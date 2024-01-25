Audio
The latest on the 2024 campaign

By Shania Shelton and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:47 a.m. ET, January 25, 2024
1 min ago

2 very different versions of Republican voters backed Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Renee Rigdon, Matt Stiles and Ethan Cohen

Two very different versions of American Republicans showed up at the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

Trump has now won more than half the vote in Iowa, a state where the majority of Republican caucusgoers (61%) think most or all abortions should be banned nationwide, and also in New Hampshire, where more than two-thirds of Republican primary voters (67%) oppose such a ban.

In New Hampshire, only a little more than a third of Republican primary voters said they were part of the MAGA movement, referring to the “Make America Great Again” slogan that Trump popularized in 2016. In Iowa, it was nearly half of caucusgoers.

Also in Iowa, a third of Republicans don’t think he’d be fit for office if he’s convicted of a crime. In New Hampshire, 42% of primary voters feel that way.

Read more about these different voters. Turnout was down in Iowa but set a new record in New Hampshire.

31 min ago

Trump is growing increasingly angry at Haley for sticking around in the race, sources say

From CNN's Alayna Treene

Former President Donald Trump has gone from viewing Nikki Haley as a primary rival to a full-blown enemy in the last 24 hours and has grown increasingly angry with her for declining to drop out of the race, sources close to the former president tell CNN. 

"Before she was a gnat, now she is an enemy, and Trump plans to bludgeon her in the lead up to South Carolina,” a person who spoke with the former president following his victory in New Hampshire told CNN. 

That approach is now extending to Haley's allies, Trump warned in a social media post Wednesday night.

"Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots," Trump posted just one day after his New Hampshire win.
"Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!" he added.

Trump and his campaign had hopes that a win in New Hampshire would effectively end the GOP presidential primary, his advisers told CNN. They are eager to declare that the former president has become the presumptive Republican nominee as soon as possible and pivot their efforts toward a general election rematch with President Joe Biden.

31 min ago

Biden and his team go on offensive with a Midwest swing centered on economy

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein

As consumer sentiment improves — President Joe Biden and his team are going on the offensive.

His allies hope the changing sentiment will eventually translate into better feelings about the president's handling of the economy as he looks toward a rematch with former President Donald Trump.

Biden's focus on the economy will be on display today with a pair of events in the Midwest, starting with a trip to Superior, Wisconsin, where Biden will be armed with $1 billion in federal funding to replace an aging bridge in the battleground state.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to deliver a major speech in Chicago making the case for Biden’s economic vision, including a rare pushback on his predecessor’s approach.

The events come as Biden is gearing up for a general election fight with Trump, whom the president believes locked up the GOP nomination with his New Hampshire victory Tuesday.

Learn more about how Biden will tout his handling of the economy as he gears up for a general election fight with Trump.