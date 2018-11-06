As polls are opening there is a line of showers and storms that extends from Western New York down the Appalachians and extends into Alabama and Mississippi -- with the strongest storms to the south.

The storms have diminished in severity this morning and the only Tornado Watch still in effect as polls open is for a few counties in Northern Georgia until 10 a.m. ET.

The rain will travel eastward through the day and will move through the metro areas of Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Charlotte, North Carolina in the early afternoon hours. In fact, every state east of the Mississippi River is likely to see rain at some point, though some states will undoubtedly see more storms and potentially disruptive weather than others.

Several of CNN's top ten races to watch will be impacted by the weather, including Virginia's 7th District, New Jersey's 7th District, Georgia's 6th District and Florida's governor's race.

Weather can play a significant role in voting behavior, with lousy conditions possibly suppressing turnout.