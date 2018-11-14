In the six days since election night, Democrats picked up three House seats, while Republicans picked up one.

Democrats so far have picked up a net of 30 seats in the House of Representatives, with 10 key races still undecided. That brings the current balance of power tally to 225 Democratic-held seats and 200 Republican seats.

In the still-undecided races, Democrats have taken the lead in three since election night to give them an overall advantage in six out of 10 of them.

Here's what we know about those races:

CA-10: Democrat Josh Harder leads Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (lead flipped since election night).

Democrat Josh Harder leads Republican Rep. Jeff Denham CA-39: Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros

Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros CA-45: Republican Rep. Mimi Walters leads Democrat Katie Porter (lead has narrowed since election night).

Republican Rep. Mimi Walters leads Democrat Katie Porter CA-48: Democrat Harley Rouda leads Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (lead has grown since election night).

CA-49: Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Diane Harkey (lead has grown since election night).

Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Diane Harkey GA-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux. NJ-3: Democrat Andrew Kim leads Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (lead has flipped since election night).