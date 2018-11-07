A reporter asked Trump if Republicans support white nationalists. He called it a "racist question"

President Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta just had a tense exchange during the President's morning-after midterms press conference.

Acosta, a frequent target of Trump's attacks on the media, questioned if the President thinks he demonized immigrants when he called the migrant caravan an "invasion."

When a White House staffer tried to end Acosta's questions, Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person" -- then called an NBC News reporter "fake news" when he came to Acosta's defense.

Here's a portion of their exchange:

Acosta: Do you think you demonized immigrants to try to keep...

Trump: No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally. Through a process. I want it to be a process. And I want people to come in. And we need the people. Wait, wait. You know why we need the people? Because we have hundreds of companies move in. We need to people.

Acosta: Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on...

Trump: That's true. They were not actors. It is true. Do you think that they were actors? They did not come from Hollywood. These were people, this was an actual -- it happened a few days ago and...

Acosta: They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.

Trump: Honestly I think that you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings will be much higher.

Acosta: If I may ask one other question.

Trump: That's enough.

Acosta: The other folks asked, pardon me, ma'am...

An unidentified woman attempted to reach f the mic from Acosta.

Trump: That's enough.

Acosta: If I can ask on the Russian investigation. Are you concerned that you may have...

Trump: I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it is a hoax. That is enough, put down the mic.

Acosta: Mr. President.

Trump: I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN. Go ahead. You are a very rude person, the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. The way that you treat other people is horrible. You should not treat people that way.

Trump then called on another reporter, Peter Alexander

Alexander: In Jim's defense I've traveled with him and watched him, he is a diligent reporter who busts his butt...

Trump: I'm not a big fan of yours either, to be honest ... You are not the best ... Just sit down, please. When you report fake news — no. When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you're the enemy of the people.

Watch the full exchange:

This post has been updated.