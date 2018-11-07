Election Day in the US: The day after

The estimated national turnout for the 2018 midterm election will end up around 113 million, according to Edison Research.

That would be approximately 49% of eligible voters.

With 91% of precincts reporting nationwide, here is the party breakdown so far.

Democrats: 51,792,910 votes

51,792,910 votes Republicans: 46,190,531 votes

Keep in mind: These numbers are an estimate and can change. Votes are still being counted.