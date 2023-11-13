Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant Donald Trump Jr. arrives to attend the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on November 1. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr. will be back on the stand Monday as the defense's first witness in the New York civil fraud trial.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump are co-defendants, along with their father, the Trump Organization, and several company executives.

The $250 million lawsuit accuses Trump Jr. and Eric Trump of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth to obtain financial benefits like better loans and insurance policy terms.

In a deposition taken last year, Trump Jr. distanced himself from the financial statementsJudge Arthur Engoron had already ruled to be fraudulent in a summary judgment before the trial began.

“I had no real involvement in the preparation of the Statement of Financial Condition and don’t really remember ever working on it with anyone,” Trump Jr. said.

Donald Trump Jr. said he relied on accountants: While answering questions from the prosecution earlier this month, Trump Jr. repeatedly said he relied on his accountants and was not involved with the preparations of financial statements for his father, even though he signed them as a trustee of his father’s revocable trust.

He testified that he didn’t draft the financial statements, and when he certified them as a trustee, he relied on the Trump Organization accounting and legal teams that he said assured him they were accurate to sign.

The attorney general’s office and Trump’s lawyers got into a lengthy back-and-forth over attorney-client privilege after questions emerged on what steps the Trump Organization had taken once the attorney general’s investigation into the company began in 2019.

Some internal policies and methodologies “have been bolstered” since the investigation began, Trump Jr. said. One of those changes, he said, was hiring a chief financial officer who is a certified public accountant.