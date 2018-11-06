Mike DeWine will keep the Ohio governor’s office in Republican hands, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Richard Cordray in a race that tested whether the rightward drift that helped President Donald Trump win Ohio by 9 percentage points could last.

The two were running to replace outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of Trump’s most strident critics within the GOP and a potential 2020 presidential primary challenger.

The 71-year-old DeWine is among the best-known figures in Ohio politics. The former senator, congressman and lieutenant governor is now attorney general.