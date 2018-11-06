Abrams trailing as they count the votes in Georgia governor's race

Republican Brian Kemp is well ahead in his quest to keep Georgia's governor's mansion red.

He has been leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams all night and, if he can hold on to a majority of the vote, he could win the race outright tonight.

A two-term secretary of state, Kemp has faced withering criticism from Democrats over his decision to stay in his job as the state's chief elections official while running for its top office.

Tensions over Kemp's handling of the race blew up on Sunday morning when his office leveled an accusation, without evidence, that implicated Georgia Democrats in "a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system." Days later, there is still no proof, but Democrats in Georgia will feel they were unfairly forced to divert their resources to pushing back against the claim.

Abrams' bid for history -- she would be the first female African American governor in US history -- has attracted national attention and visits from leading 2020 contenders like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

She campaigned with Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama came to Atlanta for a rally last week.

The highest profile out-of-towners to back Kemp were President Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio -- one for the MAGA crowd and one for the more traditionally conservative business crowd.

