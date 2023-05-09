E. Jean Carroll smiled as verdict was read in courtroom, CNN correspondent says
Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll was holding one of her attorney's hands as the verdict was read in the Manhattan federal court, according to CNN correspondent Kara Scannell, who was in the courtroom at the time. She said the writer "had a sense of relief" and saw a smile come across her face.
A jury on Tuesday found former president Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded her a total of about $5 million.
Ahead of the verdict's reading, Judge Lewis Kaplan asked those in the courtroom to have decorum and avoid verbal and physical reactions, which attendees did abide to, Scannell said.
Once the jury was escorted out and the verdict was fully read, Carroll hugged one of her lawyers, according to Scannell. Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina made his way to the plaintiff's table and shook Carroll and her attorney's hands, she said.
15 min ago
Judge tells jurors they can now identify themselves publicly but advises them not to
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
Before dismissing the jury, Judge Lewis Kaplan informed them that they are now allowed to identify themselves publicly, if they choose — but he advised them not to.
"My advice to you is not to identify yourselves. Not now and not for a long time," Kaplan said.
"If you're one who elects to speak to others and to identify yourselves to others, I direct you not to identify anyone else who sat on this jury,” Kaplan added. “Each of you owes that to the other whatever you decided for yourself."
3 min ago
Jury awards Carroll total of $5 million in battery and defamation case
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
A jury Tuesday found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, awarding the writer a total of about $5 million in a significant defeat for the former president.
The jury awarded Carroll about $2 million in damages for her civil battery claim and nearly $3 million for successfully proving her defamation claim against Trump.
Carroll sued Trump for battery, alleging his conduct qualified as a sexual offense because it was rape, sexual abuse or forcible touching. While the jury did not find that she had proven rape, they did find she proved Trump committed sexual abuse, allowing her to receive damages for her battery claim.
Under New York Adult Survivors Act, passed in May 2022, survivors of sexual offenses are able to file a civil lawsuit against a perpetrator for damages even if the statutory window of time to bring a claim has expired, as long as they can also show the offense qualifies as a sex crime under the law.
After the verdict was read, Carroll exited the courthouse smiling and holding hands with her attorneys. She made no comment to the media who shouted questions in her direction.
Her attorney Roberta Kaplan spoke briefly, saying: “We’re very happy.”
31 min ago
Jury finds Trump liable for defamation of Carroll and awards nearly $3 million
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
A jury in Manhattan federal court found Donald Trump liable for defamation in a civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.
Trump should pay nearly $3 million in damages to Carroll for successfully proving her defamation claim against him, the jury found.
It also found that Trump should pay about $2 million in damages for her civil battery claim, bringing the total to $5 million.
37 min ago
Jury says Donald Trump should pay about $2 million in damages for battery of E. Jean Carroll
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
A jury in Manhattan federal court found that Donald Trump should pay about $2 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll for her civil battery claim.
Trump may have to pay more in damages if the jury finds that he also defamed Carroll. Defamation is the second claim in Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump.
The verdict continues to be read in court.
39 min ago
JUST IN: Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996.
The jury found him liable for battery in Carroll’s civil trial against him, based on that sexual assault claim.
Carroll also sued Trump for defamation related to a 2022 statement he made denying Carroll’s allegations.
The verdict, including any damages, continues to be read in court.
54 min ago
JUST IN: Verdict reached in Carroll v Trump civil battery and defamation trial
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
A federal jury in Manhattan has reached a verdict in the civil battery and defamation trial of Donald Trump brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.
The jury of six men and three women deliberated for just over two and a half hours.
The verdict is expected to be read at 3 p.m. ET.
55 min ago
Key things to know about E. Jean Carroll's allegations against Trump and what she has to prove to win the case
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
The a jury in a Manhattan federal courtroom has been considering E. Jean Carroll’s allegations that former President Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman lingerie department dressing room in the spring of 1996, and then defamed her in a social media post last October. Trump has denied the allegations.
Carroll filed the lawsuit last November under the “New York State Adult Survivors Act,” a state bill which opened a look-back window for sexual assault allegations like Carroll’s with long-expired statutes of limitation.
This is not a criminal trial. In a civil suit like Carroll’s, the jury must determine whether Carroll’s legal team proved that Trump committed battery against Carroll by a preponderance of the evidence.
To prove her defamation claim, the jury must find that Carroll’s legal team proved by the preponderance of the evidence that Trump knew it was false when he published the statement about Carroll last year and knowingly exposed her to public ridicule. They must also determine that she proved by clear and convincing evidence that the statement was false, and that Trump made the statement with actual malice.
Both the preponderance of the evidence standard and the clear and convincing evidence standard are not as high a standard as proof beyond a reasonable doubt, which is used in criminal cases. Clear and convincing evidence is higher than preponderance of the evidence, which means more likely than not. Clear and convincing evidence leaves no substantial doubt in the juror’s mind and establishes that the proposition is highly probable.
The jury must be unanimous to reach a verdict but can reach a different verdict on each of the two claims – battery and defamation.
46 min ago
Judge said latest Trump post did not require a jury instruction
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
Plaintiff attorney Roberta Kaplan brought former President Donald Trump’s latest TruthSocial post to Judge Lewis Kaplan’s attention and asked if the jury does not reach a verdict by the end of the day, that he instruct them that Trump had every opportunity to testify and present a defense.
Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said the post does not require a jury instruction and that he had posts made by Donald and Eric Trump earlier in the trial deleted.
The judge sided with Tacopina and said he would not instruct the jury.
“We’re dealing here with what we’re dealing with…and I have no further comment,” Judge Kaplan said.
The parties left the courtroom for a lunch break until about 1:45 when they are expected to return to the courtroom.