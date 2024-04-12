Audio
By Aditi Sangal

Updated 12:11 PM ET, Fri April 12, 2024
1 min ago

Johnson won't say if he will talk about threats to oust him with Trump

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Kristin Wilson

House Speaker Mike Johnson would not say Friday if he will be discussing the threat to oust him with Donald Trump when he visits the former president in Florida today.  

“I don’t ever comment on my private conversations with President Trump but I’m looking forward to going to Florida and spend some time with him,” Johnson said. 

The visit comes of course as Johnson continues to face pressure from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who even today, engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with the speaker in the well of the House for several minutes ahead of a key vote on FISA. 

“We’re just talking about all sorts of things. Look, dialogue is important. Marjorie and I agree on our conservative philosophy. We just have different ideas sometimes on strategy. The important part of governing in a time of divided government like we have is communication with members and understanding the thought process behind it, that they have a say in it.”

21 min ago

Harris heads to Arizona days after restrictive abortion ruling as Biden campaign looks to galvanize voters

From CNN's Michael Williams and Priscilla Alvarez

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Arizona on Friday, hoping to use this week’s restrictive abortion ruling in the state to mobilize voters who see November’s election as a referendum on women’s health rights.

Her visit to the battleground state comes on the heels of a Arizona Supreme Court ruling that revived a 160-year-old law barring all abortions except in cases when “it is necessary to save” a pregnant person’s life — thrusting abortion politics into the spotlight.

Harris has been crisscrossing the country as part of her reproductive rights tour since January, arguing that abortion rights hang in the balance with the results of the election. Last month, Harris visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota, becoming the first sitting vice president or president to visit an abortion provider.

And at her campaign event Friday, Harris is expected to cast the court ruling as “one of the biggest aftershocks yet” since the overturning of Roe v. Wade

“Here in Arizona, they have turned the clock back more than a century on women’s rights and freedoms. The overturning of Roe was a seismic event. And this ban in Arizona is one of the biggest aftershocks yet,” Harris will say, according to prepared remarks. “We all must understand who is to blame. It is the former president, Donald Trump.”

Democrats have seized on abortion ahead of November, seeing it as a salient political issue that could spur moderate voters — particularly women — to turn out in droves against former President Donald Trump by tying the abortion bans directly to him.

22 min ago

House Speaker Johnson will meet with Trump in Florida as he faces threats to speakership

From CNN's Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona and Kristen Holmes

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is seen at the Capitol on April 11.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is seen at the Capitol on April 11. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson is making an effort to emphasize close ties to former President Donald Trump as the Louisiana Republican faces the threat of a vote to strip him of the speaker’s gavel.

Johnson and Trump will appear together at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to deliver joint remarks and make an announcement on “election integrity.” The event, which sources say was the speaker’s idea, comes as Johnson confronts the most serious challenge to his speakership to date, as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia dangles the possibility of forcing a vote to oust him from the leadership post.

And as Johnson makes the trek to Florida to highlight an issue Trump cares deeply about, sources familiar with the matter said he’ll have another mission in mind: to feel out the former president on a potential Ukraine aid package – a politically perilous policy issue that could draw the ire of Trump, divide the House GOP and end Johnson’s rookie speakership. Some of the speaker’s allies have counseled Johnson to keep Trump in the loop with respect to his plans on Ukraine, cognizant that Trump’s backing – or opposition – could make or break the legislation, as well as Johnson’s speakership.

Johnson and Trump will use a joint news conference Friday to, in part, “draw attention to” what they say are state proposals and lawsuits that would allow non-citizens to vote, a senior Trump adviser said. Currently, federal law bans non-citizens from voting in federal elections, and non-citizens who illegally cast ballots risk fines, up to a year in prison and deportation. Trump, however, has routinely made false claims that Democrats want undocumented migrants to come into the country to impact the election.

