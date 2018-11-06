A California state Senate candidate's office was burglarized on election morning

The Merced, California, campaign office of Democratic state senate candidate Anna Caballero was burglarized in the early hours of Election Day, according to Merced Police.

Computers and other property worth about $24,000 were stolen in the break-in, along with 9,500 door hangers, according to Lt. Alan Ward. He adds that there are no suspects in the incident.

“I am more determined than ever,” Caballero said in a tweet. “They can steal our door hangers but they can’t steal this election.”

In a video posted on Twitter, California Sen. Bill Monning called the break-in "an act of desperation."

Caballero’s opponent, Rob Poythress, also addressed the burglary. “There is no place for this kind of behavior in politics or in our community. Campaigns should be run and won on the issues and the hard work of candidates as determined by the voters. I condemn this kind of behavior,” he said in a statement.