New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: "We're going to wait for every vote to be counted"

Boston mayoral candidate and city councilor Michelle Wu spoke Tuesday night declaring her historic victory, moments after City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George conceded in the Boston mayoral race.

“From every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone,” Wu said to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night.

“I want to be clear, it wasn’t my vision on the ballot, it was ours, together,” she said.

While CNN has not yet projected a winner in the race, Essaibi George congratulated Wu Tuesday on becoming the first woman and the first Asian American to be mayor of Boston, which has long been led by White men.

Wu, whose parents came from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and attended Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where she was a student of then-professor Elizabeth Warren — the Massachusetts senator whom Wu calls one of her personal heroes and her biggest backers. She was just 28 years old when she was elected to the Boston City Council in 2013, later serving as council president.

“I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu,” Essaibi George said to a crowd of supporters at her election night party.

