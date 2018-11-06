Election Day in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Beyoncé is for Beto
From CNN's Hunter Schwarz
With four hours before polls will close in Texas, Beyoncé came out in support of Beto O'Rourke in a series of Instagram posts wearing a "Beto For Senate" hat.
"I'm feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice," she wrote in the caption. "We can't voice our frustrations and complain about what's wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you."
A Texas native, Beyoncé has backed politicians before, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, but she's remained mum on her home state's Senate race until Election Day.
On Monday night, she sent a call to vote with a link to vote.org to her email list.
O'Rourke is running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in one of the nation's most anticipated and closely-watched races.
Watch below: Chris Cillizza explains why Texas Senate race is a big deal
Voters visit Susan B. Anthony's grave, leave "I voted" stickers
From CNN's AJ Willingham
On November 5, 1872, Susan B. Anthony voted in a presidential election. At the time, it was an illegal act, and two weeks later she was charged with and fined for illegal voting.
It took nearly 50 years for the efforts of the women's suffrage movement to finally come to fruition with the passing of the 19th Amendment, which enshrined women's right to vote.
On Tuesday, 146 years later, women are visiting her final resting place in Rochester, New York, to place their "I voted" stickers on her grave.
Susan B. Anthony's gravesite has long been a hot destination during election season, and was particularly popular during the 2016 presidential election, when hundreds made the pilgrimage and left flowers and tributes.
Watch below: Voters pay tribute to suffragist
Exit poll: More voted opposing Trump than supporting him
From CNN's Z. Byron Wolf
More than 40% of voters in the 2018 election approve of the job Trump is doing as President, according to the preliminary results from CNN's national exit poll. About three-in-10 said they strongly approve of Trump while almost half said they strongly disapprove of him.
Almost two-thirds said that Trump was a factor in their vote for the House today. About a quarter said their vote was in support of the President — and almost 40% said that their vote was in opposition to him.
A majority, a little more than half, said things in the country are on the wrong track. About 40% say they're going in the right direction.
Exit polls: This election is about Donald Trump
From CNN's Z. Byron Wolf
Two-thirds of voters say their vote in today’s congressional election is about Donald Trump, according to early exit polls, and more say they’re showing up at the polls to express opposition than support for the President.
The President’s approval rating is net negative among the nation’s voters, and more say things in the country are on the wrong track than that they are going in the right direction. Still, nearly 7 in 10 say the economy is in good shape, and those who say their personal finances are in better shape now than two years ago outnumber those who feel their finances have worsened.
About 4 in 10 voters turning out to vote across the country choose health care as the most important problem facing the country, and more, 7 in 10, say the nation’s health care system needs major changes. About 2 in 10 each choose the economy and immigration as their top issue, and 1 in 10 say it’s gun policy.
With a historically diverse slate of candidates on ballots nationwide, about half of voters say it’s very important to them that more women are elected to public office and that more racial and ethnic minorities are elected.
A sizeable 1 in 6 voters say this election is the first time they’re casting a ballot in a midterm contest.
Watch below: CNN's David Chalian breaks down first exit polls
Facebook removes false posts about ICE at voting locations
From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan
Facebook said that earlier today it removed posts falsely claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were patrolling polling locations looking for undocumented immigrants.
The rumor had previously been confirmed to be false by ICE. The agency tweeted last month and again on Tuesday: “ICE does not patrol or conduct enforcement operations at polling locations. Any flyers or advertisements claiming otherwise are false.”
Facebook says it has also removed posts telling members of both parties the wrong day to vote.
The company did not suggest the posts had come from outside the US. It’s unclear how widespread the activity is.
A Facebook spokesperson told CNN: "The team is closely monitoring the election from our war room and are in regular contact with our partners in government. So far we haven’t seen anything unexpected. We will continue to review activity and act quickly against content that violates our policy.”
Earlier Tuesday, a Department of Homeland Security official told reporters that disinformation relating to the election had “been rapidly addressed” by social media platforms.
Facebook says it is continuing to monitor for misinformation targeting voters.
Take a look inside Facebook's election war room:
A California state Senate candidate's office was burglarized on election morning
From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Tatiana Diaz
The Merced, California, campaign office of Democratic state senate candidate Anna Caballero was burglarized in the early hours of Election Day, according to Merced Police.
Computers and other property worth about $24,000 were stolen in the break-in, along with 9,500 door hangers, according to Lt. Alan Ward. He adds that there are no suspects in the incident.
“I am more determined than ever,” Caballero said in a tweet. “They can steal our door hangers but they can’t steal this election.”
In a video posted on Twitter, California Sen. Bill Monning called the break-in "an act of desperation."
Caballero’s opponent, Rob Poythress, also addressed the burglary. “There is no place for this kind of behavior in politics or in our community. Campaigns should be run and won on the issues and the hard work of candidates as determined by the voters. I condemn this kind of behavior,” he said in a statement.
This New Jersey poll worker hasn’t missed an election in 79 years
A poll worker from Mercer County will turn 98 years old next month and hasn’t missed an election in nearly 80 years, CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey reported.
Laura Wooten, of Lawrence Township, still has a job at Princeton University checking student IDs at the dining hall.
She will take the day off on Tuesday to serve as a poll worker for her 79th year. She hasn’t missed an election since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.
This includes last year, when her brother died a day before Election Day and she was unable to get a ride to the polls. She walked to get there.
“Voting is very important. Because if there was no voting a lot of things would still be the same,” she told News 12 New Jersey.
Wooten grew up in Princeton when it was what she called a “southern-northern town.” Schools, hospitals and movie theaters were still segregated. The ballot box changed this, she said -- and that's why she votes and works at the polls.
Wooten said that she would get up at 4 a.m. Tuesday and work the polls at the firehouse near her home in Lawrence Township. She said she would work until the polls close and be back on the job at Princeton Wednesday morning.
Midterm elections set stage for series of historic firsts
From CNN's Eli Watkins
The word "first" is probably going to come up a lot on Tuesday. Here's a list of some of the most prominent firsts that could happen this fall:
African-American governors
- If she wins, Democrat Stacey Abrams will be Georgia's first African-American governor and first female governor and the nation's first black female governor. She's already the first African-American woman to hold a major party's gubernatorial nomination.
- If Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum wins the Florida governor's race, he will be the state's first black governor.
- Ben Jealous is mounting a bid to unseat Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan. If Jealous wins, he would become that state's first African-American governor.
LGBT governors
- Democratic Rep. Jared Polis would become the nation's first openly gay man to be elected as governor if he wins the Colorado gubernatorial race.
- Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist has already made history as the first major-party transgender nominee for governor. If she wins, she would be the nation's first transgender governor.
Senate
- With Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema facing off against GOP Rep. Martha McSally, Arizona is guaranteed to elect its first female senator.
- Tennessee, meanwhile, could name its first female senator if GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn defeats former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.
House
- Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids and New Mexico's Deb Haaland would be the first Native American women elected to Congress.
- Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar would be the nation's first Muslim women in Congress. Omar also would become the first Somali-American member of Congress.
- Texas Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones would be the first Filipina-American in Congress, and California Republican Young Kim would be the chamber's first female Korean-American.
- Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is expected to be the youngest woman ever to be a member of Congress, having just turned 29.
Learn more about Gillum in the clip below:
Homeland Security officials say there have been "misinformation campaigns" — but no indication election infrastructure compromised
At a Department of Homeland Security press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said they have seen some “intentional misinformation campaigns” involving today’s election, but that the national election infrastructure was safe.
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called the midterms "the most secure election in the modern era," and offered a warning for any outside parties wishing to interfere in the elections: "Do not try. Our democracy is not a tool to be used against us and we will not tolerate any attempts to interfere in our elections."
She added that there was no suggestion at this time that the election infrastructure had been compromised.
Christopher Krebs, under secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, said: “We do see information, misinformation issues. Some are accidental - poor timing on text messages for get-out-the-vote efforts. But also, we do see some intentional misinformation campaigns. And we have seen our private sector partners in the social media space actively take down those messages.”