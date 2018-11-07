Election Day in the US: The day afterBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Maegan Vazquez and Brian Ries, CNN
A reporter asked Trump if Republicans support white nationalists. He called it a "racist question"
Speaking at his White House press conference, President Trump accused Yamiche Alcindor, a black reporter with PBS NewsHour, of asking a "racist question" after she asked him what he made of some who say the Republican party supports white nationalists.
Here's the exchange:
Reporter: Some say the Republican party is seen as supporting white nationalists.
Trump: I don’t believe it.
Reporter: What do you make of it.
Trump: I just -- I don’t know. Why do I have my highest poll numbers ever with African-Americans? Why do I have among the highest poll numbers with African-Americans? Why do I have my highest poll numbers? That’s such a racist question. Honestly, I know you have it written down, that’s a racist question.
Watch the moment:
Later in the presser, Trump was asked about recent comments from his former lawyer Michael Cohen that he had made racist remarks in the past -- something he strongly pushed back against.
"That's false," Trump said as the reporter began his question.
He went on the offense: "I would never do that and I don’t use racist remarks." If he did, he told the crowd of reporters in the East Room, "You would've known about it."
Trump says he "never" worries about any record of racist remarks because "I have never used racist remarks."
Reporting from CNN's Betsy Klein
Democrat Janet Mills wins governor's race in Maine
Democrat Janet Mills will win the Maine governor’s race, a Democratic pickup, CNN projects.
Mills, the state attorney general, will succeed Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
Democrat Jon Tester wins re-election in Montana
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win re-election in Montana, defeating Republican Matt Rosendale, CNN projects.
Tester, a third-generation farmer well-known to friends and foe alike, has managed to win two Senate terms as a Democrat in a deep-red Republican state.
President Trump repeatedly attacked Tester for raising questions that ultimately led to the embarrassing withdrawal of Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump's personal physician, as the nominee for secretary of veterans affairs.
Trump as Dems mull inquiry: I will consider disclosing tax returns
President Trump said Wednesday that he would consider disclosing his��tax returns if he wasn’t under audit.
This comes as Democrats in the House, who are now the majority party, are expected to pursue his tax returns as part of Congressional investigations.
Asked if he’ll try to block Democrats from obtaining his tax returns, Trump said in the East Room:
He continued: “Now I did do a filing of over 100 pages, I believe, which is in the offices, and when people went in and they saw the magnitude of it, they were very disappointed. And they saw the detail … you get far more from that than you could ever get from a tax return. But when you’re under audit, and I’m under very continuous audit because there are so many companies and it is a very big company, far more than you would even understand … but if I were finished with the audit I would have an open mind, I would say that. But I don’t want to do it during the audit.”
Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta spar over classification of migrants as an "invasion"
President Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta just had a tense exchange during the President's morning-after midterms press conference.
Acosta, a frequent target of Trump's attacks on the media, questioned if the President thinks he demonized immigrants when he called the migrant caravan an "invasion."
When a White House staffer tried to end Acosta's questions, Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person" -- then called an NBC News reporter "fake news" when he came to Acosta's defense.
Here's a portion of their exchange:
Acosta: Do you think you demonized immigrants to try to keep...
Trump: No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally. Through a process. I want it to be a process. And I want people to come in. And we need the people. Wait, wait. You know why we need the people? Because we have hundreds of companies move in. We need to people.
Acosta: Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on...
Trump: That's true. They were not actors. It is true. Do you think that they were actors? They did not come from Hollywood. These were people, this was an actual -- it happened a few days ago and...
Acosta: They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.
Trump: Honestly I think that you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings will be much higher.
Acosta: If I may ask one other question.
Trump: That's enough.
Acosta: The other folks asked, pardon me, ma'am...
An unidentified woman attempted to reach f the mic from Acosta.
Trump: That's enough.
Acosta: If I can ask on the Russian investigation. Are you concerned that you may have...
Trump: I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it is a hoax. That is enough, put down the mic.
Acosta: Mr. President.
Trump: I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN. Go ahead. You are a very rude person, the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. The way that you treat other people is horrible. You should not treat people that way.
Trump then called on another reporter, Peter Alexander
Alexander: In Jim's defense I've traveled with him and watched him, he is a diligent reporter who busts his butt...
Trump: I'm not a big fan of yours either, to be honest ... You are not the best ... Just sit down, please. When you report fake news — no. When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you're the enemy of the people.
Watch the full exchange:
This post has been updated.
Trump and Pence appear to renew their vows for 2020
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to be renewing their vows for 2020.
"Mike, will you be my running mate?" Trump said, asking the Vice President, seated in the front row, to stand up.
The Vice President obliged.
"Will you?" Trump asked as Pence nodded and laughed.
Pence took his seat, laughing as press secretary Sarah Sanders patted him on the back.
Trump warns Democrats about investigations: "I'm better at that game than they are"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump warned Democrats on Wednesday about the consequences of spending their time investigating his administration.
Trump cautioned that if Democrats make that decision, he will sic the GOP Senate to investigate Democrats, pointing to "leaks" and "many other things" that he accused Democrats of engaging in.
"All you're going to do is end up in back and forth and back and forth and two years are going to go up" and we won't have gotten a thing done, Trump said.
"We can look at them, they can look at us and then we can look at them and then it'll go back and forth."
But the President predicted he will benefit politically if Democrats focus on investigating his administration, saying, "I think I'm better at that game than they are."
Trump criticizes Republicans who lost after failing to embrace him
President Trump, speaking at a news conference, praised lawmakers who embraced his policies and won Tuesday night and criticized others for turning their back on him.
He went after Rep. Mia Love, a Republican from Utah, for pulling away from him during her race, claiming that led to her loss on Tuesday night. (CNN has not projected a win in Love's race.)
The President also mentioned Rep. Barbara Comstock, who lost her re-election bid to Democrat Jennifer Wexton.
"And Barbara Comstock was another one, I mean I think she could have won that race, but she didn't want to have any embrace. For that I don't blame her, but she lost substantially lost," he said.
Watch the moment:
Trump talks bipartisanship and praises Nancy Pelosi
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump on Wednesday was full of praise for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, preemptively calling her "Speaker Nancy Pelosi."
While Democrats took the House, it's unclear if Pelosi will remain the party's leader. However, despite some pushback from within her own party, Pelosi has no challenger for speaker and she's considered the heavy favorite.
"I gave her a lot of credit, she works very hard and she's worked long and hard. I give her a great deal of credit for how she's worked and what she’s accomplished," he said.
He said he looked forward to working across the aisle with the Democratic-controlled House, citing drug prices, infrastructure and trade as areas where compromise can be reached.
He later referenced Pelosi's use of the words "united" and "bipartisanship."
“I really think and I really respected what Nancy said last night about bipartisanship and getting together and uniting," Trump said. "She used the word 'uniting' and she used the 'bipartisanship' statement which is so important because that’s what we should be doing."
He added: "It really could be a beautiful bipartisan type of situation."