17, again Secretary Clinton won this big, too, 80 to 18, President needs to narrow that gap. That is the repudiation of the suburbs there," King said.
Mecklenburg County: The most populous county, "this is where the most votes are, Charlotte and the suburbs 68% to 31% when you round it up ... Again Joe Biden over performing here."
Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign request to immediately block early vote counting in Clark County
From CNN's Kara Scannell, Erica Hill and Stephanie Becker
The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency request by the Trump campaign to block early vote counting in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, based on its use of a signature-matching computer software and rules governing the observation of vote counting.
A seven panel of judges gave the Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party until Thursday to file additional briefings.
“Appellants have not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success to merit a stay or injunction,” the court stated in an order. “The district court concluded that appellants' allegations lacked evidentiary support, and their request for relief to this court is not supported by affidavit or record materials supporting many of the factual statements made therein.”
Some background: Earlier Tuesday, the campaign filed an emergency appeal of a district judge order dismissing its lawsuit against the Clark County Registrar alleging GOP observers were not given enough access to all aspects of the ballot counting process — from opening the ballots, to machine and manual signature checking and duplicating spoiled ballots.
Can Biden rebuild the Democratic blue wall in Michigan?
From CNN's Dan Merica
Michigan was the perfect storm for Democrats in 2016 — a surge in rural turnout, White union voters flipping to Donald Trump and depressed turnout among Black voters — leading the President to break through the so-called “blue wall” on his way to an unexpected victory.
Joe Biden needs to take back the state to have almost any shot of winning in 2020 and polls show he is on his way to do that: A CNN survey released in late October found Biden with a 12-percentage point lead in the state.
The former vice president committed his campaign to re-building that blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Republicans admitted when Biden was nominated that his appeal with White working-class voters made him far more formidable in states like Michigan, and the former vice president has focused his campaign on making that come true.
The Biden campaign is clearly taking nothing for granted in Michigan, however. Former President Barack Obama joined Biden for two events in the state on the final weekend of the campaign, aiming squarely to turnout young and Black voters who stayed home in 2016.
It's just after 9 p.m. ET. This is where the race to 270 stands.
Based on CNN's current projections, Biden has 73 electoral college votes, and Trump has 48 electoral college votes.