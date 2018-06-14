The highly anticipated report from the Justice Department's inspector general is expected to yield an unvarnished account of multiple missteps by former top officials at the department and FBI for their failure to follow long-standing protocols in the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Here's who we believe will be mentioned:

Former FBI Director James Comey: The exhaustive review of a momentous period in the department's history is expected to criticize Comey's handling of the investigation at key junctures for violating departmental norms.

Of particular focus are the events leading up to his decision to announce in July 2016, without Justice Department approval, that "no reasonable prosecutor" would recommend charges against Clinton, as well as the decision to tell lawmakers days before the November 2016 election that FBI agents had recovered additional emails possibly relevant to the investigation.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch: The report is also critical of the former attorney general, though sources could not provide further details. Lynch came under scrutiny during the campaign for meeting with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac in Arizona in late June 2016. She did not formally recuse herself from the investigation after criticism arose over the encounter, but rather said she would accept the recommendations of career Justice Department staff and the FBI.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe: Another source briefed on the report said it's expected to criticize the former FBI deputy director for the apparent lag between the time that agents discovered possible Clinton investigation-related emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop in late September 2016 and when the FBI obtained a search warrant in late October 2016.