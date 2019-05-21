House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler just gaveled in for today's session. Former White House counsel Don McGahn was supposed to testify, but he announced he'd skip it after the White House argued that, as a former senior adviser to the President, he is exempt from having to appear before Congress.

In his opening remarks, Nadler argued that the committee's "subpoenas are not optional."

"When this committee issues a subpoena, even to a senior presidential adviser, the witness must show up," he said. "Mr. McGahn has a legal obligation to be here for this scheduled appearance. If he does not immediately correct his mistake, this committee will have no choice but to enforce the subpoena against him."

Nadler added: "Mr. McGahn did not appear today because the President prevented it."