Election Night in the US
There’s still a lot to watch in tonight’s elections
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Tonight's focus has now shifted out West, where Democrats hope to pick off their first Republican-held Senate seats and grow their majority in the House.
The two major Senate contests on the board are Arizona, where Republican Rep. Martha McSally faces Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in the open-seat race, and Nevada, where Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is challenging GOP Sen. Dean Heller.
On the House side, California is the major battleground, with Democrats hoping to win a half-dozen or more seats -- including several in and around Orange County, once a bastion of conservatism. Democrats have two House pick-up opportunities in Washington state, as well.
There are some tight East Coast races left to watch, as well. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is holding onto a narrow lead of less than a percentage point in the Florida Senate race against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.
Pelosi to Democrats: "Thanks to you tomorrow will be a new day in America"
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, taking the stage to cheer Democrats taking the House, was greeted with chants of “Speaker, Speaker, Speaker,” telling Democratic campaign aides, legislative staffers and top donors in Washington, DC, on Tuesday that they have guaranteed “ tomorrow will be a new day in America.”
Pelosi, flanked by her leadership team, family and DNC chair Tom Perez, applauded the party’s “dynamic, diverse, incredible candidates who have taken back the House for the American people.”
“Thanks to you we owned the ground,” she told those assembled Democrats, “thanks to you tomorrow will be a new day in America.”
“Remember this feeling, know the power to win,” she added.
What was clear seconds after Pelosi took the microphone, however, was the looming leadership fight that could roil Democrats in the House. Chants of “Speaker, Speaker, Speaker” broke out as Pelosi took the stage and a few aides yelled “Speaker” in the middle of Pelosi’s speech.
Pelosi did not acknowledge the chants.
“Today, the American people have spoken to restore that vision,” Pelosi said after outlining Democratic priorities.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler: Trump is “going to learn he’s not above the law”
From CNN's Manu Raju
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who is slated to chair the House Judiciary Committee, said “it’s way too early” to be talking about impeaching President Trump but he wouldn’t rule it out — depending on what special counsel Robert Mueller's probe finds.
Nadler continued: “He’s going to learn that he’s not above the law.”
He said that his committee would probe the administration’s family separation policy, gun safety, environmental laws and health care policies — the failure to defend the affordable care act in the Supreme Court.
He said if the administration tries to interfere with the Mueller probe, his panel will try to protect the inquiry and push the administration to preserve the records.
Nadler said that his committee is “not planning to do impeachment proceedings.... We’ll see where the mueller investigation goes.”
“I think it’s way too early to talk about impeachment,” Nadler said. “We have to see what the Mueller investigation comes up with.”
He said there are still open questions — about whether Trump worked with the Russians or obstructed justice.
“If there are no longer open questions, then we will have to make judgement and we will go from there.”
Aide says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just spoke with President Trump
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump spoke by phone a short while ago, according to an aide, who characterized it as "a great conversation" in which McConnell thanked the President for all of his help in the Senate races.
CNN reports that the GOP has maintained control of the Senate.
Mississippi's Senate race goes to a runoff
With no candidate getting 50% of the vote, Mississippi's special Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy will advance to a runoff on November 27th.
Trump tweets about tonight's "tremendous success"
President Trump took to Twitter after Republicans managed to maintain control of the Senate and snagged key offices in Florida.
Democrats flip governor’s seat in Michigan
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won the Michigan governor's race, CNN projects, ending Republicans' eight-year tenure in office as Rick Snyder exits the Statehouse.
Whitmer, 47, campaigned on a pledge to nail the basics, like water quality and infrastructure -- with a slogan of "Fix the damn roads."
She fended off a progressive primary competitor.
Republican Mike DeWine will win Ohio governor’s race
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Mike DeWine will keep the Ohio governor’s office in Republican hands, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Richard Cordray in a race that tested whether the rightward drift that helped President Donald Trump win Ohio by 9 percentage points could last.
The two were running to replace outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of Trump’s most strident critics within the GOP and a potential 2020 presidential primary challenger.
The 71-year-old DeWine is among the best-known figures in Ohio politics. The former senator, congressman and lieutenant governor is now attorney general.
Alabama passes amendment about the Ten Commandments, CNN projects
Voters in Alabama will vote in favor of an amendment to the state's Constitution that would authorize the display of the Ten Commandments on state, public and school grounds, prohibiting the spending of public funds to defend the constitutionality of this amendment, and providing for certain religious rights and liberties, CNN projects.
You can read more ballot measure results here.