Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a CNN town hall Tuesday night that Republicans are “going to lose” the 2024 election if they nominate former President Donald Trump.

Here are some key takeaways from the event to bring you up to speed:

DeSantis tries a go-everywhere, do-everything strategy: Trump won’t debate his Republican rivals. And, as of Tuesday morning, Haley says she won’t either, unless the former president shows up. That led to the ABC News cancelling their plans for a Thursday night face-off, and could put an end to the 2024 GOP primary debates. But DeSantis wanted to make sure New Hampshire voters knew it wasn’t his fault — he had been up for it.

DeSantis questions Haley's ability to unite Republicans: DeSantis offered a simple message about Haley: She cannot unite the GOP and win the nomination. But that soundbite held an insight into how views the next stage of the race. DeSantis is, in effect, saying that if you do not want to nominate Trump, then he’s the guy people should support.

"The US is not a racist country": DeSantis was asked if he agreed with comments Haley had made earlier in the day, when she said that the United States has “never been a racist country.” “The US is not a racist country,” the Florida governor said, while noting that “we’ve overcome things in our history.”

Read up on more key takeaways from the town hall.