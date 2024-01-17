Audio
The latest on the 2024 primary campaign

By Aditi Sangal

Updated 8:09 a.m. ET, January 17, 2024
6 min ago

Here's some key takeaways from CNN's New Hampshire town hall with Ron DeSantis

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg, Arit John and Daniel Strauss

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a CNN town hall Tuesday night that Republicans are “going to lose” the 2024 election if they nominate former President Donald Trump.

Here are some key takeaways from the event to bring you up to speed:

DeSantis tries a go-everywhere, do-everything strategy: Trump won’t debate his Republican rivals. And, as of Tuesday morning, Haley says she won’t either, unless the former president shows up. That led to the ABC News cancelling their plans for a Thursday night face-off, and could put an end to the 2024 GOP primary debates. But DeSantis wanted to make sure New Hampshire voters knew it wasn’t his fault — he had been up for it.

DeSantis questions Haley's ability to unite Republicans: DeSantis offered a simple message about Haley: She cannot unite the GOP and win the nomination. But that soundbite held an insight into how views the next stage of the race. DeSantis is, in effect, saying that if you do not want to nominate Trump, then he’s the guy people should support.

"The US is not a racist country": DeSantis was asked if he agreed with comments Haley had made earlier in the day, when she said that the United States has “never been a racist country.” “The US is not a racist country,” the Florida governor said, while noting that “we’ve overcome things in our history.”

4 min ago

The path to presidency looks daunting and uncertain for Haley and DeSantis

From CNN's Arit John, Steve Contorno and Daniel Strauss

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Will Lanzoni/CNN

GOP presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are rushing to redefine their paths to viability after former President Donald Trump’s resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses crushed their cases to the next round of GOP voters.

The two arrived in New Hampshire grasping for silver linings in their disappointing Hawkeye State performances and scrambling to find a message that could convince Republicans the race is far from over.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, had hoped to slow Trump’s momentum and further establish themselves as the best alternative to the front-runner.

But hundreds of appearances, more than $120 million in advertisements, five debates and a record-shattering arctic blast failed to blunt Trump in Iowa.

As the campaigns move on to the next stage of the primary calendar, the contours of the race remain unmoved.

1 min ago

All eyes are now on New Hampshire. These are the upcoming 2024 presidential primary dates to watch for

From CNN staff

A Donald Trump supporter rallies the crowd ahead of the former President's speech at a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
A Donald Trump supporter rallies the crowd ahead of the former President's speech at a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. But first, they’re competing in the GOP primaries and caucuses, which begin in January, to emerge as the party’s nominee.

The first event of the Republican primary calendar —the Iowa caucuses — took place Monday. Next up, is the New Hampshire primary.

Here's a look at upcoming key primary dates:

January:

  • January 23: New Hampshire presidential primary election

February:

  • February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
  • February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
  • February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election

March:

  • March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
  • March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
  • March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
  • March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia.

Access the full 2024 election calendar.