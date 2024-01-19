Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on January 18. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Let's be real: It's all on the line for Nikki Haley in next week’s Republican primary in the Granite State. If the former South Carolina governor can't win in New Hampshire, I'm not sure where she can win.

Here are the facts:

Donald Trump holds an over 50-point polling advantage nationally.

He is up by 30 points in Haley's home state of South Carolina.

No Republican nominee has ever lost both Iowa and New Hampshire during the nominating season.

It goes beyond these three stats, however.

New Hampshire is custom-made for Haley. We know from the polling that Trump has struggled with Republican-leaning independents. They are expected to make up nearly 50% of the vote in next week’s primary. (This has historically been the case, and, no, registered Democrats can't vote in the primary, unlike what Trump has said.)

We know that Trump has been relatively weak with moderate voters. They will make up far more of the GOP electorate in New Hampshire than they did in Iowa or will in any of the other early-voting states.

Trump also has issues with wealthier voters. New Hampshire Republicans tend to be on the relatively wealthy side compared to other Republican primary electorates.

Now, none of this is to say that Trump would lose the GOP nomination if Haley wins on Tuesday. He'd still be the heavy favorite to emerge as his party’s 2024 nominee.

It's more to say that Haley has no real statistical argument for how she can win the nomination if she can't win in New Hampshire.