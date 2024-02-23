President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on February 8, in Washington, DC. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s campaign issued a blistering statement calling Donald Trump “the proud poster boy for modern racism,” ahead of the former president’s remarks at a Black Conservative gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday evening.

“The audacity of Donald Trump to speak to a room full of Black voters during Black History Month as if he isn’t the proud poster boy for modern racism. This is the same man who falsely accused the Central Park 5, questioned George Floyds humanity, compared his own impeachment trial to being lynched, and ensured the unemployment gap for Black workers spiked during his presidency,” Biden campaign Black Media Director Jasmine Harris wrote Friday.

“Donald Trump has been showing Black Americans his true colors for years: An incompetent, anti-Black tyrant who holds us to such low regard that he publicly dined with white nationalists a week after declaring his 2024 candidacy," she continued.

More background: The statement marks the Biden campaign’s most explicit rebuke of Trump on race to date, and comes as the campaign—and the president—have taken a more aggressive tack in criticizing the former president on array off issues, including Trump’s comments on Russia and abortion.

In 2020, Biden won 61% of the Black vote, which made up 56% of the Democratic primary electorate, according to CNN exit polling. For his part, the president has sought to shore up Black support in campaign visits to South Carolina and Michigan in an effort to maintain the coalition that delivered his 2020 victory.