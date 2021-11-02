CNN Projection: Pittsburgh elects its first Black mayor

In comparison to the last Virginia governor's race, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is falling short in rural counties, while Republican candidate Glen Youngkin is making gains, said CNN's John King.

"Just one example, I just want to pop down here," King said while pointing to rural counties like Wythe County, Virginia. "You look at these smaller counties and think this doesn't matter. Every vote matters in a close race," he said, highlighting that Youngkin is performing stronger than the previous GOP candidate who ran for governor.

King added that while those gains wouldn't offset giant counties like Fairfax, Youngkin is outperforming McAuliffe in Chesterfield County, which was blue in previous elections.

"The margins matter. Glenn Youngkin is making up votes in places like this compared to four years ago, and so if the margins in the traditionally blue counties are smaller and then you are running it up in the red counties, you're putting yourself in play, and one more place I'm going to keep mentioning because this right now, it's huge," King said.

"If you look down here, this is the race four years ago. It's all blue," King continues, while pointing to the the Virginia Beach area.

"This is the presidential race in 2020. You got to click another button to get to presidential, it's all blue. So Glenn Youngkin has to flip some counties to change the map. There's no guarantee they will end up this way. We're still counting votes in some of these places," he explained.