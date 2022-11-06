As he sets the stage for a 2024 presidential bid, former President Donald Trump stumped largely for himself during a rally meant to boost his hand-picked 2022 candidates in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

The trip, three days before Election Day, was designed to help Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is locked in one of the most critical Senate races in the country -- one that could determine control of the body.

But Trump seemed largely focused on his own political future. He coined a new nickname for his presumed leading 2024 Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious."

The remarks came while Trump used a big screen to put up various polls showing him leading in both the Republican 2024 presidential field, as well as in a potential general election rematch against President Joe Biden in certain states.

The tension between Biden and DeSantis has spilled out into public ahead of a potential 2024 GOP primary contest. On Sunday, Trump will be rallying in the Sunshine State with Sen. Marco Rubio. DeSantis, who is running for reelection, will hold his own, separate events.

The former president, who is eyeing the two weeks after the midterms to announce a third Presidential run, told the crowd that he promised they would “in the very next very, very, very short period of time … be so happy.” He added that he didn’t want to announce now because he wanted the focus to be on Mastriano and Oz.

Yet he did not delve into either candidate until an hour into the rally. Trump criticized Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and said that Oz was “so much better than” retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Trump called both Mastriano and Oz up to speak. Mastriano praised Trump saying the state needed him, while Oz made a brief appeal to the crowd to get out and vote. In a fumble, Oz told the crowd to contact 10 people Sunday morning before the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers game -- however, the Steelers are on their bye this week and aren’t playing this weekend.