GOP's Marsha Blackburn withstands challenge from Bredesen to win Tennessee Senate race

Rep. Marsha Blackburn will win the race to represent Tennessee in the US Senate, CNN can project, outlasting a challenge from former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat who looked to run against his party to win in a state President Donald Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2016.

She will be the first female senator from the state.

Democrats had hoped to pick up Tennessee as part of a narrow path to retaking the Senate.

