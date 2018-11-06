Election Day in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
A California state Senate candidate's office was burglarized on election morning
From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Tatiana Diaz
The Merced, California, campaign office of Democratic state senate candidate Anna Caballero was burglarized in the early hours of Election Day, according to Merced Police.
Computers and other property worth about $24,000 were stolen in the break-in, along with 9,500 door hangers, according to Lt. Alan Ward. He adds that there are no suspects in the incident.
“I am more determined than ever,” Caballero said in a tweet. “They can steal our door hangers but they can’t steal this election.”
In a video posted on Twitter, California Sen. Bill Monning called the break-in "an act of desperation."
Caballero’s opponent, Rob Poythress, also addressed the burglary. “There is no place for this kind of behavior in politics or in our community. Campaigns should be run and won on the issues and the hard work of candidates as determined by the voters. I condemn this kind of behavior,” he said in a statement.
This New Jersey poll worker hasn’t missed an election in 79 years
A poll worker from Mercer County will turn 98 years old next month and hasn’t missed an election in nearly 80 years, CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey reported.
Laura Wooten, of Lawrence Township, still has a job at Princeton University checking student IDs at the dining hall.
She will take the day off on Tuesday to serve as a poll worker for her 79th year. She hasn’t missed an election since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.
This includes last year, when her brother died a day before Election Day and she was unable to get a ride to the polls. She walked to get there.
“Voting is very important. Because if there was no voting a lot of things would still be the same,” she told News 12 New Jersey.
Wooten grew up in Princeton when it was what she called a “southern-northern town.” Schools, hospitals and movie theaters were still segregated. The ballot box changed this, she said -- and that's why she votes and works at the polls.
Wooten said that she would get up at 4 a.m. Tuesday and work the polls at the firehouse near her home in Lawrence Township. She said she would work until the polls close and be back on the job at Princeton Wednesday morning.
Midterm elections set stage for series of historic firsts
From CNN's Eli Watkins
The word "first" is probably going to come up a lot on Tuesday. Here's a list of some of the most prominent firsts that could happen this fall:
African-American governors
- If she wins, Democrat Stacey Abrams will be Georgia's first African-American governor and first female governor and the nation's first black female governor. She's already the first African-American woman to hold a major party's gubernatorial nomination.
- If Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum wins the Florida governor's race, he will be the state's first black governor.
- Ben Jealous is mounting a bid to unseat Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan. If Jealous wins, he would become that state's first African-American governor.
LGBT governors
- Democratic Rep. Jared Polis would become the nation's first openly gay man to be elected as governor if he wins the Colorado gubernatorial race.
- Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist has already made history as the first major-party transgender nominee for governor. If she wins, she would be the nation's first transgender governor.
Senate
- With Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema facing off against GOP Rep. Martha McSally, Arizona is guaranteed to elect its first female senator.
- Tennessee, meanwhile, could name its first female senator if GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn defeats former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.
House
- Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids and New Mexico's Deb Haaland would be the first Native American women elected to Congress.
- Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar would be the nation's first Muslim women in Congress. Omar also would become the first Somali-American member of Congress.
- Texas Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones would be the first Filipina-American in Congress, and California Republican Young Kim would be the chamber's first female Korean-American.
- Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is expected to be the youngest woman ever to be a member of Congress, having just turned 29.
Homeland Security officials say there have been "misinformation campaigns" — but no indication election infrastructure compromised
At a Department of Homeland Security press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said they have seen some “intentional misinformation campaigns” involving today’s election, but that the national election infrastructure was safe.
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called the midterms "the most secure election in the modern era," and offered a warning for any outside parties wishing to interfere in the elections: "Do not try. Our democracy is not a tool to be used against us and we will not tolerate any attempts to interfere in our elections."
She added that there was no suggestion at this time that the election infrastructure had been compromised.
Christopher Krebs, under secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, said: “We do see information, misinformation issues. Some are accidental - poor timing on text messages for get-out-the-vote efforts. But also, we do see some intentional misinformation campaigns. And we have seen our private sector partners in the social media space actively take down those messages.”
The only voting machine on this island failed. They delivered a replacement by ferry.
From CNN's Greg Wallace
When the lone voting machine on a remote island failed, Rhode Island officials delivered a replacement machine -- by ferry.
The ballot scanning machine at the Prudence Island polling site stopped accepting ballots on Tuesday morning, according to Miguel Nunez, the state's deputy director of elections.
Voting continued without disruption using a backup procedure, he told CNN. Voters mark paper ballots, which are then counted by a scanner.
A new machine was delivered about an hour later, after the problem was reported.
The island has 176 registered voters, Nunez said, and 218 residents, according to the 2010 census.
The Prudence Island voting site is one of two in the state that is accessible only by ferry. Block Island is another isolated site, but has two voting machines.
Nunez said he does not recall a similar incident in his 20 years with the state elections board.
President Trump has been getting briefings from his political team today
From CNN's Sarah Westwood and Kevin Liptak
President Trump has been getting updates about how midterm voting is going from his political team, a senior White House official said Tuesday.
He has spent time today with his aides monitoring turnout models and projecting possible results in key races.
How Trump will spend Election Night: As CNN has reported, the President’s political team has set up a “war room” in the East Wing of the White House to keep tabs on voting.
The President will have dinner with his children and their significant others in the residence this evening, according to a White House official. Later, Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their guests will watch the election results from the residence of the White House.
Humidity causes tabulator problems in North Carolina
From CNN's Sam Fossum
The North Carolina state board of elections said humidity appears to be causing difficulties in feeding ballots through tabulators in some Wake County precincts.
In a news release, the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement says such ballots will be stored in "emergency bins" and "will be tabulated as soon as possible."
Officials are working to resolve the issue in eight of the 204 county precincts, Dara Demi, communications director for Wake County, told CNN. The county has sent crews out to affected locations to help bring the humidity under control. She also explained that they are working with the entities that run the various polling center facilities.
"The tabulators are not broken, but extremely sensitive," Demi said. "This is by design." Rejected ballots are sorted into an "emergency bin." Over the course of the day voting officials then feed ballots from the bin back into voting machines until they are accepted.
"One way or another, every single ballot will be counted," Demi said.
Homeland Security is aware of voting machine issue reports, says they are "typical"
From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Greg Wallace
Department of Homeland Security officials say they are aware of various reports from the states of voting machine issues but do not believe they are out of the norm.
"They did not share any widespread issues or trends with specific machines," a Department of Homeland Security official who has been coordinating with election machine vendors told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.
There are "typical machine issues," he said.
CNN has reported that elections officials in New York have deployed technicians to address reports of inoperable voting machines.
In addition, the official said DHS is not "not seeing any uptick" in foreign interference, including from Russia.
DHS is aware of "run of the mill activity like scanning," which happens every day, the official said. The official likened it to a burglar looking at homes on Google Maps, versus performing actual burglaries.
DHS is also monitoring how weather has impacted the voting process in some localities, including by causing power outages.
Why young voters could shape the 2018 midterms
From CNN's Maeve Reston
Typical midterm elections tend to draw out an older, whiter electorate and fewer single women than presidential years.
But because of the deep disdain for Trump among the younger generation, this midterm cycle appears supercharged by younger voters who were stung by the outcome in 2016, and cognizant that their generation could have made the difference for Hillary Clinton.
The bottom line? Strong turnout within that age group could tip some of the closer House races into the Democratic column.
A new poll from Harvard Institute of Politics this week found that 18-to-29-year-olds are far more likely to vote in Tuesday's midterm election than they were in 2010 and 2014. Forty percent of those polled said they would "definitely vote" in the midterms.
Watch more: