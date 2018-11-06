Election Night in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
6 Democratic senators and 2 governors will win re-election, CNN projects
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren will coast to re-election in Massachusetts, defeating Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, CNN projects.
All eyes now turn to Warren's 2020 plans: She's been among the most open Democrats about the prospect of a presidential bid, visiting early primary states and saying she'd been motivated by President Donald Trump's election.
Five more Democratic senators will also win re-election:
- Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
- Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
- Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
- Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
Two governors will win re-election as well:
- Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
- Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
The Forecast: Democrats are winning the districts they need to win
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
So far, signs are that Democrats are winning the districts they need to win to get a majority at night's end.
Status remains: Lean Democratic.
Indiana Senate remains a toss-up, as our internal modeling continues to suggest that Democrat Joe Donnelly will make this much closer.
Democrats take their first House seat from Republicans in a key Virginia race, CNN projects
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock will be ousted from her northern Virginia seat by Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, CNN projects.
Comstock's district in the Washington suburbs was seen as a must-win by Democrats in their bid to make a net gain of 23 seats and take control of the House. The district was ground zero in Democrats' surge in Virginia's 2017 state-level elections. It was also the site where House and Senate Democrats unveiled their policy agenda for the 2018 midterms.
In part because of its position in the DC suburbs, the 10th District race was among the nation's most expensive. Wexton aggressively linked Comstock to Trump's policies.
Trump is mad at Paul Ryan about “everything," source says
From CNN's Jim Acosta
President Trump is already blaming House Speaker Paul Ryan for what the President’s team is expecting to be a bad night for the GOP in the House, two sources close to the White House said.
When asked about what, the source said, "everything."
Trump obviously didn’t like Ryan distancing himself from the President on immigration. But it goes beyond that. Other sources close to the White House say Trump and his team are disappointed in GOP congressional fundraising and are blaming tonight on that as well.
A source close to the speaker pushed back on this:
On the question of whether Paul Ryan retired too early, the source says Wisconsin has one of the latest filing deadlines in the country, and those states with later filing deadlines the source added those members filed for re-election.
The source also noted more than 40 members retired before Ryan announced he would retire.
As for complaints about Ryan’s fundraising efforts, the source said the speaker brought in a record breaking haul…$110 million this cycle. The talking points also note that Ryan and the Super PAC raise an additional $153 million, another record.
A separate source close to the White House said aides to Trump held a conference call with surrogates earlier this afternoon and blamed three factors: History, fundraising and retirements.
But the blame game had begun. And the White House is pointing the finger at Ryan. The uneasy marriage between the President and the speaker appears to be falling apart.
Note: This post has been updated.
Candidates are reminding everyone to stay in line — even after polls close
From CNN's Gisela Crespo
Candidates on social media are reminding voters that even if a polling location closes, it is legally required to allow voters who are already waiting in line to cast their votes.
Democratic candidate for governor of Florida Andrew Gillum tweeted: "It's your right to make your voice heard! If you're in line by 7pm, stay there — you are legally entitled to vote. Let's #bringithome, Florida!"
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florid also took to Twitter to encourage voters to "#StayInLine until you vote"
GOP House campaign chair predicted "slim majority" this afternoon
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Steve Stivers, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, predicted that "we hold a slim majority" in a 12:59 p.m. ET email to staff this afternoon.
"It has been a tough fight and we will know the answer soon, but my prediction is that we hold a slim majority," he wrote. "We have 14 candidates winning inside the margin of error, and as long as most of them hang on, we are going to win."
We know that this rallying-the-troops message is not even close to unanimous at the NRCC or among Republican strategists more broadly.
Polls close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia
It's 7:30 p.m. ET and polls have now closed in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.
A Midwestern state-level resurgence? Democratic former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Richard Cordray will try to win the governor's office in Ohio, a state Trump won by 9 percentage points in 2016. He faces Republican state Attorney General Mike DeWine. It's the first of several such tests for Democrats, who also hope to reverse GOP gains in Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin.
23 & 2 — That's what Dems need to flip Congress
Midterm results are starting to roll in.
In the video below, CNN's Tom Foreman discusses the potential shift in control that could impact legislation in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Mike Pence's brother will win his former congressional seat in Indiana
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Mike Pence's older brother Greg Pence will win the vice president's former congressional seat in Indiana, CNN projects.
Greg Pence was elected in the deep-red 6th District to replace former Rep. Luke Messer, who vacated the seat in a failed bid for the Republican Senate nomination.