Election Day in the US: The day after

Election Day in the US: The day afterBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Maegan Vazquez and Brian Ries, CNN
Pelosi spoke with Paul Ryan this morning about winning — and losing
From CNN's Ashley Killough
In addition to speaking to President Trump Tuesday night and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said today in her press conference that she also spoke to House Speaker Paul Ryan.
During her call with Ryan, she quipped that they discussed "how it is to win and how it is not to win."
Pelosi, as she has said before, said she also sees bipartisan potential in lowering drug prices and investing in infrastructure.
Pelosi pledges Democrats will get to work on their "for the people" agenda
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, speaking at a news conference moments after Trump's, laid out the Democrats' goals and plans for their House takeover.
"Democrats pledge again a new majority, our 'for the people' agenda," she said, that will focus on:
- Lower health care costs
- Lower prescription drugs
- Bigger paychecks
- Building infrastructure
- Cleaning up corruption
- Bipartisanship
The American people, she said, voted for change and will get it.
"Voters delivered a resounding verdict against congressional Republicans' attacks on Medicare and Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act and people with pre-existing conditions in districts everywhere in America," she said.
Pelosi added: "They went in a new direction... a House that will work to make progress in the lives of America's families and seniors."
She did not, notably, criticize President Trump.
House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer will run for majority leader
In an expected announcement, Rep. Steny Hoyer said he will make a bid for House majority leader.
Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland who currently serves as his party's whip, announced his intent in a statement:
“I’ve spoken to many of my Democratic colleagues, and I appreciate the support I’ve received from every part of our Caucus for returning to my position as Majority Leader. In the next Congress, our Caucus must be united in our efforts to clean up government corruption, expand economic opportunity to all Americans, and bring down health care costs. We will need to listen to the ideas and views of all our Members. As Majority Leader, I will work with my colleagues to make progress for the American people.”
Happening now: Nancy Pelosi speaks after Dems win the House
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is holding a news conference, a day after Democrats' regained control of the House of Representatives.
A reporter asked Trump if Republicans support white nationalists. He called it a "racist question"
Speaking at his White House press conference, President Trump accused Yamiche Alcindor, a black reporter with PBS NewsHour, of asking a "racist question" after she asked him what he made of some who say the Republican party supports white nationalists.
Here's the exchange:
Reporter: Some say the Republican party is seen as supporting white nationalists.
Trump: I don’t believe it.
Reporter: What do you make of it.
Trump: I just -- I don’t know. Why do I have my highest poll numbers ever with African-Americans? Why do I have among the highest poll numbers with African-Americans? Why do I have my highest poll numbers? That’s such a racist question. Honestly, I know you have it written down, that’s a racist question.
Watch the moment:
Later in the presser, Trump was asked about recent comments from his former lawyer Michael Cohen that he had made racist remarks in the past -- something he strongly pushed back against.
"That's false," Trump said as the reporter began his question.
He went on the offense: "I would never do that and I don’t use racist remarks." If he did, he told the crowd of reporters in the East Room, "You would've known about it."
Trump says he "never" worries about any record of racist remarks because "I have never used racist remarks."
Democrat Janet Mills wins governor's race in Maine
Democrat Janet Mills will win the Maine governor’s race, a Democratic pickup, CNN projects.
Mills, the state attorney general, will succeed Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
Democrat Jon Tester wins re-election in Montana
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win re-election in Montana, defeating Republican Matt Rosendale, CNN projects.
Tester, a third-generation farmer well-known to friends and foe alike, has managed to win two Senate terms as a Democrat in a deep-red Republican state.
President Trump repeatedly attacked Tester for raising questions that ultimately led to the embarrassing withdrawal of Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump's personal physician, as the nominee for secretary of veterans affairs.
Trump as Dems mull inquiry: I will consider disclosing tax returns
President Trump said Wednesday that he would consider disclosing his tax returns if he wasn’t under audit.
This comes as Democrats in the House, who are now the majority party, are expected to pursue his tax returns as part of Congressional investigations.
Asked if he’ll try to block Democrats from obtaining his tax returns, Trump said in the East Room:
He continued: “Now I did do a filing of over 100 pages, I believe, which is in the offices, and when people went in and they saw the magnitude of it, they were very disappointed. And they saw the detail … you get far more from that than you could ever get from a tax return. But when you’re under audit, and I’m under very continuous audit because there are so many companies and it is a very big company, far more than you would even understand … but if I were finished with the audit I would have an open mind, I would say that. But I don’t want to do it during the audit.”
Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta spar over classification of migrants as an "invasion"
President Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta just had a tense exchange during the President's morning-after midterms press conference.
Acosta, a frequent target of Trump's attacks on the media, questioned if the President thinks he demonized immigrants when he called the migrant caravan an "invasion."
When a White House staffer tried to end Acosta's questions, Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person" -- then called an NBC News reporter "fake news" when he came to Acosta's defense.
Here's a portion of their exchange:
Acosta: Do you think you demonized immigrants to try to keep...
Trump: No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally. Through a process. I want it to be a process. And I want people to come in. And we need the people. Wait, wait. You know why we need the people? Because we have hundreds of companies move in. We need to people.
Acosta: Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on...
Trump: That's true. They were not actors. It is true. Do you think that they were actors? They did not come from Hollywood. These were people, this was an actual -- it happened a few days ago and...
Acosta: They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.
Trump: Honestly I think that you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings will be much higher.
Acosta: If I may ask one other question.
Trump: That's enough.
Acosta: The other folks asked, pardon me, ma'am...
An unidentified woman attempted to reach f the mic from Acosta.
Trump: That's enough.
Acosta: If I can ask on the Russian investigation. Are you concerned that you may have...
Trump: I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it is a hoax. That is enough, put down the mic.
Acosta: Mr. President.
Trump: I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN. Go ahead. You are a very rude person, the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. The way that you treat other people is horrible. You should not treat people that way.
Trump then called on another reporter, Peter Alexander
Alexander: In Jim's defense I've traveled with him and watched him, he is a diligent reporter who busts his butt...
Trump: I'm not a big fan of yours either, to be honest ... You are not the best ... Just sit down, please. When you report fake news — no. When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you're the enemy of the people.
Watch the full exchange:
