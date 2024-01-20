Final sprint to the New Hampshire primary
By Shania Shelton and Paul LeBlanc, CNN
These undecided New Hampshire voters want anyone but Trump
From CNN staff
Haley to air New Hampshire ad with mother of student who died after North Korea detention
From CNN's Kylie Atwood
Nikki Haley’s campaign will begin airing a three-minute TV ad in New Hampshire on Monday featuring the mother of an American college student who died in 2017 after being detained by North Korea the previous year.
The ad is an effort to highlight Haley’s foreign policy experience and the personal relationship she built with Otto Warmbier’s mother, Cindy Warmbier, on the eve of the New Hampshire primary.
“My son, Otto, was invited to North Korea on an organized tour. He was taken hostage, tortured, and murdered by the government of North Korea,” Warmbier’s mother says in the ad.
Over the course of Haley’s time as ambassador to the United Nations, she built a strong relationship with the Warmbier family after their son’s death.
“She told us to be loud and fight back. To fight for justice. To fight for ourselves. And to fight for Otto. We passed laws in Otto’s name, seized North Korean assets, and helped close down illegal businesses run by the North Koreans,” Warmbier will tell New Hampshire voters, adding that Haley demonstrated strength and compassion in supporting her traumatized family.
“I will tell you how she promised me she would do everything she could to make sure the world never forgot Otto,” Warmbier says.
The new ad is just one piece of the massive investment Haley and her allies have made in the New Hampshire primary, spending roughly twice as much on advertising there as Donald Trump’s political network since the start of the 2024 White House race. But Trump and his allies have used recent weeks to ramp up spending in the state to counter signs of momentum for the former South Carolina governor.
Warmbier has not been a regular facet of Haley’s campaign but she did introduce the former ambassador to the UN in South Carolina when she launched her campaign last year.
Trump appears to confuse Haley and Pelosi when discussing January 6
From CNN's Kate Sullivan in Concord, New Hampshire
Former President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to confuse Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and again repeated false claims about Pelosi.
“By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6. You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they -- did you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it, because of lots of things, like Nikki Haley is in charge of security, we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, national guards, whatever they want. They turned it down,” Trump said.
The Speaker of the House is not responsible for US Capitol security, as CNN previously fact-checked. Pelosi’s office has explicitly said she was not even presented with an offer of 10,000 troops, and the speaker of the House has no authority to prevent the deployment of the District of Columbia National Guard.
“A deeply confused Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley multiple times: Nikki Haley was in charge on January 6. They don’t want to talk about that,” the Biden campaign responded to the moment on X.
Your guide to US presidential primaries ahead of New Hampshire
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
Before Americans pick a president in November, they get to pick the candidates in a series of primaries and caucuses. It’s a wonky process that has evolved throughout the country’s history and continues to evolve today.
Here are key things to know ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary:
What is a primary? It’s an election to select candidates, usually for a particular political party, to appear on the general election ballot.
Who is running in the primaries? For Democrats, Joe Biden is the sitting president and he’s running for reelection, which makes him the incumbent candidate. Some Democrats are challenging him in the Democratic primaries, including Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump has long been the front-runner, meaning he appears in polling to have a lead over the other candidates who are still in the race. Anti-Trump Republicans appear to be interested in two main options: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Haley has polled better in New Hampshire.
Who can vote in a presidential primary? It varies by state. For example, some states have open primaries, meaning anyone can take part in the primary, even if they aren’t registered party members. Other states have closed primaries, meaning you have to join the party in order to vote. Primaries are generally conducted in polling places like any other election. That's different from caucuses, which are more like neighborhood meetings. People show up and lobby for their candidates.
How is the nomination ultimately determined? Voters cast ballots for candidates, but they’re really selecting delegates for the party conventions, which take place over the summer. Delegates can either be apportioned through a winner-take-all system, meaning the top candidate in a state’s primary gets all of that state’s delegates, or they can be apportioned proportionally to the primary election results.
Get up to speed on everything you need to know about presidential primaries.
These are the key upcoming 2024 primary dates to watch for
From CNN staff
The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. But first, they’re competing in the GOP primaries and caucuses, which begin in January, to emerge as the party’s nominee.
The first event of the Republican primary calendar —the Iowa caucuses — took place Monday. Next up, is the New Hampshire primary.
Here's a look at the key upcoming primary dates:
January:
- January 23: New Hampshire presidential primary election
February:
- February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
- February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
- February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
- February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
- February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election
March:
- March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
- March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
- March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
- March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia.