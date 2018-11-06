Election Night in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Democrat Joe Manchin wins re-election in West Virginia
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Sen. Joe Manchin will win re-election in West Virginia, CNN projects, defeating Republican challenger Patrick Morrisey and keeping in Democratic hands a seat in a state that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump.
West Virginia was long seen as a top Republican target for one reason: Trump won there by 42 percentage points in 2016.
The state, once a Democratic stronghold, has become so heavily Republican that the sitting governor, Jim Justice, switched to the GOP last year.
Manchin, though, built a reputation as one of the Senate’s most conservative Democrats. He broke with the rest of the party to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, though he waited to announce his position until Kavanaugh’s confirmation was already guaranteed.
Republican Andy Barr wins re-election in closely watched Kentucky 6th
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Republican Rep. Andy Barr will hold off a challenge from Democratic former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath in Kentucky's Lexington-based 6th District, CNN projects.
Barr's win comes in a district President Donald Trump carried by 15 percentage points in 2016. It was seen as a must-win for the GOP's hopes of holding onto control of the House.
McGrath, who defeated Lexington Mayor Jim Gray in a Democratic primary, was part of a surprisingly strong crop of Democratic political newcomers, many of whom had military experience.
The Forecast: Florida's governor and Senate races are leaning Republican
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
The Florida governor race and the state's Senate race have moved to lean Republican, from toss-ups.
Democrats Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson have to hope there are a lot of votes left in Broward County. (But CNN's Harry Enten is betting against it.)
It's 9 p.m. ET. Polls just closed in 14 states.
These 4 Democratic senators will win re-election, CNN projects
Four Democratic senators will win re-election, CNN projects. They are:
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota
- Sen. Martin Heinrich in New Mexico
- Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in New York
The mood at Trump’s watch party is "good," source says
From CNN's Pamela Brown
A White House source described the mood at President Trump’s watch party in the White House as “good,” adding one main reason is because it’s still early in the night.
The source echoed what other White House officials are saying tonight — that if anyone learned anything from 2016, it’s to not make assumptions based on exit polls.
As of 20 to 30 minutes ago, Trump was not there yet.
Melania Trump is watching election results
From CNN's Kate Bennett
First lady Melania Trump is currently watching election results come in at the White House with the President, her communications director Stephanie Grisham tells CNN.
They are also with family, close friends and staff.
Sen. Sherrod Brown calls his win the "blueprint for our nation in 2020"
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, in his victory speech, referred to his victory as “the blueprint for our nation in 2020” — a line certain to spark 2020 presidential speculation around the populist lawmaker.
Here’s how he closed his speech (note the last line):
“Let our country — our nation’s citizens, our Democratic Party, my fellow elected officials all over the country — let them all cast their eyes toward the heartland, to the industrial Midwest, to our Great Lakes state.
Let them hear what we say.
Let them see what we do.
And we will show America how we celebrate organized labor and all workers — the waitress in Dayton, the office worker in Toledo, the nurse in Columbus, the mineworker in Coshocton.
That is the message coming out of Ohio in 2018, and that is the blueprint for our nation in 2020.”
Ted Cruz arrives at his headquarters -- and possible victory rally
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has arrived at his headquarters —- and possible victory rally — at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, a source close to the campaign confirms.
Along with his family, he’ll head straight upstairs to his suite then to their war room in the building to continue to watch the results trickle in.
