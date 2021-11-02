Follow CNN Politics
It's election night in several key states

By Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury, Leinz Vales, Josiah Ryan, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:38 a.m. ET, November 3, 2021
50 min ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: "We're going to wait for every vote to be counted"

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed supporters early Wednesday amid a tight gubernatorial race.

"We're going to have to wait a little while longer than we had hoped. We're going to wait for every vote to be counted, and that's how our democracy works," Murphy said during his remarks.
1 hr 22 min ago

Murphy is on his way to his election night event

From CNN's MJ Lee

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is now on his way to the election night event, aides tell CNN.

This is a shift from earlier in the evening when they were not planning on him speaking before the race was called. 

CNN has not yet projected a winner in the race.

1 hr 19 min ago

GOP candidates are leading in Virginia and New Jersey governor races 

(AP)
The GOP candidates in the two big gubernatorial races tonight are currently leading their races. The New Jersey race is tightening.

CNN is yet to make a projection in the races, but here is where things stand now:

Virginia (with 95% of the estimated vote):

  • Republican Glenn Youngkin: 51.1%
  • Democrat Terry McAuliffe: 48.2%

New Jersey (with 74% of the estimated vote in):

  • Republican Jack Ciattarelli: 49.9%
  • Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy: 49.3%

The races are being closely watched as a roadmap of what could come in the 2022 midterms.

1 hr 50 min ago

Michelle Wu on historic Boston mayoral race: "It wasn't my vision on the ballot, it was ours, together"

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza and Lauren Dezenski

(Josh Reynolds/AP)
Boston mayoral candidate and city councilor Michelle Wu spoke Tuesday night declaring her historic victory, moments after City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George conceded in the Boston mayoral race.

“From every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone,” Wu said to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night.

“I want to be clear, it wasn’t my vision on the ballot, it was ours, together,” she said. 

While CNN has not yet projected a winner in the race, Essaibi George congratulated Wu Tuesday on becoming the first woman and the first Asian American to be mayor of Boston, which has long been led by White men.

Wu, whose parents came from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and attended Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where she was a student of then-professor Elizabeth Warren — the Massachusetts senator whom Wu calls one of her personal heroes and her biggest backers. She was just 28 years old when she was elected to the Boston City Council in 2013, later serving as council president.

“I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu,” Essaibi George said to a crowd of supporters at her election night party.

CNN's Maeve Reston contributed reporting to this post. 

2 hr 16 min ago

CNN Projection: Justin Bibb will win the Cleveland mayoral race

From CNN's Adam Levy

(Tony Dejak/AP)
Justin Bibb will win the Cleveland mayoral race, CNN projects.

1 hr 58 min ago

CNN's David Chalian: "We are learning a lot about where voters are in the Democratic Party right now"

From CNN's David Chalian

With the Minneapolis ballot measure to replace the police department rejected and the more moderate mayoral candidate in Boston remaining in the race, CNN's Political Director David Chalian said that this election "we are learning a lot about where voters are in the Democratic Party right now and how Democrats are going to, in Washington, start to position themselves around this."

Chalian said that tonight's results are making clear of how voters believe the Democratic Party should be positioned.

"We have spent the last several months in Washington observing a battle between moderates and progressives up on Capitol Hill. Voters, I think, are making clear, again, not just tonight, which they are doing that. But in this year's primary season, in the presidential primary of where they believe the Democratic Party should be��positioned," he said.

Chalian continued, "And you know, add in to that, the panic that will ensue inside the Democratic Party because of how well the Republicans are doing in these key two big gubernatorial contests. And you've got — and the tradition of the Democratic Party doing the circling of the firing squad thing — and you've got now Joe Biden, if he thought he had headaches before he went overseas, before this trip, he is coming home to dealing with a massive amount of political headaches inside his own camp."

CNN is yet to project a winner in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races.

Watch the moment:

2 hr 43 min ago

Murphy camp waiting on Democratic counties to come in and expects numbers to move in their favor

From CNN's MJ Lee

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's campaign assessment right now is that the northern, heavily Democratic New Jersey counties have not yet reported, and they believe that they’ll need another hour or so for those tallies to come in, one aide says. They’ve seen heavily GOP counties come in so far.

Once those Democratic areas come in, they expect the overall numbers to move in their favor, the aide said.

Earlier in the evening, every time New Jersey numbers came on screen, there was cheering — but those cheers have not been heard in a while.

 CNN has not yet made a projection in this race.

2 hr 39 min ago

Annissa Essaibi George concedes in historic Boston mayoral race, but the race is still too close to call

From CNN's Adam Levy and Lauren Dezenski

(AP)
Annissa Essaibi George conceded the Boston mayoral race to Michelle Wu with a large share of the vote still waiting to be counted.

CNN has not yet projected a winner in the race.

“I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu,” Essaibi George said to a crowd of supporters at her election night party. “She’s the first woman and first Asian American elected to be mayor of Boston.”

No matter who wins, Boston will make history with the city's voters set to elect a Democratic woman of color after a long history of leadership by White men.

Both Wu and Essaibi George have highlighted their family roots as the daughters of immigrants. Wu's parents came from Taiwan. Essaibi George is the daughter of a Tunisian father and a Polish mother, who was born in a displaced persons' camp in Germany.

2 hr 23 min ago

Van Jones: McAuliffe didn't run "a great campaign"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe ran the wrong kind of campaign for Virginia's current political climate, said CNN political commentator Van Jones, as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continued to enjoy a lead.

"I think that he did not run a campaign that fit his time, and that fit the state," said Jones, speaking on CNN. "I think he was trying to run against Donald Trump."

Specifically, Jones criticized McAuliffe's approach to education and his suggestion at a debate in September that parents shouldn't have the right to tell schools how to educate their children, a moment seen as a major turning point in the race.

"This guy was able to run as a champion for parents," said Jones of Youngkin.

"You've got a lot of parents who just spent a year home schooling their kids and forced to do so. To tell those people 'look, we don't care what you think about education,' that is a big insult," he said.

"I think he might have been a great governor, I hope he gets a chance to be a governor, but I don't think he ran a great campaign," Jones concluded.

The Virginia gubernatorial race is still too early to call and CNN has not made a projection.

Watch the moment: