A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, CNN has learned.

Prosecutors presented an indictment and arrest warrant to a federal magistrate on Friday afternoon, according to CNN reporters in the magistrate courtroom. The judge signed an arrest warrant for an indicted defendant with the initials “SB.”

A source familiar with the matter confirmed SB was Steve Bannon.

Earlier, CNN reporters saw a US prosecutor from the District of Columbia entering a grand jury room. CNN was able to confirm the grand jury heard evidence about Bannon and his interactions with Congress.