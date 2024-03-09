Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

The latest on the 2024 campaign

By Megan Trimble, Isabelle D'Antonio and Andrew Menezes, CNN

Updated 10:27 a.m. ET, March 9, 2024
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden-Trump rematch kicks off in Georgia with dueling visits Saturday

From CNN's Steve Contorno, Priscilla Alvarez and Kristen Holmes

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will hold dueling events Saturday in Georgia ahead of the Peach State's primary on Tuesday.

Their head-to-head appearances separated by about 60 miles arrives as their rematch for the White House moves from an inevitable likelihood to an inescapable reality. The rallies will offer an early window into the competing strategies for courting an electorate less-than-enthused about a Biden-Trump rematch.

Biden is looking to amplify his State of the Union messaging on the trail. The Biden campaign is kicking off what it’s calling the “I’m on Board” campaign, looking to “dramatically expand our volunteer engagement, scale up our battleground staff, launch our coalition groups, and invest in new paid media campaigns," according to campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

There are plans for Biden and Harris to travel to every battleground state in the coming weeks, the campaign said. Next week, Biden will head to New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Meanwhile, there are headwinds for Trump in Georgia. The former president has had a contentious relationship with several Georgia officials following his 2020 defeat. He baselessly accused statewide Republican officeholders of concealing widespread voter fraud and blamed his loss on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. One Republican strategist in the state said Trump’s antics there have hardened many swing voters against the former president. 

A Trump senior adviser told CNN that his team expects to build out its campaign operations in Georgia in the coming weeks. His messaging, though, has already shifted to the general election, particularly seizing on national angst over the flow of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

49 min ago

Biden makes his age an asset in first general election ad

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden attends a campaign event in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, on March 8.
President Joe Biden attends a campaign event in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, on March 8. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

President Biden is hitting television airwaves this week with a minute-long advertisement that immediately addresses one of his biggest political vulnerabilities: his age.

“Look, I’m not a young guy,” a smiling Biden, wearing a quarter-zip sweater over a white shirt, says straight to camera at the start of the 60-second spot. “That’s no secret. But here’s the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people.” 

He goes on to list accomplishments like steering the country from the Covid-19 pandemic, overseeing an economic recovery, lowering prescription drug prices and signing into law new infrastructure investments, all while seeking to draw a contrast with former President Trump, who is shown in the ad driving a golf cart.

“Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump. I believe the job of the president is to fight for you, the American people. And that’s what I’m doing,” Biden says.

The overall tone of the ad is serious. But after the legally required sign-off — “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message” — a voice asks: “Can we do one more take?”

Biden returns to the screen with a different take on his age: “Look, I’m very young, energetic and handsome. What in the hell am I doing this for?” he asks, to laughter.

It’s the first time Biden and his team have cut a commercial addressing the issue of his advanced years and signals a more aggressive approach to countering voter unease about the prospect of the 81-year-old Biden running for a second term.

The ad is the first in a $30 million battleground state campaign, and will air on national cable networks and local broadcast stations in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, according to Biden’s campaign.

32 min ago

DNC launches billboards in northwest Georgia hitting Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

From CNN's Donald Judd

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves after President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves after President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7. Andrew Harnik/AP

The Democratic National Committee is launching a billboard campaign in northwest Georgia Saturday attacking former President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, for blocking a bipartisan deal to secure the US-Mexico border.

“Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have no interest in making our country safer and securing our border – they only care about gaining power to pursue their extreme and unpopular MAGA agenda,” DNC Rapid Response director Alex Floyd said in a statement Saturday. “That’s why both Trump and Greene put politics ahead of border security by blocking the toughest, fairest border deal in decades.”

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on January 27.
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on January 27. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

The billboards will be on display in locations in Cedartown, Cartersville, Dalton, and Villa Rica, Georgia. Trump is set to rally supporters in nearby Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, along with Greene, who represents the city in Congress. Biden is also scheduled to hit the trail in Atlanta Saturday.

 “Donald Trump tanked the toughest border security deal in decades,” one billboard reads. “Why? To benefit his campaign.”

Some context: Speaking at a campaign rally in January, Trump urged Republicans to reject the bill negotiated in the Senate, which would include some of the most harsh border restrictions in years. He told lawmakers to “Blame it on me,” if they faced any blowback — a line that Biden and his campaign have jumped on. 

1 hr 13 min ago

Biden clinches endorsements from trio of equality PACs aimed at supporting Black, Latino, and AAPI candidates

From CNN's Donald Judd

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travel to Atlanta Saturday, where he’ll accept an endorsement from three national Political Action Committees aimed at ensuring equality for AAPI, Black, and Latino Americans.

The Democrat is looking for a repeat of 2020, where a narrow win in Georgia propelled him to the presidency and secured control of the US Senate for his party.

Biden is scheduled to attend an endorsement event in Atlanta with Collective PAC, a PAC aimed at building Black political power; AAPI Victory Fund, which aims to increase representation in US politics for Asian American and Pacific Islanders; and Latino Victor Fund, which seeks to do the same for Latinos.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher for voters of color, and President Biden and Vice President Harris could not be more honored to earn the support of these three national organizations that represent both the diversity of our party and the backbone of the coalition that stood up and voted in record numbers to defeat Donald Trump in 2020,” Biden campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement shared with CNN Friday.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, she said, “have spent their first term fighting for communities of color.”

1 hr 18 min ago

Trump wins American Samoa caucus, CNN projects

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Ethan Cohen

Former President Donald Trump won Friday’s Republican caucus in American Samoa, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk. 

Trump won all 110 votes cast in the contest and all nine of the South Pacific US territory’s national convention delegates. The territory participates in both parties’ presidential nominating races but not in the general election in November.  

Some context: Trump’s victory follows his dominant Super Tuesday performance — one in which he won every state but Vermont and knocked his lone serious challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, out of the race. 

1 hr 14 min ago

Biden takes on Trump as he brings reelection pitch to Pennsylvania

From CNN's Michael Williams

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, on March 8.
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, on March 8. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday took his pitch for a second term to the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, contrasting himself with his predecessor in what was effectively his first rally of the 2024 general election campaign.

Biden’s speech in the Philadelphia suburbs was essentially an abridged version of the State of the Union address he gave the previous night — though there were some notable differences. Biden on Friday didn’t hesitate to refer to his predecessor and likely 2024 rival by name, something he avoided during his State of the Union.

“Donald Trump with the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms,” Biden told the crowd. “That’s not an exaggeration.”
“Well, guess what?” the president added. “We will not let him.”

Biden repeatedly referred to the former president by name during his Friday remarks, lambasting Trump’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade, the $2 trillion tax cut he signed while he was in office and his recent comments that he would encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to do what he wants to NATO member countries who don’t fulfill funding obligations.

“He thinks Putin is a strong — basically, he’s a decent guy,” Biden said of Trump.

He also referenced Trump’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Friday with Hungary’s strongman Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Read more about Biden's speech in Pennsylvania

1 hr 12 min ago

Analysis: Biden vs. Trump is set. What are the alternatives?

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Cornel West, left, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Cornel West, left, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Getty Images

The Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch is a presumptive reality after the president and former president both dominated Republican and Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday.

The flaws, general unpopularity and baked-in perceptions of both candidates suggest the coming election will be one of mutually assured destruction, where Republicans try to make Biden seem as old and feeble as possible and Democrats equate a second Trump term with the end of democracy as we know it.

What are the alternatives? If 2024 is anything like 2020 (or 2016, for that matter), the Republican or Democratic winner will eke past the loser in a handful of key states – which means third-party or independent candidates, even though they have little chance of winning such a hotly contested election, could play an important role in deciding the outcome.

Third parties: The Libertarian Party has been on the ballot in every state in recent elections. The Green Party is usually on the ballot in most but not all states. Those parties have not traditionally drawn large followings, but in elections with close margins, the tens of thousands of votes they win in key states in any given year lead to a lot of speculation.

Independent candidates: This year, there is a different kind of wild card than in 2020, when the rapper Kanye West ran for president. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a famous name, a history in politics and deep-pocketed supporters helping him get on November ballots as an independent. The academic and social justice advocate Cornel West is also running as an independent and formed a new party: Justice for All.

No Labels: Sensing frustration with the major parties, No Labels formed as a centrist group, not a political party, that set about seeking ballot access for an unnamed “unity” candidate. No such candidate has emerged, at least not yet. No Labels members will vote this week on whether or not to seek a candidate.

Read more.

9 min ago

Trump posts nearly $92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

From CNN's Kara Scannell

E. Jean Carroll arrives for her defamation trial against former President Donald Trump in New York on January 25.
E. Jean Carroll arrives for her defamation trial against former President Donald Trump in New York on January 25. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has posted a $91.63 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

The notice of Trump’s bond and appeal was made with the federal court in New York on Friday.

In January, a federal jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages as a result of Trump’s defamatory statements denying he raped her, saying she wasn’t his type, and accusing her of making up the allegation to boost sales of her book. Carroll will not collect the award during the appeal.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in New York on January 17. Trump held a press conference after leaving the second day of his defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll.
Former President Donald Trump speaks in New York on January 17. Trump held a press conference after leaving the second day of his defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Insurance company Chubb underwrote the bond for Trump, which the former president signed on Tuesday. Under the terms of the bond, Chubb will only secure the appeal of the $83.3 million judgment, not any future appeals.

The bond size is greater than the judgment because the district court generally requires a party to post 110% of the bond.

In a statement, a Chubb spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics of Trump’s bond.

7 min ago

Key takeaways from President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7.
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

President Joe Biden delivered a raucous third State of the Union address Thursday that could be among his most important speeches as he seeks reelection.

His list of objectives was long: Tout his accomplishments in office, look ahead to a second-term agenda, allay concerns about his age and fitness, and provide a contrast with Republicans, including his rival Donald Trump.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

  • Biden takes on Trump: Biden may not have uttered his predecessor’s name during his remarks, but there was little question that former President Trump was at the center of the State of the Union, making his speech one of the most politically tinged yearly addresses in recent memory. After starting with attacks right out of the gate, a pattern emerged as the speech went on: on abortion, immigration, taxes and more, Biden repeatedly contrasted with Trump.
  • Unpredictable address: State of the Union speeches are often staid affairs, with predictable lists of policies and proposals. But Biden frequently veered off script to ad-lib lines. The casual jousts with Republicans — over their plans on taxes, Social Security, and immigration — lent the president energy. Biden seemed to have built the moments into his speech after last year’s address, when his back-and-forth with Republicans in the crowd emerged as a standout moment.
  • Biden energetic and forceful over age concerns: Questions over Biden’s age and fitness for office have become a principal backdrop to the presidential campaign. Apart from the substance of his speech, how he spoke and looked were important factors in how Americans absorbed his message. The president came out fired up and gave an energetic speech that was a far cry from some of his more subdued efforts that have concerned supporters.
  • American leadership abroad: Foreign policy typically takes a backseat during State of the Union speeches, but for reasons not entirely within his control, Biden is a foreign policy president in a moment of deep global tensions. The Russia-Ukraine war grinds on, with the future of American assistance in doubt. And Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, prompted by the October 7 attacks, has generated a humanitarian crisis that is dividing Biden’s political coalition.

Catch up on all of the takeaways from Biden's third State of the Union address.