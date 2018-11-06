Biden casts his vote, says he'll decide early next year on a 2020 run

After voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters he still doesn't know if he'll run for president in 2020, but that he'll be making a decision early next year.

Biden said he would make a decision with his family after the first of the year, but he won’t necessarily make a formal announcement by then. He would not say when he would eye an announcement, noting it would “depend on the circumstances and a whole lot of things.”

Biden campaigned in 13 cities, including a dozen rallies, over the last week.

“I wouldn’t announce even if I were going to run that early. It would be too early to get started,” he said.

Over the past few months, Biden has endorsed more than 130 candidates and traveled to roughly two dozen states for rallies, fundraisers and other stops to support 65 candidates. As of last week, Biden's PAC, American Possibilities, had disbursed nearly $600,000 directly to candidates' campaigns, an aide to Biden said.

Here's video of Biden at a campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: