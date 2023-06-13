Audio
14 min ago

What to expect during Trump's court appearance

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Jeremy Herb

Donald Trump will appear in a federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday afternoon for an unprecedented and historic court appearance as the first former president to face federal charges in US history.

Trump is expected to be taken into custody and placed under arrest by US Marshals and arraigned during a 3 p.m. ET court hearing before a magistrate judge. He’s expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in a 37-count indictment last week, alleging that the former president mishandled classified documents brought to his Mar-a-Lago resort and engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice. Trump’s aide Walt Nauta was also charged in the indictment and is expected to appear in court alongside the former president.

Trump was indicted earlier this year by the Manhattan district attorney's office on charges related to hush money payments to an adult film star, but Smith's indictment marks the first federal charges against a former president.

The court proceedings are largely going to be routine, but the circumstances surrounding the indictment are anything but – and law enforcement is making preparations for large protests outside the courthouse in Miami. Trump is expected to speak Tuesday evening once he returns to his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort.

Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s court appearance.

What happens when Trump gets to the courthouse: Once inside the building, Trump will be placed under arrest and processed. Deputy US Marshals are expected to take Trump’s fingerprints electronically but are not expected to take a mugshot of the former president.

Then Trump and his attorneys will appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman for his arraignment and initial appearance. The magistrate judge will confirm with Trump that he understands his rights under the Sixth Amendment, including his right to a speedy trial.

Trump’s attorneys will likely waive a formal reading of the indictment, and the former president is expected to enter a plea of not guilty to all 37 charges.

Federal prosecutors are expected to ask the magistrate judge to limit Trump’s communications with any potential witness to guard against possible witness tampering. Trump will likely be released pending trial on personal recognizance.

Personal recognizance is a no-cost bond, which would not be a financial provision ensuring future appearances. Instead, the defendants are taken at their word they will return to court for future proceedings.

Future hearings will be held before Judge Alieen Cannon, who has been assigned to the criminal case going forward, and a preliminary hearing before Cannon could be scheduled during this initial appearance.

Unlike his arraignment in New York, it’s possible Trump won’t be seen entering or leaving the Miami courthouse Tuesday. Former Miami chief of police Jorge Colina told CNN Monday that the courthouse has an underground garage that Trump’s motorcade is likely to use.

Keep reading here.

41 min ago

Trump dined with his aide Walt Nauta last night

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Former President Trump ate dinner with his co-defendant Walt Nauta and their attorneys on Monday evening ahead of their court appearance Tuesday.

A number of senior political advisers were also at the table at his Doral resort.

56 min ago

Todd Blanche and Chris Kise are expected to represent Trump in court

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Attorneys Todd Blanche and Chris Kise are expected to represent former President Donald Trump in court this afternoon for his arraignment, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. 

Although Trump spent most of yesterday attempting to add another attorney to his team, nothing was finalized. Last week, Trump's allies had expected a new attorney like Benedict Kuehne would be with them. For now, it's Blanche, Kise and potentially Boris Epshteyn who will be in attendance. 

1 hr ago

Judge presiding over Trump arraignment rejects media coalition's request to take photos before proceedings

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

The Miami magistrate judge set to preside over former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday acknowledged in a new court order the proceedings are “genuinely historic and of huge importance.”

The judge, Jonathan Goodman, stressed he is only expecting to preside over the initial court appearance for Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta, before the case is handed over to federal district Judge Aileen Cannon.

At the hearing, both defendants are set to be read the charges they face, enter their initial pleas of not guilty, and have bond terms set as they await trial. 

In his written order Monday, Goodman rejected the request of a large group of national media outlets to take photographs inside the courthouse building, before the proceedings begin.

He determined the hearing on Tuesday is not “special proceedings” in the eyes of the court, writing, “Tomorrow’s proceedings are undoubtedly ‘special’ in that they are genuinely historic and of huge importance, but they are not in any way similar to a naturalization proceeding.”

He also wrote: "I follow the 'stay in your lane' philosophy. My involvement in this case will almost certainly end tomorrow. I am handling tomorrow’s first appearance and arraignment only because of my status as duty magistrate judge in the Miami Division of this Court. I am not the magistrate judge paired with United States District Judge Aileen M. Cannon and it is highly unlikely that I will be asked to remain involved."

1 hr ago

Trump donor planning to attend Bedminster fundraiser says he will "triple down" on his support

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

Alabama commercial real-estate developer and political donor Stan Pate on Monday called the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump an “attack” by establishment forces intended to bring down his campaign and said he intends to “triple down” on his support for Trump in light of the ex-President’s legal troubles.

“I’m not a fair-weather friend,” Pate told CNN in a telephone interview Monday evening. “I’m going to support this president as long as I have money.”

“He’s got the attack on him and people who would like to take away his freedom,” Pate added. “That’s when you need your friends.”

Pate, who donated $500,000 to a Trump-aligned super PAC last November through one of his Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based companies, said he plans to attend a fundraiser for the former president on Tuesday evening in New Jersey – just hours after Trump is slated to be arraigned in Miami on federal criminal charges related to his handling and retention of classified documents.

The event – planned for Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — has been billed as the first major fundraising event of his presidential campaign. CNN has previously reported that Trump is expected to make remarks from Bedminster before the fundraiser.

On Monday, Pate said he also plans to fundraise on Trump’s behalf.

He said Tuesday’s fundraiser gathering is likely to be a “small event,” which he attributed the limited pool of big-dollar donors generally. But he said he expected small-dollar donations to Trump’s campaign — and his poll numbers — to surge with the indictment.

“In the places I travel, people love the man,” he said. “Somebody gives you a dollar, they are going to vote for you.”

As he wages a third bid for the presidency, Trump has seen high-profile defections from several major donors, even before last week’s federal indictment and a March indictment in New York state in connection with an alleged hush-money scheme.

5 min ago

Read the full indictment of the special counsel's inquiry into Trump's handling of classified documents

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf and Curt Merrill

Former President Donald Trump has survived impeachment two times, been sued repeatedly, found liable for sexual abuse, his company has been found guilty of tax evasion, and he faces a criminal trial in New York.

Now it is US v. Donald Trump.

The former president faces his first federal indictment for retention of classified documents and conspiracy with a top aide to hide them from the government and his own attorneys — a total of 37 counts.

The case pits the federal government against the man who could very well win the next election to become president once again.

The detailed indictment was signed by special counsel Jack Smith and unsealed in Florida, where Trump will eventually face trial. It marks the beginning of a legal process that will coincide with the Republican primary and the presidential campaign.

An annotated version of the indictment, along with shocking photos of boxes of classified material openly stored in a ballroom and in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, is here.

Read the indictment document, below:

1 hr 9 min ago

Trump is expected to appear in court today. Here's what we know about the process

Former President Donald Trump, who faces a total of 37 counts in a federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents after he left office, is expected to appear in court today.

Here's a step-by-step look at what to expect:

1 hr 9 min ago

Some key takeaways from the 44-page federal indictment of Donald Trump

From CNN staff

The federal indictment against Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, was unsealed Friday, providing more details about the special counsel’s investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents.

Trump faces a total of 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, according to the indictment.

The former president, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to appear in a Miami courthouse this afternoon:

Here's what else we learned:

  • Sensitive information: The classified documents that Trump supposedly stored in boxes at Mar-a-Lago included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities, US nuclear programs and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to a military attack, the indictment said. Some were classified at the highest levels and some were so sensitive they required special handling, according to the indictment. 
  • Sharing classified documents: Trump is accused of showing classified documents on two occasions to others, according to the indictment. One of those occasions was a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump “showed and described a ‘plan of attack’ that Trump said was prepared by the Defense Department." He also showed a classified map related to a military operation at Bedminster in August or September 2021.
  • Where documents were stored: Trump allegedly kept classified documents in various places at Mar-a-Lago, including “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room." Other classified documents were found spilled out of the boxes onto the floor of the storage room.
  • How documents were moved: Boxes were initially stored in a ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors alleged, before Nauta moved some of them to a business center at the estate in March 2021. The indictment alleges some movement of the documents was directed by Trump. According to the indictment, two people who worked for Trump discussed over text message whether they were able to move boxes holding classified documents.  
  • Alleged attempts to conceal documents: Trump told his attorney to tell the Justice Department that he didn’t have the documents sought by the subpoena, prosecutors say in the indictment. In addition, it alleges Trump directed Nauta to move documents to hide them from Trump’s own attorneys and FBI agents and even suggested to his lawyer to “hide or destroy documents” sought by the subpoena. It also said Nauta lied to investigators about moving boxes.