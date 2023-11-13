Audio
Donald Trump Jr. to be first defense witness in New York fraud trial

By Dan Berman

Updated 9:17 a.m. ET, November 13, 2023
Prosecutors pressed Donald Trump Jr. on involvement with financial documents at the center of the case

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant Donald Trump Jr. arrives to attend the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on November 1.
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant Donald Trump Jr. arrives to attend the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on November 1. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr. will be back on the stand Monday as the defense's first witness in the New York civil fraud trial.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump are co-defendants, along with their father, the Trump Organization, and several company executives.

The $250 million lawsuit accuses Trump Jr. and Eric Trump of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth to obtain financial benefits like better loans and insurance policy terms.

In a deposition taken last year, Trump Jr. distanced himself from the financial statementsJudge Arthur Engoron had already ruled to be fraudulent in a summary judgment before the trial began.

“I had no real involvement in the preparation of the Statement of Financial Condition and don’t really remember ever working on it with anyone,” Trump Jr. said.

Donald Trump Jr. said he relied on accountants: While answering questions from the prosecution earlier this month, Trump Jr. repeatedly said he relied on his accountants and was not involved with the preparations of financial statements for his father, even though he signed them as a trustee of his father’s revocable trust.

He testified that he didn’t draft the financial statements, and when he certified them as a trustee, he relied on the Trump Organization accounting and legal teams that he said assured him they were accurate to sign.

The attorney general’s office and Trump’s lawyers got into a lengthy back-and-forth over attorney-client privilege after questions emerged on what steps the Trump Organization had taken once the attorney general’s investigation into the company began in 2019.

Some internal policies and methodologies “have been bolstered” since the investigation began, Trump Jr. said. One of those changes, he said, was hiring a chief financial officer who is a certified public accountant.

Here's what to know about the Trump fraud trial defense and Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony

From CNN's Kara Scannell

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on November 6.
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on November 6. Jabin Botsford/Pool/Getty Images

When Donald Trump launches his defense Monday against allegations that he, his adult sons and his business defrauded lenders and insurers to enrich themselves, the first witness his lawyers will call is the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as they aim to convince the judge that they didn’t intentionally do anything wrong.

Trump Jr., a defendant in the case, testified earlier this month when he was called by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which filed the fraud lawsuit.

Under oath, he denied any role in the preparation of his father’s financial statements and said he consulted with lawyers and accountants before he signed off on the statements as trustee of his father’s trust and certified their accuracy annually to banks that loaned them millions of dollars. The Trumps have also argued that the banks were happy to have their business.

Trump’s lawyers, launching their case in the seventh week of the trial, are recalling some of the state’s witnesses as they present their defense to the allegations.

In addition to Trump Jr., Trump attorneys have said they are likely to call back Eric Trump and the former president, both of whom also previously testified.

Trump’s argument: The thrust of the Trump defense is that the financial statements were not misleading and that different people can come up with different values for the same property.

The defense has argued that there was no intent to defraud banks or insurers, in part because the Trump family relied on accountants, and that any differences in values on the properties were not meaningful.

Trump’s team has argued the financial statements were not important to the decisions by lenders to loan money or by insurers to underwrite policies. Moreover, they argue no banks lost any money and none have claimed they were defrauded or misled by the financial statements.

When Trump Jr. takes the stand, he will be questioned by attorneys representing the Trump family and business. That will allow greater leeway in the kinds of questions and answers he can give than when he was quizzed by lawyers for the state. It will also open him up to cross-examination by the state’s lawyers.

Read more about Trump's civil fraud trial here.