Scott Walker loses bid for third term in Wisconsin

Democrat Tony Evers will oust Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker from office, CNN can project, denying the Republican a third term and accomplishing something Democrats have long looked to achieve.

Evers, the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, hammered Walker throughout the campaign as a career politician who has been around too long with too few results.

Evers, like Democrats across the country, ran in clear opposition to the Republican health care plan, but he also seized on the widely held view in the state that education had suffered under Walker.

The governor was on defense for much of the campaign, accusing Evers of being a Democrat who wants to raise taxes on all Wisconsinite and arguing that he was wrong about his health care attacks.