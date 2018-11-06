There’s still a lot to watch in tonight’s elections

Tonight's focus has now shifted out West, where Democrats hope to pick off their first Republican-held Senate seats and grow their majority in the House.

The two major Senate contests on the board are Arizona, where Republican Rep. Martha McSally faces Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in the open-seat race, and Nevada, where Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is challenging GOP Sen. Dean Heller.

On the House side, California is the major battleground, with Democrats hoping to win a half-dozen or more seats -- including several in and around Orange County, once a bastion of conservatism. Democrats have two House pick-up opportunities in Washington state, as well.

There are some tight East Coast races left to watch, as well. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is holding onto a narrow lead of less than a percentage point in the Florida Senate race against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

So the night's not over. CNN will continue streaming in the video player above.