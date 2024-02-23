Audio
5 min ago

Biden campaign blasts Trump in blistering statement ahead of Black Conservative Gala in South Carolina

From CNN's Donald Judd

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on February 8, in Washington, DC. 
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on February 8, in Washington, DC.  Nathan Howard/Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s campaign issued a blistering statement calling Donald Trump “the proud poster boy for modern racism,” ahead of the former president’s remarks at a Black Conservative gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday evening.

“The audacity of Donald Trump to speak to a room full of Black voters during Black History Month as if he isn’t the proud poster boy for modern racism. This is the same man who falsely accused the Central Park 5, questioned George Floyds humanity, compared his own impeachment trial to being lynched, and ensured the unemployment gap for Black workers spiked during his presidency,” Biden campaign Black Media Director Jasmine Harris wrote Friday.

“Donald Trump has been showing Black Americans his true colors for years: An incompetent, anti-Black tyrant who holds us to such low regard that he publicly dined with white nationalists a week after declaring his 2024 candidacy," she continued.

More background: The statement marks the Biden campaign’s most explicit rebuke of Trump on race to date, and comes as the campaign—and the president—have taken a more aggressive tack in criticizing the former president on array off issues, including Trump’s comments on Russia and abortion.

In 2020, Biden won 61% of the Black vote, which made up 56% of the Democratic primary electorate, according to CNN exit polling. For his part, the president has sought to shore up Black support in campaign visits to South Carolina and Michigan in an effort to maintain the coalition that delivered his 2020 victory.

17 min ago

Haley vows to stay in the race despite narrow path to GOP nomination

From CNN's Ebony Davis and Kylie Atwood

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Fort Mill, South Carolina, on February 18.
Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Fort Mill, South Carolina, on February 18. Sam Wolfe/Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley this week reiterated her plans to continue her White House bid against former President Donald Trump ahead of the South Carolina primary.

“Some of you—perhaps a few of you in the media—came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race. Well, I’m not. Far from it,” Haley said in a speech in Greenville Tuesday.

Haley vowed she is not exiting the race now, saying she will continue to compete in the primary past the South Carolina primary and through Super Tuesday on March 5.

“That’s why I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “I’m campaigning every day, until the last person votes, because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for our kids.”

Haley’s remark come as she continues to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination, though he has won every delegate contest so far and holds a wide lead over Haley in her own home state, making many question the path forward for the former governor’s campaign.

36 min ago

This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference is all about Trump

From CNN's Steve Contorno, Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes

A person signs a bus wrapped with an image of former US President Donald Trump during a general session of the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 22.
A person signs a bus wrapped with an image of former US President Donald Trump during a general session of the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 22. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, which began Wednesday amid the throes of a presidential race once more, there’s little space in the agenda for 2024 also-rans or to showcase the party’s future. Nor is there a spot for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is still competing for the GOP nomination. Instead, it’s a four-day fete with one man at the center: Donald Trump.

The roster of speakers includes MAGA influencers, right-wing conservative media personalities who regularly flatter the former president and people who served in Trump’s administration. Trump himself will address the conference Saturday before heading to South Carolina to watch the results come in for the state’s GOP primary.

Yet despite the event landing on the same day as the South Carolina primary this year, the former president is expected to use the CPAC stage to focus on contrasting his record with that of President Joe Biden in a preview of a likely general election matchup, a Trump adviser told CNN.

This year’s Trump-centric CPAC will also serve as the unofficial kickoff to the GOP vice presidential stakes. Some of the most talked-about potential running mates will address the CPAC audience in what can only be described as an audition of sorts to test how they are received by the Trump faithful.

Multiple people close to the former president argue that while Trump has a habit of floating names to allies and donors to take their temperature on potential ticket mates, he is far from a decision.

43 min ago

Biden-Trump potential rematch is shaping up to be a close race, new CNN Poll of Polls shows

From CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy

A new CNN Poll of Polls average measuring voters' current preferences in a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump finds the potential electorate closely divided, with 48% saying they'd support Trump and 47% that they'd support Biden.

That average includes five polls of the race conducted in late January and February, all of which show a margin of 5 percentage points or less between the two candidates. Polls that include third-party or independent candidates by name are not included.

Polls are a measurement of sentiment at the time they're conducted, and there's a long time to go until voters make their choice.

A new CNN Poll of Polls average finds that Biden's job approval rating stands at of 39% among US adults, with 57% disapproving. Biden's national approval rating has been largely stable in the Poll of Polls average, remaining in the high 30s or low 40s for more than a year.

1 hr 2 min ago

Key things to know about tomorrow's South Carolina GOP primary

Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf and Ethan Cohen

Election officials direct voters during the first day of early voting at a polling station in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, February 12.
Election officials direct voters during the first day of early voting at a polling station in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, February 12. Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has a lead in the Republican presidential primary, but the process is far from over. The next step is South Carolina’s primary, which takes place on Saturday. Here’s what to know:

Candidates: The major candidates include Trump, the current front-runner to get the Republican nomination for the third straight presidential election. His top rival is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as US ambassador to the United Nations for part of Trump’s term as president.

Who can vote? South Carolina’s primaries are open, which means any registered voter can take part in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, but not both. The Democratic primary took place earlier in February. President Joe Biden won easily.

If Trump wins South Carolina, is the primary over? Not technically. It will ultimately take 1,215 delegates for Trump, or anyone, to secure the Republican nomination. Just 50 delegates are at stake in South Carolina. Heading into the South Carolina primary, Trump has the lead with 63 delegates to Haley’s 17. So there is still a long way to go. The largest pot of delegates is up for grabs on Super Tuesday, March 5.

Why was the Democratic primary on a different date? South Carolina has an unusual practice of letting each party pick the date of their presidential primary, and they’re typically held on different days. Democrats wanted South Carolina to be the first big event on their calendar. It’s the state that revived Biden’s campaign after early losses in Iowa and New Hampshire in 2020 and is much more diverse than either of those two traditional early states. Biden won the Democratic primary on February 3 with more than 96% of the vote.

What are the state’s demographics? As of the 2020 Census, the state was about 62% White, about one-quarter Black and nearly 7% Hispanic. But the Republican primary voters are overwhelmingly White. When Trump won the South Carolina primary with more than 32% of the vote in 2016, just about 1% of the GOP primary voters were Black.

