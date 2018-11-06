Election Night in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Abrams trailing as they count the votes in Georgia governor's race
From CNN's Greg Krieg
Republican Brian Kemp is well ahead in his quest to keep Georgia's governor's mansion red.
He has been leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams all night and, if he can hold on to a majority of the vote, he could win the race outright tonight.
A two-term secretary of state, Kemp has faced withering criticism from Democrats over his decision to stay in his job as the state's chief elections official while running for its top office.
Tensions over Kemp's handling of the race blew up on Sunday morning when his office leveled an accusation, without evidence, that implicated Georgia Democrats in "a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system." Days later, there is still no proof, but Democrats in Georgia will feel they were unfairly forced to divert their resources to pushing back against the claim.
Abrams' bid for history -- she would be the first female African American governor in US history -- has attracted national attention and visits from leading 2020 contenders like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.
She campaigned with Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama came to Atlanta for a rally last week.
The highest profile out-of-towners to back Kemp were President Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio -- one for the MAGA crowd and one for the more traditionally conservative business crowd.
CNN projection: Democrats pick up 3 House seats, Republicans pick up one
Democrats have picked up three more House seats, and the Republicans picked up one, CNN projects. They are:
- Democrat Susan Wild will win in Pennsylvania’s 7th District
- Democrat Colin Allred will win in Texas’ 32nd District
- Democrat Elaine Luria will win in Virginia’s 2nd District
- Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican, will win in Pennsylvania’s 14th District
Where things stand: Democrats need to pick up 9 Republican-held seats to win the House.
Republicans have retained control of the Senate, CNN projects
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Republicans will maintain control of the Senate after ousting Democratic senators in Indiana and North Dakota, CNN projects.
Republicans staved off Democratic challenges in Tennessee and Texas, eliminating the Democrats' path to the two-seat gain they needed to claim the majority.
Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Beto O’Rourke, CNN projects
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the race for Senate in Texas, CNN projects, holding off the progressive online fundraising sensation and leaving Democrats who hoped to snap a 24-year statewide losing streak disappointed again.
3 Republican senators win re-election
CNN projects three Republican senators win re-election. They are...
- Sen. Deb Fischer in Nebraska
- Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming
- Sen. Roger Wicker in Mississippi
Heidi Heitkamp ousted from Senate by Republican Kevin Cramer
From CNN's Dan Merica
Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer will win his bid to be the next senator from North Dakota, CNN can project, ousting incumbent Democrat Heidi Heitkamp and dealing a significant blow to Democrats’ prospect at taking control of the Senate.
Heitkamp, in the closing months of the campaign, was widely considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the Senate, given Trump won North Dakota by 36 percentage points.
That position was cemented when, weeks before Election Day, her campaign mistakenly identified sexual assault survivors in an ad, forcing the Democrats to emotionally apologize and promise to make up for the mistake.
It's a bit past 10 p.m. ET, meaning polls closed in 4 more states
We got a bit busy with that flurry of projections there, but want you to know -- polls closed in Iowa, Montana, Nevada and Utah at 10 p.m. ET.
Sarah Sanders: "It's been a good night for the President"
From CNN's Allie Malloy and Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered a cautiously optimistic outlook as midterm results continued to roll in tonight.
Sanders touted several of the early gains, particularly Indiana Senate GOP candidate Mike Braun's win and Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr's re-election, arguing that the President's support made a difference in those races. She also pointed to how close the Florida gubernatorial and Senate races are as a positive.
But Sanders couched all of her positive comments with some key qualifiers: "So far," "right now" and "up until this point."
"We feel good about where we are right now. Still a lot of evening to go, maybe some early morning as well," she said.
Sanders also quoted Democratic strategist James Carville, who earlier tonight said on MSNBC that 2018 was not going to be a wave election for Democrats. Instead, Sanders said there could be "maybe a ripple."
Asked whether the President would call House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and offer to work with her if Democrats take back control of the House, Sanders suggested he would not.
"I’m not sure why he would call Nancy Pelosi," Sanders said, pointing out that several Democratic candidates said they wouldn't back her for speaker if they were elected.
Mitt Romney will win Utah Senate seat
CNN is projecting that former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney will win the US Senate race in Utah.
