Israel-Hamas war

Election Day 2023

US Supreme Court

Live Updates

It's Election Day in several key states

By Tori B. Powell, Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Tue November 7, 2023
8 min ago

Democrats are relying on abortion politics to help deliver wins in key races across the country

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

In the 16 months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, six states have held direct votes on the future of abortion rights within their borders. And on six occasions, the pro-abortion rights side has prevailed — including in traditionally conservative states like Kentucky.

This calculus will be tested again on Tuesday, when voters in OhioVirginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania have their say in races that, to varying degrees, have been defined by the prospect of a future with limited or severely restricted abortion rights.

Abortion has been an influential factor in campaigns for elective office up and down the ballot. The GOP’s failure to meet expectations in the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrats retained control of the US Senate and only narrowly lost the House of Representatives, raised the prospect that the high court’s decision could alter the political landscape for years to come.

Virginia: “There’s not like a referendum question on the ballot, but it is on the ballot,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine told CNN after a backyard rally for Democratic state legislative candidates in September.

Though Virginia is now reliably blue in presidential races, its local races are a fierce battleground. A year after voting for Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a 10-point margin, the Commonwealth elected Republican Glenn Youngkin its new governor, defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe by two points.

Now, Virginians will decide whether to give Youngkin, who is rumored to be weighing a late entry into the GOP presidential primary, the backing that would allow him to move forward with new abortion restrictions.

Virginia’s off-off-year local elections — held a year after federal midterm elections and featuring no statewide contests — are famously difficult to predict. But the throughline this fall is clear: Should the GOP flip control of the state Senate and keep its majority in the House of Delegates, Youngkin will be free to pursue legislation to place a 15-week limit on abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

Ohio: Voters in the increasingly conservative Midwestern state will on Tuesday decide “Issue 1,” a referendum that could stamp abortion rights into the state constitution and wipe away a six-week ban that would otherwise be headed to the state supreme court for review.

Kentucky: The governor’s race in Kentucky, where Democrat Andy Beshear is seeking a second term in the Commonwealth’s top office, is expected to go down to the wire, with recent polling showing Beshear and GOP challenger Daniel Cameron in a tight contest.

Like Democratic leaders in so many other red states, Beshear has consistently pushed Cameron on his abortion stance, saying it’s more hardcore than the Republican wants voters to know.

In 2022, Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. Still, the state currently has a pair of laws, passed in 2019 and signed by then-Gov. Matt Bevin, that amount to a near-total ban, with the only exception being for the health of the mother.

Read more about the impact abortion politics may have on Tuesday's elections.

28 min ago

Houston's nonpartisan mayoral election is also taking place today

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen, Molly Gahagen and Melissa DePalo

Houston mayoral candidates, from left, Jack Christie, Robert Gallegos, Gilbert Garcia, Lee Kaplan and state Sen. John Whitmire answer questions during a televised candidates debate held at the Houston Public Media studios on Thursday, October 19.
Houston mayoral candidates, from left, Jack Christie, Robert Gallegos, Gilbert Garcia, Lee Kaplan and state Sen. John Whitmire answer questions during a televised candidates debate held at the Houston Public Media studios on Thursday, October 19. Michael Wyke/AP

Houston’s nonpartisan mayoral election will see Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire, who are both Democrats, compete against a crowded field.

Jackson Lee has been endorsed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Harris County Judge Lina Hildago, while Whitmire’s backers include Houston-area US Rep. Sylvia Garcia, former mayor Lee Brown and several local police organizations.

A candidate must win a majority of the vote to be elected Houston mayor in this election. If no candidate does so, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff on December 9. 

Other candidates in the race include Democratic City Council member Robert Gallegos, attorney Lee Kaplan, Republican former City Council member M.J. Khan and Republican former City Council member Jack Christie.

The current mayor, Democrat Sylvester Turner, is prevented from running for reelection due to term limits.

50 min ago

The marquee race in Kentucky is for governor. Here's what you need to know

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen, Molly Gahagen and Melissa DePalo

After narrowly unseating an incumbent Republican governor in 2019, Democrat Andy Beshear is hoping to win a second term in a state that voted for former President Donald Trump by about 25 percentage points in 2020.

Challenging him is Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who would be Kentucky’s first Black governor and the nation’s first Black Republican elected governor if elected.

Kentucky Democrats have their base of support in the state’s two largest counties: Jefferson, home to Louisville where 17% of the state’s population lives, and Fayette, home to Lexington, the University of Kentucky and 7% of the state population. These were the only two counties President Joe Biden won in 2020, although Beshear won many more counties in 2019.

Beshear, whose father was Kentucky’s governor from 2007 to 2015, has made abortion a major issue in the campaign.

Abortion is illegal in most cases in Kentucky, and Cameron — who has said he’d sign a bill that included exceptions for rape and incest if the legislature passed one — also supports the existing law.

One striking ad from the Beshear campaign features a rape survivor speaking directly to the camera, telling Cameron, “to tell a 12-year-old girl, she must have the baby of her stepfather who raped her is unthinkable.”

Democrats have worked to tie Cameron to Beshear’s predecessor, Republican Matt Bevin on issues like education and health care, while Republicans have tried to nationalize the race by tying Beshear to Biden and emphasizing Trump’s endorsement of Cameron.

Cameron has also attacked Beshear over his handling of the pandemic, saying at a recent debate that he would have acted like other GOP chief executives who tried “to get their states open as quickly as possible.”

Read more from CNN’s Eric Bradner on how Democrats are leaning into abortion in Kentucky.

1 hr 2 min ago

Here's what to watch for in Tuesday's elections

From CNN's Gregory Krieg, Arit John and Daniel Strauss

Early voters were at the polling center at Valley High School in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning.
Early voters were at the polling center at Valley High School in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning. Jeff Faughender/The Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Abortion rights are on the ballot Tuesday as Americans head to the polls for state and local races that will set the stage for next year’s presidential election.

Fiercely fought contests in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio could offer a 2024 roadmap for both parties.

Democrats have largely succeeded in running on the issue in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, which effectively punted abortion law to the states. For the most part, they have done so by framing the debate as one of personal freedom – and leaving Republicans to haggle over the politically painful particulars.

A victory for abortion rights advocates in Ohio – where voters could enshrine a constitutional amendment protecting abortion access – along with success in high-stakes races for governor, the state Supreme Court and control of the state legislature in other states, could further demonstrate the potency of the issue.

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial election in Mississippi asks a different question: Is it still possible for a Democrat to win a statewide race in the deepest of deep-red states?

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is seeking a second term, is knee-deep in a corruption scandal as the state faces another health-care crisis. Democrat Brandon Presley is banking on Reeves’ foibles, a famous name – Elvis Presley was a second cousin – and a promise to expand Medicaid while cutting regressive grocery taxes. (Both oppose abortion rights.)

Other intense – and expensive – campaigns will be decided in Pennsylvania, where abortion is again top of mind with a seat on the state Supreme Court in the balance, and in New Jersey and New York, where Democrats’ strength will be tested.

Philadelphia and Houston will also go to the polls to elect new mayors. Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker is poised to become Philadelphia’s first female mayor, while Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is running neck-and-neck with state Sen. John Whitmire in Houston. That race could go to a run-off.

And in Rhode Island, favored Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard Jr. square off in a special election to complete the term of Democratic former Rep. David Cicilline.

Read more about what to watch for in Tuesday's elections.

1 hr 3 min ago

Harris calls on Black voters to turn out for key races in Virginia and Ohio

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in April.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in April. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris pressed the importance of voting in a series of high-stakes state and local elections this Tuesday, highlighting the importance of the Black vote in key races. 

“Election day is about using your voice as part of the way that you will determine the future of our country and make decisions about where we are headed. Elections matter,” she said during an appearance on “Joe Madison The Black Eagle” on Sirius XM airing Tuesday.

Tuesday’s election, she said, “is about making decisions about whether we are going to have leaders who agree that people deserve their freedoms, including the freedom to make decisions about their own body.”

Harris has been a key spokesperson for the Biden White House on the issue of abortion rights, which the campaign believes is a winning issue for Democrats ahead of next year’s presidential election. She pointed to Virginia and Ohio as places where abortion is on the ballot Tuesday.

“Virginia is now the only state in the south without an abortion ban. But Virginia Republicans tried to pass one, and Governor Youngkin said he would sign any ban that gets to his desk. When we think about what that means to take away the right of a woman to make decisions, having the freedom to make decision with her pastor or priest or her Rabbi but not having her government tell her what to do. It's a very big issue,” she said.

And in Ohio, she warned, “They've been trying to make it confusing in terms of the constitutional amendment. This time, it's important that they vote ‘yes’ on that ballot measure in Ohio. The Republicans have been trying to make it confusing, but Ohioans should vote yes on that ballot proposal.

And speaking to a predominately Black audience, Harris stressed the importance of voting, calling the Black vote “critically, critically important.”

“I just want to urge everyone that in spite of these extremists who are trying to make it more difficult for folks to vote, we need to get out and honor those who fought and died for our right to vote, understanding that is one of the ways that we will decide our future,” she said.

Harris continued, “People are counting on folks not to vote, and they're purposely making it more difficult for people to vote. And so we have to pay attention to the fact that there are folks who are trying to silence folks from voting and we need to show them that we will not be silenced.”