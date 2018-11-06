Beyoncé is for Beto

With four hours before polls will close in Texas, Beyoncé came out in support of Beto O'Rourke in a series of Instagram posts wearing a "Beto For Senate" hat.

"I'm feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice," she wrote in the caption. "We can't voice our frustrations and complain about what's wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you."

A Texas native, Beyoncé has backed politicians before, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, but she's remained mum on her home state's Senate race until Election Day.

On Monday night, she sent a call to vote with a link to vote.org to her email list.

O'Rourke is running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in one of the nation's most anticipated and closely-watched races.

