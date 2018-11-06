Election Night in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Republican Ron DeSantis will become Florida's next governor
From CNN's Greg Krieg
Republican Ron DeSantis will win the race to become Florida’s 46th governor, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum to become the state’s fourth consecutive GOP chief executive.
By outlasting Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor vying to become Florida's first African American governor, DeSantis also gave a boost to President Donald Trump, who campaigned for the former congressman at two events in the final days before the election -- and whose endorsement DeSantis traded on to win the nomination over the establishment favorite, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
Democrats will take control of the House
From CNN's Eric Bradner and Dan Merica
Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years, CNN projects, gaining new power to challenge President Donald Trump for the next two years of his presidency.
Republicans are projected to keep the Senate, setting up a divided Congress until the 2020 elections.
The Democratic path to victory has run straight through the nation’s suburbs, where the party has seized on deep antipathy towards Trump. Early victories in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., Miami, Detroit, Denver, Philadelphia and New Jersey have anchored Democratic wins on Tuesday evening.
Empire State Building turns red, white and blue
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
In honor of the 2018 midterm elections, the iconic Empire State Building shone red, white and blue over the New York City skyline.
Since 1976, the building has changed colors to recognize various occasions over the years.
"The system is capable of displaying 16 million colors, which can change instantaneously," according to the Empire State Building's website.
The Forecast: The House still looks like a wave
Analysis by CNN's Harry Enten
Florida governor's and Senate races move to likely Republican (from lean Republican).
I don't really see how Democrats Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson make up this deficit.
But as for the US House? This looks like a wave to me. Democrats will likely have a net gain of 35 to 45 seats.
They need only a net gain of 23.
Abrams trailing as they count the votes in Georgia governor's race
From CNN's Greg Krieg
Republican Brian Kemp is well ahead in his quest to keep Georgia's governor's mansion red.
He has been leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams all night and, if he can hold on to a majority of the vote, he could win the race outright tonight.
A two-term secretary of state, Kemp has faced withering criticism from Democrats over his decision to stay in his job as the state's chief elections official while running for its top office.
Tensions over Kemp's handling of the race blew up on Sunday morning when his office leveled an accusation, without evidence, that implicated Georgia Democrats in "a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system." Days later, there is still no proof, but Democrats in Georgia will feel they were unfairly forced to divert their resources to pushing back against the claim.
Abrams' bid for history -- she would be the first female African American governor in US history -- has attracted national attention and visits from leading 2020 contenders like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.
She campaigned with Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama came to Atlanta for a rally last week.
The highest profile out-of-towners to back Kemp were President Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio -- one for the MAGA crowd and one for the more traditionally conservative business crowd.
CNN projection: Democrats pick up 3 House seats, Republicans pick up one
Democrats have picked up three more House seats, and the Republicans picked up one, CNN projects. They are:
- Democrat Susan Wild will win in Pennsylvania’s 7th District
- Democrat Colin Allred will win in Texas’ 32nd District
- Democrat Elaine Luria will win in Virginia’s 2nd District
- Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican, will win in Pennsylvania’s 14th District
Where things stand: Democrats need to pick up 9 Republican-held seats to win the House.
Republicans have retained control of the Senate, CNN projects
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Republicans will maintain control of the Senate after ousting Democratic senators in Indiana and North Dakota, CNN projects.
Republicans staved off Democratic challenges in Tennessee and Texas, eliminating the Democrats' path to the two-seat gain they needed to claim the majority.
Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Beto O’Rourke, CNN projects
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the race for Senate in Texas, CNN projects, holding off the progressive online fundraising sensation and leaving Democrats who hoped to snap a 24-year statewide losing streak disappointed again.
3 Republican senators win re-election
CNN projects three Republican senators win re-election. They are...
- Sen. Deb Fischer in Nebraska
- Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming
- Sen. Roger Wicker in Mississippi