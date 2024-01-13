Audio
Final sprint to the Iowa caucuses

By Shania Shelton and Serena Golden

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Sat January 13, 2024
14 min ago

Iowa Poll is coming tonight at 9pm ET, offering a final glimpse of the 2024 race before voting begins

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

The final Des Moines Register/NBC News Iowa Poll will be released at 9pm ET, the newspaper said today, with the results offering one last snapshot of the Republican presidential contest before voting begins at the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

The poll, with its storied tradition in the Iowa caucuses, will measure whether former President Donald Trump has retained his dominance in the field or whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has gained ground in Iowa.

The Iowa Poll will measure first and second choice for president among Trump, DeSantis and Haley, along with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Texas businessman Ryan Binkley, who has also campaigned extensively in Iowa, will also be included in the survey, the Register said.

The last Iowa Poll, published Dec. 11, showed that Trump held an overwhelming lead at 51%, followed by DeSantis at 19% and Haley at 16%.

45 min ago

The upcoming 2024 presidential primary dates to watch for

From CNN staff

The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. But first, they’re competing in the GOP primaries and caucuses, which begin in January, to emerge as the party’s nominee.

The first event of the Republican primary calendar, the Iowa caucuses. The new Democratic presidential primary calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and New Hampshire were the first two states to hold nominating contests and moves up South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. 

Here's a look at key dates in the primary race coming up in the first few months of the year:

January:

  • January 15: Iowa Republican presidential caucuses
  • January 23: New Hampshire presidential primary election

February:

  • February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
  • February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
  • February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election

March:

  • March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
  • March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
  • March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
  • March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia

Access the full 2024 election calendar.

47 min ago

Analysis: Why placing 2nd in Iowa is so important

From CNN's Harry Enten

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley participate in a CNN Republican Presidential Debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 10.
Former President Donald Trump is undeniably the frontrunner in Iowa’s Republican caucuses. While we have not had a single poll conducted and released publicly in January, the ones from December put Trump in the strongest position of any Republican at that point before the caucuses.

This might leave you asking why we should care about either Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley given they were both more than 30 points behind Trump in those same polls. The pair will face off in a CNN debate on Wednesday night, their final chance for a breakout performance ahead of next week’s contest. (Trump, for his part, declined again to debate his opponents and will instead do a Fox News town hall.)

The reason: Iowa results do a fairly lousy job of predicting what happens in the New Hampshire primary, but Iowa could help winnow the field as well as provide a momentum driven boost heading into New Hampshire.

Let’s start with what is obvious at this point: DeSantis is not doing well in New Hampshire. The latest CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire has DeSantis down to fifth place with a mere 5% of the voter support.

It’s tough to imagine DeSantis having any real shot at the Republican presidential nomination if he came in third in Iowa and came in third or worse in New Hampshire. DeSantis’ campaign has to know that.

