The Clinton email report is comingBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
The FBI director will talk about the IG report at 5:30 p.m. ET
FBI Director Christopher Wray will respond to findings in the Inspector General's report at a news conference this evening.
The report will examine the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation.
The deputy attorney general is at White House to brief President Trump on the report
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has arrived at the White House to brief President Trump on the incoming Inspector General report.
The public will see this report at 2 p.m. ET.
Trump's legal team is carefully watching the report
From CNN's Dana Bash
President Trump's legal team plans to meet all day long to discuss ideas and strategy as the Inspector General's report is released, a source familiar with the legal strategy tells CNN. They plan to meet with the President at the White House later today.
The legal team is watching the report very carefully because they’re hoping — at the very least — the verbiage will help undermine former FBI director James Comey’s credibility, which they can use in turn to help chip away at any obstruction case special counsel Robert Mueller is trying to build.
Even if the report doesn’t recommend action against Comey, the hope is that the IG report will give Trump's team a beneficial window to approach and negotiate with Mueller
Happening now: Congressional staff members are entering a briefing room to read the report
From CNN's Manu Raju
House and Senate staff — and members — are entering a briefing room to read the the Inspector General's report on the handling of the Clinton email investigation.
Several members were seen arriving, including Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mark Meadows.
The public will see the report at 2 p.m.
From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Laura Jarrett
The Justice Department's Inspector General's report on the DOJ and FBI's handling of the Clinton email probe is currently expected to be released at 2 p.m. ET, according to a source familiar with the plan.
Before the public release, President Trump will receive a briefing about the report from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Trump: This report could be "a nice birthday present"
President Trump last week told reporters that this report could be a "very nice birthday present." (Today is Trump's 72nd birthday.)
Trump was asked about former FBI Director James Comey — whom the report will examine — when he said this:
"Look, he's a very dishonest man. I've been saying it for a long time. I think I did our country a great fire — a really great favor when I fired him. And we'll see what happens. We'll see what the report says. But I guess it just got announced it's coming out on June 14. So that'll be maybe a nice birthday present. Who knows."
What sources say the report will reveal
From CNN's Laura Jarrett and Evan Perez
The highly anticipated report from the Justice Department's inspector general is expected to yield an unvarnished account of multiple missteps by former top officials at the department and FBI for their failure to follow long-standing protocols in the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Here's who we believe will be mentioned:
Former FBI Director James Comey: The exhaustive review of a momentous period in the department's history is expected to criticize Comey's handling of the investigation at key junctures for violating departmental norms.
Of particular focus are the events leading up to his decision to announce in July 2016, without Justice Department approval, that "no reasonable prosecutor" would recommend charges against Clinton, as well as the decision to tell lawmakers days before the November 2016 election that FBI agents had recovered additional emails possibly relevant to the investigation.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch: The report is also critical of the former attorney general, though sources could not provide further details. Lynch came under scrutiny during the campaign for meeting with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac in Arizona in late June 2016. She did not formally recuse herself from the investigation after criticism arose over the encounter, but rather said she would accept the recommendations of career Justice Department staff and the FBI.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe: Another source briefed on the report said it's expected to criticize the former FBI deputy director for the apparent lag between the time that agents discovered possible Clinton investigation-related emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop in late September 2016 and when the FBI obtained a search warrant in late October 2016.
Trump asked why this report took so long. Here's what the Justice Department said.
Conservative media outlets, White House officials and President Trump's personal lawyers have all eagerly awaited the report's release for months, taking particular interest in its conclusions on former FBI Director James Comey.
Last week, Trump tweeted this:
In response to questions about any purported delays, a Justice Department spokesperson said: "We are following the ordinary process."
What we expect to find in the report
From CNN's Evan Perez and Laura Jarrett
The Justice Department inspector general's report into the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information will be released today.
Here's a look at what we expect:
- Ahead of the released, sources told CNN that the exhaustive review is expected to criticize former FBI Director James Comey's handling of the investigation at key junctures for violating departmental norms.
- The report could focus on two key moments: The events leading up to his decision to announce in July 2016 — without Justice Department approval — that "no reasonable prosecutor" would recommend charges against Clinton, as well as the decision to tell lawmakers days before the November 2016 election that FBI agents had recovered additional emails possibly relevant to the investigation.
- The report is not directed at reviewing Clinton's actions. Instead it will examine former FBI Director James Comey and other senior officials who investigated Clinton. It will include a review of whether "certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper consideration."