Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, walks to embrace Judge Judy Sheindlin, right, during a campaign event Exeter High School in Exeter, N.H., Sunday, Jan. 21. Matt Rourke/AP

Nikki Haley’s endorsement from Judge Judy Sheindlin on Sunday night presented a stark contrast to the lawmakers who are increasingly lining up to endorse former President Donald Trump.

After spending days pouring cold water on those endorsements – with her campaign saying they would not focus on racking up endorsements that don’t matter — Haley celebrated Judy’s endorsement. The former South Carolina governor made the case that this was an endorsement with a real impact.

“How cool is it to have Judge Judy endorse you? It really is. She is a trailblazer, she is tough. She speaks hard truths,” Haley said. “I will tell you for all of those endorsements you talk about those are the endorsements that matter. The ones where they're going to tell you the truth, even if you don't want to hear it. And they're going to tell you why. And it's a combination of brains and heart.”

Sheindlin said she reached out to Haley a few months ago to get to know her after spending about 70 years being “pretty a-political.” But now she is wondering about the future of the US, she told the New Hampshire voters.

Sheindlin said that the country is at a “crossroads” and finding the right candidate in 2024 is “probably the hardest decision that all of us are going to have to make in our current history.” She went on to say that Haley “has to be that candidate.”

Haley’s event with Sheindlin on Sunday night came just hours after Haley rebuked the “political elites” for banding together “against the people,” in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backed Trump as he dropped out of the presidential race. And just on Friday night Trump surrounded himself on stage in New Hampshire with South Carolinian lawmakers who were backing his presidential bid. Haley has made the case that she won’t get the endorsements of the politicians in Washington, DC, or South Carolina because of her policy positions that they don’t like.