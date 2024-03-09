President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will hold dueling events Saturday in Georgia ahead of the Peach State's primary on Tuesday.

Their head-to-head appearances separated by about 60 miles arrives as their rematch for the White House moves from an inevitable likelihood to an inescapable reality. The rallies will offer an early window into the competing strategies for courting an electorate less-than-enthused about a Biden-Trump rematch.

Biden is looking to amplify his State of the Union messaging on the trail. The Biden campaign is kicking off what it’s calling the “I’m on Board” campaign, looking to “dramatically expand our volunteer engagement, scale up our battleground staff, launch our coalition groups, and invest in new paid media campaigns," according to campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

There are plans for Biden and Harris to travel to every battleground state in the coming weeks, the campaign said. Next week, Biden will head to New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Meanwhile, there are headwinds for Trump in Georgia. The former president has had a contentious relationship with several Georgia officials following his 2020 defeat. He baselessly accused statewide Republican officeholders of concealing widespread voter fraud and blamed his loss on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. One Republican strategist in the state said Trump’s antics there have hardened many swing voters against the former president.

A Trump senior adviser told CNN that his team expects to build out its campaign operations in Georgia in the coming weeks. His messaging, though, has already shifted to the general election, particularly seizing on national angst over the flow of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.