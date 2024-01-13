The final Des Moines Register/NBC News Iowa Poll will be released at 9pm ET, the newspaper said today, with the results offering one last snapshot of the Republican presidential contest before voting begins at the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

The poll, with its storied tradition in the Iowa caucuses, will measure whether former President Donald Trump has retained his dominance in the field or whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has gained ground in Iowa.

The Iowa Poll will measure first and second choice for president among Trump, DeSantis and Haley, along with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Texas businessman Ryan Binkley, who has also campaigned extensively in Iowa, will also be included in the survey, the Register said.

The last Iowa Poll, published Dec. 11, showed that Trump held an overwhelming lead at 51%, followed by DeSantis at 19% and Haley at 16%.