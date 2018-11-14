Election Night in America Continued
These are the House races that are still undecided
From CNN's Kyle Blaine and Jennifer Agiesta
In the six days since election night, Democrats picked up three House seats, while Republicans picked up one.
Democrats so far have picked up a net of 30 seats in the House of Representatives, with 10 key races still undecided. That brings the current balance of power tally to 225 Democratic-held seats and 200 Republican seats.
In the still-undecided races, Democrats have taken the lead in three since election night to give them an overall advantage in six out of 10 of them.
Here's what we know about those races:
- CA-10: Democrat Josh Harder leads Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (lead flipped since election night).
- CA-39: Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros
- CA-45: Republican Rep. Mimi Walters leads Democrat Katie Porter (lead has narrowed since election night).
- CA-48: Democrat Harley Rouda leads Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (lead has grown since election night).
- CA-49: Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Diane Harkey (lead has grown since election night).
- GA-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.
- NJ-3: Democrat Andrew Kim leads Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (lead has flipped since election night).
- NM-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small leads Republican Yvette Herrell (lead has flipped since election night).
- UT-4: Democrat Ben McAdams leads Republican Rep. Mia Love.
- ME-2: Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin (46.1%) leads Democrat Jared Golden (45.9%). (This race is headed to a ranked-choice runoff.)
What to expect during tonight's election night (continued) special
It's been a week since the polls closed in America's midterm elections, but there are still a few races that are too close to call.
CNN's special “Election Night in America Continued” goes live tonight 8 - 11 p.m. ET and you can watch it live in the video player above or on CNN Go.
Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo will host, while John King will take us through where things stand on the Magic Wall. We'll hear from Democrats who won in the blue wave, Republicans who were forced out and election experts on the state of the Florida recount.
Here's what has changed since election night
From CNN's Kyle Blaine and Jennifer Agiesta
The state of play in key races has shifted since election night almost one week ago, offering a different picture of where the balance of power will stand in Washington come January.
Democrats have taken the lead in a handful of key House races while the margin in Florida's senate race has narrowed, forcing a recount.
A key US Senate race in Arizona was settled on Monday night -- six days after Election Day -- when Republican Rep. Martha McSally conceded to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
Two governors' races remain undecided in Georgia and Florida.
Watch more: