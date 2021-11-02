Follow CNN Politics
It's Election Day in several key states

By Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:13 a.m. ET, November 2, 2021
1 min ago

What's at stake in the Virginia governor election

From CNN's Dan Merica

Voters cast their ballots at an early voting location in Fairfax, Virginia, on Saturday, October 30.
Voters cast their ballots at an early voting location in Fairfax, Virginia, on Saturday, October 30. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

If Terry McAuliffe wins, Democrats will take the victory as validation that a state that has trended blue over the last decade still stands behind President Biden's agenda and against Republicans, even if former President Trump is not on the ballot.

History is not on Democrats' side: Since the 1970s, the winner of Virginia's off-year gubernatorial election has nearly always come from the party in opposition to the White House. The only exception was in 2013, when McAuliffe won his first gubernatorial term a year after then-President Barack Obama won reelection.

But even if McAuliffe wins a tight race, the result could spell warning signs for Democrats in Washington, given Biden's 10-point victory there just last year and the fact that the party in power often loses seats in the subsequent midterms.

Democrats had hoped McAuliffe would be able to run on a successfully passed infrastructure package from the Biden administration, but continual delays on Capitol Hill and Democratic infighting made the prospect of a deal before Nov. 2 unlikely, something that McAuliffe has used to lambast Congress.

"I say: Do your job," he said earlier last month. "You got elected to Congress. We in the states are desperate for this infrastructure money. ... We need help out here in the states, and people elected you to do your job."

And while he has publicly argued the bill is more important for the people of Virginia than for his political fortunes, his aides and advisers have privately worried that dysfunction in Washington could spill into their race, especially in the vote-rich Northern Virginia suburbs.

For Glenn Youngkin, a win would reverberate far beyond Virginia — where a Republican has not won statewide in 12 years — and deliver the GOP a jolt of momentum heading into 2022. And while each campaign is different and Youngkin, who came into the race as largely a blank slate with unlimited money, is a unique figure, a possible win would validate his strategy of lauding Trump at times while also keeping him at arm's length.

"Regardless of whether or not he wins ... it looks like Youngkin is showing Republicans that they don't need to be wedded to Trump," said Doug Heye, a Republican consultant who previously served as the top spokesperson at the Republican National Committee. "Sure, they don't want to cross him and alienate his base. But, especially with Biden's low numbers and McAuliffe's vulnerabilities on things like education, Republicans can play on Democrats' field. That's the first step in putting Trump in the rearview mirror."

While there are some doubts among Republicans that the strategy could work in federal races, Heye says that because "all politics are national now," issues that were once hyper-local "will be talked about up and down the ballot."

The 2021 races are also the first time that voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots early without an excuse for having to do so after the Democratic-led state changed election laws. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, more than 734,000 Virginians have cast ballots already.

Conversations with McAuliffe and Youngkin supporters have shown a similarity in how each is approaching the race: Both are worried that wins by their opponents would turn Virginia into a vastly different kind of place. Democrats have told CNN repeatedly that a Youngkin win would turn Virginia into a Republican-dominated state like Georgia, Texas or Florida, while Republicans have openly worried that a McAuliffe win would turn the commonwealth into California.

If McAuliffe wins, "we are going to head down the path we are already going down with Biden," said Wanda Schweiger, a 61-year-old Youngkin supporter. "And it is a sinking ship."

Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate in Georgia and a voting rights activist, made that case directly to voters over the weekend.

"If you want to figure out what could happen to you if you don't get out and vote, pick up a newspaper that talks about Georgia. If you want to know what happens in nine days, if we don't get out and vote, looking at what's happening in Texas," she said. "If you want to know what happens to Virginia, if we don't vote, if you don't turn out on November the 2nd, then remember what you felt like in November of 2016."
15 min ago

Minneapolis voters will decide whether to replace city's police department with a public safety department

From CNN's Peter Nickeas and Omar Jimenez

(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Minneapolis voters are heading to the polls today to vote on whether the city's police department should be replaced with a public safety department.

Passage of the measure, requiring 51% of those voting on the question to answer "Yes," would lead to the creation of a "Department of Public Safety." If the city continued to employ police officers, they would be organized under that department. It would also remove a requirement to employ a minimum number of officers and would split authority for the new department between the mayor and city council.

Some background: The measure — which was proposed by an advocacy group called Yes 4 Minneapolis — comes more than a year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020.

Floyd's killing at the hands of a White police officer sparked national and global protests against police brutality, racism and social injustice.

Reporting from CNN's Maeve Reston and Emma Tucker contributed to this post.

1 hr 16 min ago

Key ballot measures will also be voted on today

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

Voters will decide Tuesday on key ballot measures related to issues including policing, election reform and some proposals authored in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

While there are typically fewer ballot questions in an off-election year, there are 24 statewide ballot measures for consideration in six states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Voters in some major cities, in addition to choosing their next mayor, will also have the opportunity to weigh in on an important issue that has been heavily debated in their communities.

Read about the measures below:

1 hr 38 min ago

Your guide to today's election: These are the major races to watch

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg, Dan Merica and Maeve Reston

Voters across the country head to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of races that will test the national political landscape and the direction of the Democratic Party a year into Joe Biden's presidency.

Here are the key races to watch today:

  • Virginia governor's race: Virginia's gubernatorial contest between Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin will be the most closely watched race of the night, serving as a key bellwether for national sentiment headed into the 2022 midterms and beyond. Virginia has tilted toward Democrats over the last decade, but McAuliffe and Youngkin are locked in what polls show to be a neck-and-neck race with more than 1.1 million ballots already cast during early voting. A win for McAuliffe would be a validation for President Biden and his agenda, while a win for Youngkin, who has tried to walk a fine line on handling support from former President Donald Trump, would provide a jolt of momentum for Republicans and could provide Republicans running in competitive states with a roadmap for handling Trump.
  • New Jersey governor's race: Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have a comfortable lead in his bid to become the first Democratic governor of New Jersey to be re-elected since 1977. Barring a remarkable upset by GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, the streak will be broken and Democrats will have some evidence that an executive who has championed mask and vaccine mandates will be rewarded for it by voters. Victory for Murphy will also underscore the difficulty even moderate Republicans have distancing themselves from former President Trump, especially in blue states. Trump has steered clear of Ciattarelli, and Ciattarelli has kept his distance from the former President. But Murphy has hammered Ciattarelli, whose main message is on taxes, which voters have called the state's most pressing issue, on his appearance at a "Stop the Steal" rally last year. (Ciattarelli said he was not fully aware of the event's theme.)
  • New York mayoral race: Eric Adams won the narrowest of contests to become the New York City Democrats' mayoral nominee. His race on Tuesday will be less dramatic – the Brooklyn borough president is a lock to be elected the next Big Apple mayor. His ascent, though, is about more than the city, as Adams and his campaign have been touted by top Democrats as a case study in how the party should go forward. Adams, a former police captain, has sought to portray himself as a working class candidate. While he has been dismissive, and sometimes confrontational, with the party's left-wing activists, Adams has also — on issues like public safety, the centerpiece of his campaign — adopted some progressive ideas about prevention and early intervention.
  • Minnesota police referendum: Voters in Minneapolis, nearly a year-and-a-half after the murder of George Floyd, will go to the ballot box with a chance to either approve or reject a referendum that would significantly overhaul policing in the city. The referendum is being watched nationally as a test of the "defund the police" movement, a controversial slogan that gained traction among progressives in the wake of Floyd's killing and has since been used against Democrats across the country. If the measure passes, the city would create a Department of Public Safety, eliminate a requirement on the number of officers the city must have and split control of the new department between the city council and the mayor.

Read about other key races here.