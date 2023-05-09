Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll was holding one of her attorney's hands as the verdict was read in the Manhattan federal court, according to CNN correspondent Kara Scannell, who was in the courtroom at the time. She said the writer "had a sense of relief" and saw a smile come across her face.

A jury on Tuesday found former president Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded her a total of about $5 million.

Ahead of the verdict's reading, Judge Lewis Kaplan asked those in the courtroom to have decorum and avoid verbal and physical reactions, which attendees did abide to, Scannell said.

Once the jury was escorted out and the verdict was fully read, Carroll hugged one of her lawyers, according to Scannell. Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina made his way to the plaintiff's table and shook Carroll and her attorney's hands, she said.