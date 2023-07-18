Audio
The latest on the special counsel's criminal probe into 2020 election aftermath

By Shawna Mizelle

Updated 10:24 a.m. ET, July 18, 2023
Trump said he's a target of the special counsel’s probe into 2020 election aftermath. Here's what to know

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. 
Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he’s been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump also received a target letter earlier this year from Smith before he was indicted in the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

What this means: A target letter from federal prosecutors to Trump makes clear that prosecutors are focused on Trump’s actions in the investigation into overturning the 2020 election – and not just of those around him who tried to stop his election loss.

Justice Department regulations allow for prosecutors to notify subjects of an investigation that they have become a target. Often a notification that a person is a target is a strong sign an indictment could follow, but it is possible the recipient is not ultimately charged.

Those notifications aren’t required, but prosecutors have the discretion to notify subjects that they have become a target. Once informed, a target has the opportunity to present evidence or testify to the grand jury if they choose.

Smith has been investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, including putting forward fake electors in states Trump lost and a pressure campaign against his then-Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the election when Congress certified Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on January 6.

The grand jury investigating 2020 election interference is meeting today at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

A hearing is also taking place Tuesday on handling classified materials in Jack Smith’s Trump case

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Special Counsel Jack Smith and former President Donald Trump. 
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team and lawyers for Donald Trump will appear Tuesday for the first time in front of the judge who will preside over the criminal case Smith has brought against the former president, for a hearing that will be procedural nature but could provoke clashes over how quickly the classified documents case should move to trial.

Both sides have asked to push the trial date months later than this summer – with Trump wanting it potentially after the 2024 election – and US District Judge Aileen Cannon has ordered the parties to be prepared to discuss prosecutors’ proposal that the trial happen much sooner, starting in mid-December of this year.

The hearing – which will be held in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida – was sought by the prosecutors under a provision of the Classified Information Procedures Act, which establishes the process for deciding how the highly secretive government documents that are at the heart of the prosecution will be handled in the case. Such a proceeding is usually mundane in nature – the substance of the classified materials that Trump allegedly refused to return to the government will not be discussed – and typically focused on a scheduling plan for fulfilling the steps that CIPA lays out.

But prosecutors, in court filings, have been at odds with attorneys for Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, about how much the trial should be delayed, and Tuesday’s hearing could set the stage for the scheduling conflict to play out head-to-head.

Trump himself is not expected to attend to the hearing, but Nauta – who is a bodyman to the former president – may attend, sources told CNN.

Read more here.