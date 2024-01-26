Audio
12 min ago

Trump opposes draft RNC resolution from supporter declaring him presumptive nominee

From CNN's Daniel Strauss, Kristen Holmes and Kaitlin Collins

Donald Trump speaks in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23.
Donald Trump speaks in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23. Matt Rourke/AP

A Republican National Committee draft resolution that would have formally declared Donald Trump the Republican Party’s 2024 presumptive nominee was withdrawn Thursday amid pushback from the former president.

David Bossie, the RNC committeeman from Maryland who recently endorsed Trump and introduced the resolution, withdrew it, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Trump campaign had initially approved going forward with the resolution and the former president himself was also on board until a backlash began, a source familiar told CNN.

Trump said on his social media platform Thursday that the RNC should not move forward with the resolution, saying he appreciated the effort but was opposing it “for the sake of Party unity” and wanted to “finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX.”

His statement came amid concerns from Trump allies that the resolution could anger Republicans because of the perception that Trump was trying to stack the deck against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a source close to the former president said.

While the former president would have still needed to reach the delegate requirements necessary to win the nomination, if the resolution had been approved and the RNC had shifted to a general election mode, he would have access to the RNC’s data operation, benefit from fundraising with the RNC, and have the support of all of the committee’s ground operations. It would also have meant the committee would have been supporting Trump and effectively opposing Haley – an unprecedented break from the party’s past approach to the nominating process.

56 min ago

Haley remains defiant as she looks ahead to South Carolina primary amid escalating Trump attacks

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Arit John, Alayna Treene, Kylie Atwood and MJ Lee

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina, on January 24.
Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina, on January 24. Randall Hill/Reuters

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is growing more defiant in the face of Donald Trump’s efforts to push her out of the 2024 Republican primary race, poking and prodding at the former president and encouraging supporters to wear Trump’s attacks as a badge of honor.

Returning to her home state Wednesday, Haley mocked Trump’s victory speech in New Hampshire the night earlier — one in which the former president raged about the concession speech Haley had just delivered.

She said Trump “pitched a fit,” called him “insecure” and declared he “should feel threatened, without a doubt.” She cast doubt on his mental competency — the same line of attack Trump and his allies have long leveled at President Joe Biden — and dared Trump to debate her one-on-one.

“Bring it, Donald,” she said in North Charleston. “Show me what you got.”

Haley’s increasingly pointed attacks on Trump come amid pressure from many Republicans for her to drop out of the 2024 primary race so that the party can coalesce around the former president — who is seeking a third consecutive nomination.

Polls show Haley is far behind Trump in South Carolina, where many of her former allies have turned on her and the Republican primary electorate is much more conservative than that of New Hampshire — where she lost to Trump by 11 points.

Still, she remains a thorn in the former president’s side, provoking his ire in ways the 2024 Republican presidential contenders he’s already dispatched never did. And Haley’s aides say that’s intentional.

56 min ago

Winning the GOP nomination requires 1,215 delegates. Here's how many are at stake in each contest

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Amy O'Kruk and Ethan Cohen

While the primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire can be critical for giving candidates early momentum — those two states represent a small number of delegates.

It’s not until Super Tuesday on March 5, seven weeks after the first Americans pick a candidate in Iowa, that a consequentially large number of Republican delegates is at stake.

Winning the GOP nomination requires at least 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates awarded as part of the primary process. Shortly after CNN projected that Trump would win New Hampshire, Trump had 32 delegates compared with Haley’s 17.

In 13 primaries and three caucuses, 874 delegates, 36% of the Republican total, will be up for grabs, including in California, the state with the most Republican delegates. But we still aren’t even halfway through the primaries.

Below, explore how many delegates are at stake in every contest.

57 min ago

These are the upcoming 2024 primary dates to watch

From CNN staff

The first two Republican primary contests of the year have now taken place —the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

Here's a look at the key upcoming primary dates:

February:

  • February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
  • February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
  • February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election

March:

  • March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
  • March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
  • March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
  • March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia.

Access the full 2024 election calendar.