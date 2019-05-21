Don McGahn skips House hearing on the Mueller report
Top Democrat: Our "subpoenas are not optional"
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler just gaveled in for today's session. Former White House counsel Don McGahn was supposed to testify, but he announced he'd skip it after the White House argued that, as a former senior adviser to the President, he is exempt from having to appear before Congress.
In his opening remarks, Nadler argued that the committee's "subpoenas are not optional."
Nadler added: "Mr. McGahn did not appear today because the President prevented it."
The House Judiciary committee is still meeting without McGahn
The House Judiciary Committee plans to hold its scheduled oversight hearing on the Robert Mueller report at 10 a.m. Former White House counsel Don McGahn was supposed to be at the hearing — but he decided to skip.
Earlier Monday afternoon, the White House argued that, as a former senior adviser to the President, he is exempt from having to appear before Congress.
This is the second time this month the committee has carried on with a no show witness. Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr did not testify following a dispute about the hearing format.
McGahn's possible testimony has been contentious. These are the arguments for and against it.
Former White House counsel Don McGahn's scheduled testimony today was the subject of much debate. It was always unclear if he would even testify.
Here's what both sides argued:
- Democratic leadership: House Democrats have argued that McGahn and other former White House officials have waived executive privilege by speaking to special counsel Robert Mueller's team. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler also said that the documents he's seeking are not covered by executive privilege because they were turned over to attorneys outside the White House.
- The White House: The White House counsel's office has countered that it still has the right to invoke executive privilege with respect to congressional investigations, arguing that waiving executive privilege for Mueller's criminal investigation is not the same thing as doing so for a separate branch of government.
Don McGahn was supposed to testify today. That's not going to happen.
Former White House counsel Don McGahn will not appear Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, his lawyers said in a letter Monday, defying the committee's subpoena.
Why this matters: It's a move that appears to set the stage for another contempt vote to retaliate against the Trump administration for rejecting the demands of Congress, as committee Chairman Jerry Nadler threatened late Monday to do whatever was necessary to make McGahn appear before his panel, which convenes Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.
Hours later, in a letter sent Monday night, Nadler warned McGahn that the committee would use "all enforcement mechanisms at its disposal" to compel his testimony.