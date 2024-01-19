Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Israel's war in Gaza

live news

Live

2024 primary campaign

Live Updates

Final sprint to the New Hampshire primary

By Shania Shelton

Updated 8:21 AM ET, Fri January 19, 2024
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
20 min ago

Analysis: Why Nikki Haley needs to win in New Hampshire

From CNN's Harry Enten

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on January 18.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on January 18. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Let's be real: It's all on the line for Nikki Haley in next week’s Republican primary in the Granite State. If the former South Carolina governor can't win in New Hampshire, I'm not sure where she can win. 

Here are the facts:

  • Donald Trump holds an over 50-point polling advantage nationally.
  • He is up by 30 points in Haley's home state of South Carolina. 
  • No Republican nominee has ever lost both Iowa and New Hampshire during the nominating season. 

It goes beyond these three stats, however. 

New Hampshire is custom-made for Haley. We know from the polling that Trump has struggled with Republican-leaning independents. They are expected to make up nearly 50% of the vote in next week’s primary. (This has historically been the case, and, no, registered Democrats can't vote in the primary, unlike what Trump has said.)

We know that Trump has been relatively weak with moderate voters. They will make up far more of the GOP electorate in New Hampshire than they did in Iowa or will in any of the other early-voting states. 

Trump also has issues with wealthier voters. New Hampshire Republicans tend to be on the relatively wealthy side compared to other Republican primary electorates. 

Now, none of this is to say that Trump would lose the GOP nomination if Haley wins on Tuesday. He'd still be the heavy favorite to emerge as his party’s 2024 nominee. 

It's more to say that Haley has no real statistical argument for how she can win the nomination if she can't win in New Hampshire. 

14 min ago

Here are some high profile conservatives serving as surrogates as Trump seeks to secure GOP nomination

From CNN's Daniel Strauss and Kristen Holmes

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with attendees of a caucus night party for Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with attendees of a caucus night party for Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, sporting a white and gold “Caucus Captain” hat, beamed as he marveled about the charming nature of the Iowa caucuses. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was all smiles as she talked to a conservative media host. Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson mingled with guests at the Iowa Events Center. They were all awaiting Donald Trump’s victory speech Monday night – a moment of vindication for the former president’s earliest supporters, who had been in lockstep with him during his most precarious moments in his political career.

They are also part of an army of high-profile lawmakers and conservative figures who have served as his surrogates to pester his opponents, campaign on his behalf while Trump instead chooses to be in and out of court rooms, and argue that the party is uniting around the former president.

Their numbers include:

Lake and Donalds made a point of helping campaign for Trump in early primary states. Ramaswamy and Burgum endorsed the former president after ending their campaigns due to a lack of traction among voters.

Vivek Ramaswamy greets former President Trump during a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
Vivek Ramaswamy greets former President Trump during a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

This weekend, ahead of the New Hampshire primary, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is expected to campaign alongside the former president.

Learn more about some of the high-profile figures helping Trump in locking down the GOP nomination.