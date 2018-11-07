Election Day in the US: The day afterBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Maegan Vazquez and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump "feels vindicated" by election results
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Don't expect President Trump to dwell on the new political order in Washington during his post-election news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the East Room.
Aides say he will claim victory for Republican gains in the Senate and key races for governor. He is expected to give remarks — likely lengthy — about his role in the midterms before taking questions.
The President’s mood is upbeat, aides say, largely because he is able to point to major victories in races where he campaigned. He’s already been tweeting about that this morning. Look for him to downplay — or ignore — disappointments, particularly losses in governor’s races.
As for Democrats winning control of the House? “He was prepared for that to happen — all Republicans were,” one official who spoke to the President said.
But White House officials are still grappling with the new reality of bi-partisan control of Capitol Hill. One example: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters late last night the President had no reason to call House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi overnight. Turns out, he did just that.
“All of our cues will come from the President on this,” a White House official said.
The President plans to show areas of potential (and limited) cooperation with Democrats, largely on infrastructure. The White House legislative affairs team has been talking to Democratic and Republican House leaders about this for several weeks.
And what happens next? Trump's re-election campaign will also quickly enter a new phase — with more rallies to come soon.
Women and LGBT candidates had a historic night
From CNN's Eli Watkins
From a pair of Native American women to a Somali refugee to the first openly gay man elected governor, the 2018 midterm elections brought a series of history-making votes that marked major accomplishments for women and LGBT candidates.
Here's a rundown of the history made on Election Day:
- First Native American women: Democrats Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland will become the first Native American women elected to Congress, CNN projected.
- First Muslim women: CNN projected Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will become the first Muslim women in Congress.
- First openly gay man elected governor: Colorado Democratic Rep. Jared Polis' bid for governor will be successful, CNN projected, meaning the openly gay member of Congress will become the first openly gay man elected governor.
- First female senator from Tennessee: Rep. Marsha Blackburn became the first female senator to represent Tennessee when she outlasted a challenge from former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat who looked to run against his party to win in a state President Donald Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2016.
Michael Bloomberg: Democratic wins show Americans "want Congress to stand up to" Trump
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a potential 2020 presidential contender, issued a statement celebrating Democrats' new majority in the US House of Representatives.
Bloomberg spent millions working to elect Democrats this election cycle.
Here's his statement:
“By winning the House, Democrats can now serve as a bulwark against a White House that has shown no respect for the rule of law -- and no interest in bringing the country together. The Democrats’ gains demonstrate that the American people want Congress to stand up to a reckless, divisive president - and to work across the aisle to tackle tough issues. Millions of Americans poured their hearts into the campaign to retake the House - and I was proud to be a part of the effort. We can do better in America today, and we must start now.”
Here's what Democrats in Congress will do once they're in power
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb
Before they even won control of US House of Representatives, Democrats were quietly preparing to hold the Trump administration accountable.
In more than a dozen interviews, CNN has learned that Democrats on virtually every committee in the House of Representatives are carefully positioning themselves to be ready in the event that they find themselves in the majority after the midterms.
But, sources say, it is a delicate balance. After nearly a decade in the minority and two years having limited power to pursue oversight in the Trump administration, Democrats need to be prepared. But leaders are encouraging members to use restraint and be mindful of the fact they haven't won the majority yet and pursuing oversight too aggressively could set the party back in 2020.
Staff level discussions are well underway about how Democratic-led committees would divide the work and tackle whole entire controversies that have roiled the Trump administration from questions about whether the President's family has profited from Trump's time in the White House to ethics questions surrounding Cabinet secretaries to the very policies like family separations along the southern border that have made headlines.
One Democratic leadership aide told CNN that at this point, the key role of leaders is to help each of the committees coordinate their efforts so that investigations are targeted and yield results, not just rhetoric.
But there's reason to be cautious: One person familiar with ongoing discussions said Democrats are well aware that attacking every corner of controversy in the Trump administration could backfire politically just before a presidential election and put Democrats on the wrong track to keep the majority. Already, Republicans are using the threat of Democratic investigations to get out their base.
There are now 14 states where Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Democrats had a huge night in state legislative races — which are little-watched but crucial for redistricting.
Democrats have so far gained six “trifectas,” or states where they control the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature. The new trifectas are...
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Maine
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- New York
Those are added to the party’s eight existing trifectas (although the Connecticut governor’s race still bears watching).
They also busted four Republican trifectas: Kansas, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the party’s arm that works on state legislative races, said that as of 3 a.m. ET, Democrats had won 333 previously Republican-held seats.
These state legislative battles were among Republicans’ biggest successes during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, a period in which they gained nearly 1,000 seats.
Democrats had been at a major disadvantage in state capitals headed into this year’s midterm elections. But the party has also gained the governor’s offices in Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Voter turnout estimated to be about 113 million for the 2018 midterm election
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
The estimated national turnout for the 2018 midterm election will end up around 113 million, according to Edison Research.
That would be approximately 49% of eligible voters.
With 91% of precincts reporting nationwide, here is the party breakdown so far.
- Democrats: 51,792,910 votes
- Republicans: 46,190,531 votes
Keep in mind: These numbers are an estimate and can change. Votes are still being counted.
President Trump will hold a news conference today, the day after the midterms
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just tweeted that President Trump will have an 11:30 a.m. ET press news today.
The news conference comes one day after the 2018 midterm elections.
