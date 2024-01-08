The super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump is back with a new television advertisement attacking Nikki Haley on immigration in New Hampshire, as the former South Carolina governor sees a rise in polling ahead of the key early voting state’s primary.

MAGA Inc. is currently spending $1.3 million a week on advertisements in New Hampshire ahead of the primary later this month.

“Drug traffickers, rapists poison our country, but Nikki Haley refused to call illegals criminals,” the narrator says during the 30-second spot before a clip of Haley from 2015.

“We don’t need to talk about them as criminals, they’re not,” Haley says in the short clip.

“Illegals are criminals, Nikki, that’s what illegal means. Haley even opposed Trump’s wall and Haley repeatedly pushed amnesty for illegals. Nikki Haley — too weak, too liberal to fix the border,” the ad ends.

The new ad follows Trump’s campaign placing their first TV ad in New Hampshire attacking Haley.

That 30-second spot focused on immigration attempts to tie Haley to President Joe Biden’s policies as the Trump campaign continues to hammer the Biden administration over security at the US-Mexico border and illegal immigration.

What Haley's campaign is saying: “Nikki passed one of the toughest anti-illegal immigration bills in the country back when Trump was still a New York City liberal. Trump should spend more time explaining why he never fulfilled his signature promise to build a wall instead of desperately trying to mislead voters with easily debunked ads," Haley spokesperson Nachama Soloveichik said.

The Trump campaign believes the ads will be effective because “immigration is the number one issue in New Hampshire,” a Trump campaign adviser told CNN.