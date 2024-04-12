House Speaker Mike Johnson would not say Friday if he will be discussing the threat to oust him with Donald Trump when he visits the former president in Florida today.
“I don’t ever comment on my private conversations with President Trump but I’m looking forward to going to Florida and spend some time with him,” Johnson said.
The visit comes of course as Johnson continues to face pressure from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who even today, engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with the speaker in the well of the House for several minutes ahead of a key vote on FISA.
“We’re just talking about all sorts of things. Look, dialogue is important. Marjorie and I agree on our conservative philosophy. We just have different ideas sometimes on strategy. The important part of governing in a time of divided government like we have is communication with members and understanding the thought process behind it, that they have a say in it.”