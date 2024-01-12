Audio
By Shania Shelton

Updated 9:30 a.m. ET, January 12, 2024
6 min ago

Pro-Haley super PAC releases ad attacking DeSantis for idolizing Trump

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

SFA Fund, the pro Nikki Haley Super PAC, is out with a new ad in Iowa hitting Ron DeSantis for idolizing former President Donald Trump like a father figure. 

The ad comes just three days before the Iowa caucuses. 

SFA Fund has spent more money advertising in Iowa during this Republican primary than any other group.

4 min ago

Trump is a "clear threat" to Europe if reelected, European Central Bank chief warns

From Dalal Mawad in Paris

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 14, 2023.
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 14, 2023. Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the possible reelection of Donald Trump as a US president poses “a clear threat” to Europe.

“If we are to draw lessons from history, as in the way he managed the four years of his mandate, it is clearly a threat,” she said in an interview on French TV channel France 2 on Thursday.  

“You just have to look at the customs tariffs, you just have to look at the commitment to serve NATO, you just have to look at the fight against climate change, if only in these three areas in the past, American interests have not been aligned with European interests,” she elaborated. 

However, Lagarde said she believed Europe would not be abandoned by the US in their support of Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House as “there are a number of American Congress members who are deeply hostile to the atrocious war that Russia has waged against Ukraine and who will continue to finance and support Ukraine.” 

On inflation, Lagarde, who was former French economy minister and then head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before heading the ECB, mentioned that “the worst was behind,” unless the world “is confronted to an additional major shock.”

“The ECB is on its way to winning the battle against inflation,” she added. 

1 min ago

Haley cancels all in-person Friday campaign events in Iowa due to blizzard warning

From CNN's Ebony Davis

An employee of the Horizon Family Restaurant works to clear snow outside the venue where Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was scheduled to hold a campaign event on January 8, in Sioux City, Iowa. 
An employee of the Horizon Family Restaurant works to clear snow outside the venue where Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was scheduled to hold a campaign event on January 8, in Sioux City, Iowa.  Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has canceled all in-person campaign events scheduled for Friday in Iowa due to a blizzard warning in the region.

Haley had three campaign events scheduled in Fort Dodge, Le Mars, and Council Bluffs, as she tries to sell her final pitch to voters ahead of the caucuses on January 15. The events will now be telephone town halls, according to a campaign media advisory. More details on the tele-town halls will be provided by the campaign.

“Stormy weather won’t stop us from ensuring Iowans hear Nikki’s vision for a strong and proud America. With only three days until the caucuses, we’re going to keep telling voters why they should Pick Nikki,” Team Haley Iowa spokesperson Pat Garrett said in a statement.

Inclement weather is expected in the Hawkeye State through the caucus. During her campaign stops on Thursday, Haley encouraged voters to not let freezing temperatures deter them from caucusing.

“I know it’s going to be -15 [degrees] on Monday. I don’t even know what that is. I literally can’t comprehend it. It’s going to be -15, but I’m going to be out there, and I want you to go out there,” Haley said to a crowd in Cedar Rapids.

30 min ago

Trump and DeSantis slam Haley over Social Security as they duck their own records on the issue

From CNN's Steve Contorno and Daniel Strauss

As former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley earns praise from some corners of the GOP for her willingness to tackle the financial health of Social Security, former President Donald Trump is trying to punish her for it.

It’s the latest example of how the GOP’s seesawing approach to the program’s looming solvency crisis is surfacing in this primary – with the former president, who previously used the issue to attack Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, now trying to blunt Haley’s momentum in the final days before voting begins.

Trump’s campaign released a new ad on Thursday targeting his rival Republican over her plans to reform government retirement benefits. Haley’s team shot back that the former president’s record undermines his claims that he is a champion of the popular entitlement program.

And the back-and-forth over Social Security isn’t reserved to the two leading candidates in New Hampshire. One of the most heated exchanges of Wednesday night’s CNN debate between DeSantis and Haley in Iowa, where Trump has dominated polling, occurred when the discussion veered to Social Security.

Social Security has long been a thorny issue for presidential candidates, especially in general elections, when the two nominees are in a heated race to win over reliable senior voters. But for Republicans, Trump’s arrival altered the dynamics of how the GOP talks about the program.

For decades, conservative budget hawks have attempted to tinker with it to keep it solvent. That changed in 2016, when Trump vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare, forcing Republicans to retreat from a bedrock position.

Conservatives have often expressed wariness of the program since it began in the 1930s. But as Americans have embraced Social Security – 79% opposed reducing the size of benefits in an AP-NORC poll conducted in March – opponents have changed tactics from trying to eliminate the benefit to cutting it or making drastic changes. An effort by then-President George W. Bush to privatize the program during his second term was met with strong resistance and ultimately failed.

Today more than 70 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, many of whom depend on it for basic living costs. In October, the Social Security Administration announced that recipients would receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% in the next year – smaller than recent adjustments.

As of now, the main fund for Social Security is projected to be depleted by 2033, according to a Social Security Administration report. Once that happens, the fund’s reserves will only be able to cover about 75% of the “scheduled benefits,” the report warned.